Metro roundup: Wolf's 28 keeps No. 1 Cedar Falls perfect

CEDAR FALLS – Landon Wolf poured in 28 points, including 6 3-pointers as top-ranked Cedar Falls rolled to a 85-60 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Tigers (13-0) roared out of the gates taking a double digit lead in the first quarter. After the Golden Eagles (7-7) cut their deficit to six at halftime, 42-36, Cedar Falls steadily pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.
Trey Campbell added 12 points and Joe Knutson had 10 as nine different Tigers scored in the game.
Cedar Falls knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game.
COLUMBUS SCRATCHES OUT WIN: Carter Gallagher had 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Sailors topped Union, 75-64, Tuesday in North Iowa Cedar League action.
Dallas Westhoff added 15 points and five rebounds, and Patrick Steele had 13 points.
EAST FALLS TO SENIOR: Kewone Jones and Brian Keene each scored eight points for the Trojans as Waterloo East lost to Dubuque Senior Tuesday, 63-40.
WEST FALLS SHORT: After sticking with seventh-ranked Dubuque Hempstead early, the Wahawks found themselves playing catchup over the final 24 minutes as they dropped a 59-52 decision to the Mustangs Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action.
The game was tied at 9-all after one quarter, but the Mustangs turned that into a 11-point halftime advantage, 27-16.
Hempstead led by as much as 14 in the third before West began to cut into the deficit behind Amar Kuljuhovic, who had 11 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.
But Jamari Smith pumped in 20 and Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax had 18 for the Mustangs to hold off the Wahawks.
Keishaun Pendleton and Mitch Fordyce each added 11 for West
Prep girls’
WAHAWKS ROLL: Third-ranked Waterloo West won its 15th straight game as the Wahawks rolled to a 68-44 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Sahara Williams had 18 and Halli Poock 17 to lead West. Sierra Moore chipped in 11.
“It was a solid team effort with tons of contributions from everybody,” West assistant coach A.J. Cassidy said.
The Wahawks (16-1) jumped on the Mustangs early and led 33-13 at halftime, stretching their lead to 53-29 after three quarters.
West wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Dubuque Senior.
CEDAR FALLS RALLIES: The eighth-ranked Tigers trailed by as much as eight in the first quarter, but Cedar Falls got stronger as the game got longer in a 58-54 win over Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday in MVC action.
The Tigers (14-3) rallied to lead late in the first half before Wahlert scored just before the buzzer to lead 25-24 at halftime.
But in the third quarter, Cedar Falls took charge as it lead 41-33 after 24 minutes of play
“We really got a lot of good defensive stops and we were more efficient on the offensive end,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “We led by eight or 10 most of the fourth.”
Anaya Barney had 28 points and Sydney Remmert 11 for the Tigers who host Western Dubuque Friday.
SENIOR PULLS AWAY FROM EAST: The Trojans and Rams were tied at 11-all after one quarter, but Dubuque Senior took control in the second quarter and rolled to a 68-28 win over East Tuesday in MVC girls’ basketball action.
KeKe Jefferson-Putman scored 20 points to lead the Trojans.
Prep boys
CEDAR FALLS 85, WAHLERT 60
WAHLERT (7-7) – Nathan Donovan 7 1-3 17, Ben Freed 2 0-0 5, Luke Smith 0 1-2 1, Luke Heying 0 0-0 0, Seamus Crahan 2 0-0 4, Aaron Savary 0 0-2 0, Will Poppe 1 0-0 3, Nick Bandy 2 0-0 4, Carson Cummer 3 6-6 13, Hughie Doyle 1 0-0 2, Danny Steele 0 0-3 0, Duke Faley 3 4-4 11. Totals 21 12-20 60.
CEDAR FALLS (13-0) — JayVon Ratleff 0 0-0 0, Carter Juhl 1 0-0 2, Landon Wolf 10 2-2 28, Trey Campbell 5 1-4 12, Dallas Bear 3 1-2 8, Hunter Jacobson 1 2-2 5, Aaron Brost 0 0-0 0, Joel Burris 1 0-0 2, Caedon Janssen 0 0-0 0, Carter Janssen 2 2-2 7, Joe Knutson 3 4-6 10, Chase Courbat 4 1-1 9. Totals 30 13-19 85.
Wahlert 12 22 16 10 – 60
Cedar Falls 24 18 21 22 — 85
3-point goals – DW 6 (Donovan 2, Freed, Poppe, Cummer, Faley). CF 10 (Wolf 6, Campbell, Bear, Jacobson, Car. Janssen). Total fouls – Wahlert 14. Cedar Falls16. Fouled out – None.
HEMPSTEAD 59, WEST 52
HEMPSTEAD (13-3) – Cam Davis 0 0-0 0, Kellen Strohmeyer 2 1-2 7, Nate Kaesbahler 0 1-2 1, Noah Pettinger 1 0-1 2, Michael Duax 7 4-5 18, Jamari Smithy 6 5-7 20, Cameron Fens 4 3-5 11. Totals 20 14-22 59.
WEST (7-6) — Colby Adams 0 2-4 2, Michael Robinson Jr. 2 1-2 5, Keishaun Pendleton 5 0-0 11, Shuntavus Wortham 0 0-0 0, Sam Moore 0 0-0 0, Nate Ewell 1 0-0 2, Luke Fordyce 1 0-0 3, Mitch Fordyce 5 1-1 11, Amar Kuljuhovic 8 1-5 18. Totals 22 5-13 52.
Hempstead 9 18 16 16 – 59
West 9 7 15 21 – 52
3-point goals – DH 5 (Strohmeyer 2, Smith 3). West 3 (Pendleton, L. Fordyce, Kuljuhovic). Total fouls – Hempstead 15, West 19. Fouled out – M. Fordyce.
Prep girls
WEST 68, HEMPSTEAD 44
WEST (16-1) – Halli Poock 8 0-0 17, Sahara Williams 8 0-3 18, Gabby Moore 3 1-2 7, Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Brooklynn Smith 4 2-3 10, Sierra Moore 5 0-1 11, Brianna McPoland 1 0-0 2, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, TaNeesa Martin 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Izzy Lederman 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-9 68.
HEMPSTEAD (3-14) – Carleigh Hodgson 3 0-0 9, Ashley Glennon 2 0-0 6, Ellie Hemiston 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Kay 2 1-2 6, Emily Klein 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tomkins 0 0-0 0, Kialah Hill 2 0-0 4, Chandler Houselog 2 0-0 4, Jaelyn Tigges 0 1-4 1, Morgan Hawkins 6 0-0 14.
West 20 13 20 15 – 68
Hempstead 11 2 16 15 — 44
3-point goals – West 5 (Poock, Williams 2, Dzelic, S. Moore). DH 8(Hodgson 3, Glennon 2, Kay, Hawkins 2). Total fouls – West 8, Hempstead 7. Fouled out – None.
CEDAR FALLS 58, WAHLERT 54
CEDAR FALLS (14-3) – Sarah Albaugh 2 0-0 4, Anaya Barney 10 7-9 28, Grace Knutson 3 0-0 7, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 5, Sydney Remmert 4 3-3 11, Jasmine Barney 1 1-4 3, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-16 58.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (10-8) – Maya Wachter 1 0-0 3, Mary Kate King 5 1-1 12, Nora King 1 0-0 2, Ally Kutsch 3 2-2 11, Anna Chandlee 3 0-0 6, Emma Donovan 8 4-7 20. Totals 21 7-10 54
Cedar Falls 8 16 17 17 — 58
Dubuque Wahlert 12 13 8 21 – 54
3-point goals – CF 3 (A. Barney, Knutson, Sandvold). Wahlert 5 (Wachter, M. King Kutsch 3). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 9, Wahlert 13. Fouled out – None.