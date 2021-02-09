Metro roundup: Wolf's 28 keeps No. 1 Cedar Falls perfect

The game was tied at 9-all after one quarter, but the Mustangs turned that into a 11-point halftime advantage, 27-16.

Hempstead led by as much as 14 in the third before West began to cut into the deficit behind Amar Kuljuhovic, who had 11 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.

But Jamari Smith pumped in 20 and Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax had 18 for the Mustangs to hold off the Wahawks.

Keishaun Pendleton and Mitch Fordyce each added 11 for West

Prep girls’

WAHAWKS ROLL: Third-ranked Waterloo West won its 15th straight game as the Wahawks rolled to a 68-44 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball win Tuesday.

Sahara Williams had 18 and Halli Poock 17 to lead West. Sierra Moore chipped in 11.

“It was a solid team effort with tons of contributions from everybody,” West assistant coach A.J. Cassidy said.

The Wahawks (16-1) jumped on the Mustangs early and led 33-13 at halftime, stretching their lead to 53-29 after three quarters.

West wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Dubuque Senior.