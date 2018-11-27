WATERLOO — Waterloo West got big scores up and down its lineup as the Wahawks posted a 3,257-3,010 boys’ bowling victory over Western Dubuque Tuesday.
Tristan Corcoran had a 264 game on the way to a 454 series, Hunter Holman posted a 459 and Kale Smith fired a 259 game as part of a 460 to lead the Wahawks.
Western Dubuque won the girls’ meet, 2,793-2,584, despite a 410 series by Kayley Fangman.
Boys’ swimming
I.C. WEST 116, CEDAR FALLS 54: Cedar Falls got a 1-2 finish in the 100 freestyle but fell to a powerful Iowa City West boys’ swimming team Tuesday.
Dawson Bremner took the 100 in 49.96 seconds with Matt Durbin second. The Tigers got second-place finishes from their 200 medley relay of Graham Fry, Bremner, Devin Myhr and Durbin, the 200 freestyle relay of Durbin, Myhr, Fry and Benson Redfern and the 400 freestyle group of Bremner, Brandon Berggren, David Butler and Redfern. In addition, Redfern was runner-up in the 500 freestyle, Fry in the 100 backstroke and Bremner in the 100 breaststroke.
Summaries
Girls’ bowling
W. DUBUQUE 2,793, WAT. WEST 2,584
WESTERN DUBUQUE (1-0) — Amanda Besler 158-188 – 346, Sara Horsfield 171-168 – 339, Grace Kramer 186-173 – 339, Olivia Neyen 175-188 – 363, Morgan Theisen 232-246 – 478. Baker rotation: 200-162-178-180-188 – 908.
WATERLOO WEST (0-2) — Rachel Bass 164-193 – 357, Kayley Fangman 207-203 – 410, Melanie Nelson 162-166 – 328, Laura Collins 159-192 – 351, Halley Hackbarth 177-134 – 311. Baker rotation: 140-202-166-143-176 – 827
JV: Western Dubuque 1,801, West 1,796
Boys’ bowling
WAT. WEST 3,257, W. DUBUQUE 3,010
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-1) — Ben Heiberger 190-198 – 388, Zack Butcher 213-168 – 381, Spencer Clouse 144-243 – 387, Bailey Rice 193-215 – 408, David Roth 190-242 – 432. Baker rotation: 201-192-211-216-194 – 1,014.
WATERLOO WEST (2-0) — Tristan Corcoran 264-190 – 454, Hunter Holman 224-235 – 459, Jeremiah (JP) Richmond 235-179 – 414, Kale Smith 201-259 – 460, Andrew Turner 233-173 – 405. Baker rotation: 255-164-160-248-238 – 1,065
JV: Western Dubuque 2,686, West 2,427
Boys’ swimming
I.C. WEST 116, CEDAR FALLS 54
200 medley relay — 1. I.C. West (Luo, Christensen, Trussov, Kimball) 1:42.75, 2. Cedar Falls (Fry, Bremner, Myhr, Durbin) 1:45.53.
200 freestyle — 1. Pinter (ICW) 1:46.29, 2. Happel (ICW) 1:56.37.
200 individual medley — 1. Christensen (ICW) 2:06.92, 2. Nichols (ICW) 2:13.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Brotherton (ICW) 23.66, 2. Kimball (ICW) 23.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Trussov (ICW) 55.53, 2. Luo (ICW) 57.94.
100 freestyle — 1. Bremner (CF) 49.96, 2. Durbin (CF) 52.54.
500 freestyle — 1. Pinter (ICW) 5:03.35, 2. Redfern (CF) 5:13.22.
200 freestyle relay — 1. I.C. West (Brotherton, Kimball, Trussov, Pinter) 1:34.06, 2. Cedar Falls (Durbin, Myhr, Fry, Redfern) 1:37.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Luo (ICW) 58.36, 2. Fry (CF) 59.15.
100 breaststroke — 1. Christensen (ICW) 1:02.00, 2. Bremner (CF) 1:05.44.
400 freestyle relay — 1. I.C. West (Brotherton, Luo, Sung, Pinter) 3:32.87, 2. Cedar Falls (Bremner, Berggren, Butler, Redfern) 3:37.84.
