Metro roundup: Tigers win dual; Warriors claim MWHSHL victory

Drew Campbell recorded a fall in 13 seconds to highlight Cedar Falls’ 47-18 Mississippi Valley Conference dual victory over Iowa City Liberty Thursday.

Campbell’s fall was one of four for the Tigers who also got pins from Evan Simpson at 113, Conner Doyle at 145 and Gerald Norton at 160.

Additionally, Cedar Falls got major decisions from Henry Koehn at 152 and Noah Backes at 170.

West falls to Hempstead: Cooper Paxton recorded a 15 second at 145 to score the Wahawks only win in a 69-6 loss to the Mustangs.

Dodgers top Trojans: Waterloo East got wins from Isaac Lomas at 132 and Ryan Strong at 145 to highlight their night in a 59-15 loss to Fort Dodge.

Lomas pinned Riley Brown in 3:01 for his win, while Sgrong pulled out a 14-13 sudden victory win over Caiden Fraher.

Columbus Catholic splits duals: The Sailors picked up a 56-18 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg, but dropped a 46-30 decision to Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center at home.

Against APGC, Joe Hackett at 120, Gavin Reed at 138, Max Magayna at 170 and Carson Hartz at 195 all scored falls for the Sailors. Hackett, Reed and Jonathan Hackett registered falls against the Cougars. Hartz won by technical fall, 19-2, over Kyle Kuhlmann at 195.

Girls’ wrestling

East gains wins: In a series of matches with Fort Dodge, the Trojans picked up wins from Libby Stocks at 115, a pine over Gracie Harvey in 37 seconds, and Farah Labbe at 155, a pin over Chloe Darby in 1:52.

High School Hockey

Warriors pick up win: Max Schuchmann scored twice as the Waterloo Warriors won a Midwest High School Hockey League game over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Thursday at the Mystique Ice Arena in Dubuque.

Jayden White scored in his third straight game and picked up his seventh goal overall with just 1 minute and 9 seconds left in the first period.

Schuchmann made it 2-0 on an assist from Cayden Kutz early in the second, and then 3-0 on an assist from Ethan Lentz with 3:15 left in the period.

Dubuque scored late to avoid the shutout as Gavin Jebe recorded 35 saves for the Warriors.