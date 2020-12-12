 Skip to main content
Metro roundup: Tigers take second at Marcussen
METRO ROUNDUP

Metro roundup: Tigers take second at Marcussen

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls had several strong performances Saturday at its own 43rd Marcussen Invitational at the Holmes Middle School pool.

The Tigers finished second behind Pleasant Valley, 608 to 475.

Cedar Falls closed the meet with a strong performance in the 400 free relay as Drew Langner, Cole Wilson, John Butler and Connor Schaffel moved from a fifth-place seed to a second-place finish in a time of 3 minutes 32.8 seconds.

Schaffel had two other top finishes taking second in the 500 free and third in the 200 individual medley.

Joseph Blasen (100 breaststroke) and Butler (100 backstroke) had third-place finishes.

The event was short two teams because West Des Moines Dowling and Waukee were unable to attend because of weather.

Six to the finals: Waterloo Columbus had a strong showing at the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational Saturday as the Sailors took fifth in the 11-team field.

Columbus had six wrestlers reach the finals of their respective weight divisions.

Freshman Max Magayna captured the 160-pound title with a 17-2 technical fall over MFL’s Gabe McGeough.

McGeough was fifth last year in the 1A state championships at 145.

Magayna beat Hudson’s Tate Entriken, 6-3, in the semifinals. Entriken was fifth at 152.

Gavin Reed at 113, Sam Hackett at 138, Carson Hartz at 170, Mason Knipp at 195 and Connor Knudtson at 220 all finished second.

Independence racked up 242 points and had individual champions Brandon O’Brien at 132, Isaiah Weber at 145, Mitch Johnson at 170 and Marcus Beatty at 182.

Nashua-Plainfield’s Garret Rinken won at 113, while Riceville’s Lawson Losee (152) and Mitchell Marr (285) also won as did Hudson’s Blake Johnson at 220.

prep-logo-cedar falls

Summaries

Boys' swimming

Marcussen Invitational

Team standings – 1. Pleasant Valley 608, 2. Cedar Falls 475, 3. Decorah 324, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 309, 5. Mason City 276

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Pleasant valley (Chiles, Eliasen, Paulson, Gorman), 1:42.19, 2. Decorah, 1:47.89, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:48.57.

200 FREE – 1. Ryan Vance (PV), 1:49.26, 2. Gus Grimstad (Dec), 1:50.11, 3. Ryland Feist (PV), 1:57.36.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Parker Paulson (PV), 2:01.57, 2. Owen Chiles (PV), 2:06.46, 3. Connor Schaffel (CF), 2:06.59.

50 FREE – 1. Gorman (PV), 22.80, 2. Bryan Caraman (PV), 23.01, 3. Drew Gasper (PV), 23.82.

100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Grimstad (Decorah), 53.33, 2. Paulson (PV), 53.46, 3. Gasper (PV), 58.07.

100 FREE – 1. Vance (PV), 49.92, 2. Caraman (PV), 50.24, 3. Eric Hedgren (PV), 52.59.

500 FREE – 1. Gorman (PV), 4:56.87, 2. Schaffel (CF), 4:57.39, 3. Feist (PV), 5:03.16.

200 FREE RELAY – 1. Pleasant Valley (Caraman, Hedgren, Gasper, Vance), 1:31.41, 2. Pleasant Valley 2, 1:37.41, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:38.66.

100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Chiles (PV), 56.26, 2. Drew Chamberlain (Decorah), 59.10, 3. John Butler (CF), 1:00.25.

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Ryan Korthais (Mason City), 1:05.31, 2. Gabe Eliasen (PV), 1:05.49, 3. Joe Blasen (CF), 1:06.73.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Pleasant Valley (Vance, Caraman, Gorman, Paulson), 3:18.27, 2. Cedar Falls, 3:32.08, 3. Pleasant Valley 2, 3:32.75.

Wrestling

Nashua-Plainfield Invitational

Team standings – 1. Independence 242, 2. MFL-Mar Mac 193, 3. West Hancock 161, 4. Hudson 140, 5. Columbus 123.5, 6. Nashua-Plainfield 122.5, 7. Northwood-Kensett 62, 8. Riceville 59, 9. Central Elkader 41, 10. West Fork 40.5, 11. Rockford 16.

Championship matches

106 – Kale Petersen (West Fork) pinned Kaden Kremer (Independence), 5:25.

113 (round robin) – 1. Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfied), 4-0, 2. Gavin Reed (Columbus), 3-1.

120 – Holden Mathis (MFL) pinned Ben Holton (Hudson), 5:17.

126 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock) dec. Carter Straw, 13-3.

132 (round robin) – 1. Brandon O’Brien (Independence), 4-0, 2. Trey Nelson (Nash-Plain), 3-1

138 – Karter Decker (MFL) dec. Sam Hackett (Columbus), 4-2 SV.

145 – Isaiah Weber (Independence) dec. Karter Krapfl (Hudson), 8-4.

152 – Lawson Losee (Riceville) dec. Kane Zuehl (West Hancock), 8-0.

160 -- Max Magayna (Columbus) technical fall over Gabe McGeough (MFL), 17-2, 5:18.

170 – Mitch Johnson (Independence) dec. Carson Hartz (Columbus), 4-3.

182 – Marcus Beatty (Independence) pinned Austin Nickolai (MFL),  1:24.

195 – Matthew Francis (West Hancock) pinned Mason Knipp (Columbus), 1:52.

220 – Blake Johnson (Hudson) pinned Connor Knudtson (Columbus), 1:50.

285 – Mitchell Marr (Riceville) dec. Jacob Trudo (MFL), 2-1.

