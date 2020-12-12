Metro roundup: Tigers take second at Marcussen

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls had several strong performances Saturday at its own 43rd Marcussen Invitational at the Holmes Middle School pool.

The Tigers finished second behind Pleasant Valley, 608 to 475.

Cedar Falls closed the meet with a strong performance in the 400 free relay as Drew Langner, Cole Wilson, John Butler and Connor Schaffel moved from a fifth-place seed to a second-place finish in a time of 3 minutes 32.8 seconds.

Schaffel had two other top finishes taking second in the 500 free and third in the 200 individual medley.

Joseph Blasen (100 breaststroke) and Butler (100 backstroke) had third-place finishes.

The event was short two teams because West Des Moines Dowling and Waukee were unable to attend because of weather.

Six to the finals: Waterloo Columbus had a strong showing at the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational Saturday as the Sailors took fifth in the 11-team field.

Columbus had six wrestlers reach the finals of their respective weight divisions.

Freshman Max Magayna captured the 160-pound title with a 17-2 technical fall over MFL’s Gabe McGeough.