Metro roundup: Tiger swimmers top Jefferson

EAST SCORES FOUR FALLS: The Trojans got pins from Aidan Ernst at 145, Eli Sallis at 152, Matthew Cary at 170 and Ryan Strong at 120, but the East lost a Mississippi Valley Conference dual with Dubuque Senior, 51-30.

The Trojans could not overcome seven forfeits, however.

COLUMBUS FALLS TO S-F, AP-GC: Carson Hartz went 2-0 at 160 with two pins to pace the Sailors in losses to Sumner-Fredericksburg (48-33) and Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center (42-24).

Prep hockey

WARRIORS UPSET: Ames picked up just its second win of the season as the Cyclones knocked off Waterloo, 4-3, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Thursday.

Luke Nemeth registered a hat trick, including the game winner in the third period for Ames.

The Cyclones came into the game with a 1-17-1 record, while Waterloo was 16-1-1. Ames had also been outscored 111-20 prior to the upset win.

Nemeth scored in the first period as the Cyclones led 1-0 after one, and Jack White made it 2-0 Ames before Christian Heiser answered for the Warriors, who were playing their first game without leading scorer Ben Sinnott, who was serving the first game of a two-game suspension.