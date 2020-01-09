Metro roundup: Tiger swimmers top Jefferson

DUBUQUE — Cedar Falls swept the top three spots in two events – 200 free and 200 individual medley – as it scored a 109-61 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ swim meet.
The Tigers had three double individual winners. Devin Myhr won the 200 free (2:03.94) and 100 fly (59.73). Bensen Redfern won the 50 free (23.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.23), and Matt Durbin claimed wins in the 200 individual medley (2:17.24) and 100 backstroke (1:01.48.
Graham Fry claimed victory in the 100 free (53.11).
Redfern, Durbin and Frey teamed up with David Butler to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.36).
HEMPSTEAD EDGES WATERLOO SWIM: Dubuque Hempstead topped Waterloo Swim Thursday, 98-72, in a boys’ swim meet at Central Middle School.
Waterloo got wins from Ian Sabanagic in the 200 free (2:07.80) and 500 free (5:59,42), Cade Shepard in the 100 fly (56.57) and 100 back (56.99).
Sabanagic and Shepard were also part of the 200 free relay team that won in 1 minute, 42.05 seconds.
Matt Loes of Waterloo tied with Hempstead’s Devin Tigges for the 50 free win with both swimmers finishing in 26.64.
Prep wrestling
EAST SCORES FOUR FALLS: The Trojans got pins from Aidan Ernst at 145, Eli Sallis at 152, Matthew Cary at 170 and Ryan Strong at 120, but the East lost a Mississippi Valley Conference dual with Dubuque Senior, 51-30.
The Trojans could not overcome seven forfeits, however.
COLUMBUS FALLS TO S-F, AP-GC: Carson Hartz went 2-0 at 160 with two pins to pace the Sailors in losses to Sumner-Fredericksburg (48-33) and Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center (42-24).
Prep hockey
WARRIORS UPSET: Ames picked up just its second win of the season as the Cyclones knocked off Waterloo, 4-3, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Thursday.
Luke Nemeth registered a hat trick, including the game winner in the third period for Ames.
The Cyclones came into the game with a 1-17-1 record, while Waterloo was 16-1-1. Ames had also been outscored 111-20 prior to the upset win.
Nemeth scored in the first period as the Cyclones led 1-0 after one, and Jack White made it 2-0 Ames before Christian Heiser answered for the Warriors, who were playing their first game without leading scorer Ben Sinnott, who was serving the first game of a two-game suspension.
Luke Metcalf tied the game seven minutes and 53 seconds into the third, but Nemeth made it 3-2 40 seconds later and then added an insurance goal with 1:02 left in the game.
Mason Lamb scored unassisted with 10 seconds left for Waterloo’s final tally.
Prep bowling
BOWLING SPLIT: The Cedar Falls girls topped Cedar Rapids Xavier, while the Xavier boys won at May City Bowl Thursday.
Myah Brinker rolled a 226 game en route to a two-game series of 407 to pace the Tiger girls. Ryan Venem had games of 213 and 259 for a 472 to lead the boys.
Metro summaries
Prep wrestling
SENIOR 51, EAST 30
132 – Frankie Cretsinger (DS) won by forfeit, 138 – Carter Elliott (DS) pinned William Clark, 2:25, 145 – Aidan Ernst (East) pinned Ashtyn Howell, 3:59, 152 – Eli Sallis (East) pinned Patrick Ford, 1:46, 160 – Ian Lucas (East) won by forfeit, 170 – Matthew Cary (East) pinned Thomas Hansen, :51, 182 – Dashawn Tigges (DS) won by forfeit, 195 – Jon Flanagan (DS) won by forfeit, 220 – Neil Butler (DS) won by forfeit, 285 – Cohen Pfohl (DS) won by forfeit, 106 – Carly Hefel (DS) won by forfeit, 113 – Christian Kemp (DS) dec. William Black, 4-2, 120 – Ryan Strong (East) pinned Hannah Reel, 3:38, 126 – Tysen Folk (DS) won by forfeit.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 48, COLUMBUS 33
106 – Gavin Reed (Col) dec. Judisch 1-0. 113 – T. Meyer (S-F) won by forfeit. 120 – Dillon (S-F) won by forfeit. 126 – Wilkinson (S-F) won by forfeit. 132 – Sam Hackett (Col) pinned Egan. 1:05. 138 – K. Meyer (S-F) won by forfeit. 145 – Kime (S-F) won by forfeit. 152 – Dralle (S-F) pinned Caden Hartz, 2:42. 160 – Carson Hartz (Col) pinned Matt, 1:18. 170 – Ensign (S-F) pinned Alex Buser, 2:48. 182 – Brayden Cole (Col).pinned Yungtum, 5:11. 195 – Steffen (S-F) won by forfeit. 220 – Aidan Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – Caleb Vesley (Col) won by forfeit.
AP-GC 42, COLUMBUS 24
106 – No match. 113 – Z. Klahsen (AP-GC) dec. Reed 6-5. 120 – Kellum (AP-GC) won by forfeit. 126 – Hoogestraat (AP-GC) won by forfeit. 132 – No match. 138 – N. Klahsen (AP-GC) pinned Hackett, 1:41. 145 – Coates (AP-GC) won by forfeit. 152 – Cad. Hartz (Col) pinned Cox, 2:42. 160 – Car Hartz (Col) pinned Uhlenhopp, 5:37. 170 – Johnson (AP-GC) dec. Buser 9-7. 182 – Jalen Meyer (AP-GC) pinned Cole, 0:47. 195 – Connor Knudtson (Col) pinned Troyna, 3:11. 220 – Schmitz (Col) pinned Greiner. 1:14. 285 – Muller (AP-GC) pinned Vesley, 0:27.
Prep hockey
Ames 4, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 2 — 3
Ames 1 1 2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Ames (Luke Nemeth (J.B. Schwartze, Ethan Tulp), 1:11. Penalties – Landon Sturch (slashing), 16:08.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Ames, Jack White (Ben McHenry), 5:16, 3. Waterloo, Christian Heiser (Braydan Kirchmann), 8:42. Penalties – Jackson Kinart, Ames (high sticking), 5:43, Mason Goebel, Ames (slashing), 8:10, Carter Frost, Wat (instigator), 14:52.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Luke Metcalf (Colton Burch, Harrison Foss), 7:53, 5. Luke Nemeth (Zach Edgington, Evan Foglesong), 8:33, 6. Ames, Nemeth (Tulp), 15:58, 7. Waterloo, Mason Lamb (unassisted), 16:50. Penalties – Goebel, Ames (interference), 11:18, J.P. Smith. Wat (elbowing), 14:24, Metcalf, Wat (misconduct), 14:24, Sturch, Wat (misconduct), 17:00, Frost. Wat (misconduct), 17:00, Lamb, Wat (misconduct), 17:00, Foglesong, Ames (misconduct), Kole Latusick, Wat (roughing), 17:00.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 43
Ames 19
Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (15 saves). Ames, John Anderson (40 saves). Referees – Nic Meyer, Tim Terrill, Edward III
Boys’ swimming
HEMPSTEAD 98, WATERLOO 72
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Hemptead 1:54.50. 2. Waterloo A 1:55.02. 3. Waterloo B 2:21.98
200 FREESTYLE – 1. Ian Sabanagic (Wat), 2:07.80. 2. Jacob Wenger (Hemp) 2:16.33. Brian Grimes (Hemp) 2:18.07.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Tate Billmeyer (Hemp) 2:16.11. 2. Nick Dolphin (Hemp) 2:33.54. 3. Jaydon Vaughn (Hemp) 2:51.24.
50 FREESTYLE – 1. tie, Devin Tigges (Hemp) & Matt Loes (Wat), 26.64. 3. Blake Hohmann (Hemp) 27.17.
100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Cade Shepard (Wat) 56.57, 2. Aiden Yaklich (Hemp) 1:-5.37.56.57, 2. Aiden Yaklich (Hemp) 1:05.37. 3. Wenger (Hemp) 1:10.06.
100 FREESTYLE — 1. Mathias Chamberlain (Hemp) 53.82. 2. Christensen (Wat) 57.19, 3. Grimes (Hemp) 1:00.59
500 FREESTYLE – Sabanagic (Wat) 5:59.42. 2. Dolphin Hemp) 6:09.60. 3. Josh Davis (Hemp) 6:17.17.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Waterloo A (Alex Johnson, Christensen, Shepard, Sabanigic) 1:42.05, 2. Hempstead A 1:43.61, 3. Hempstead B 1:44.83
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Cade Shepard (Wat.) 56.99, 2. Blake Hohmann (Hemp), 1:13.65. 3. Tigges (Hemp) 1:15.64
100 BREASTROKE – 1. Billmeyer (Hemp), 1:08.34. 2. Andrew Christensen (Wat), 1:13.68. 3. Braden Lauzon (Hemp). 1:25.86.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1. Hempstead A. 3:52.73, 2. Waterloo A 4:06.97. 3. Hempstead B 4:15.18
CEDAR FALLS 109, CR JEFFERSON 61
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Butler, Redfern, Durbin, Fry), 1:49.36. 2. Jefferson, 1:55.51, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:55.72.
200 FREE – 1. Devin Myhr (CF), 2:03.94, 2. Tommy Paulsen (CF), 2:04.03, 3. Brandon Berggren (CF), 2:07.26.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Matt Durbin (CF), 2:17.24, 2. Connor Woods (CF), 2:24.73, 3. Alex England (CF), 2:28.22.
50 FREE – 1. Benson Redfern (CF), 23.60. 2. Graham Fry (CF), 23.67, 3. Griffin Lind (CRJ), 24.93.
100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Myhr (CF), 59.73, 2. Tate Kuennen (CRJ), 1:02.29. 3. Drew Langner (CF), 1:02.54.
100 FREE – 1. Fry (CF), 53.11, 2. Carlin Dannenfelser (CRJ), 54.23, 3. Trenton Holden (CF), 56.07.
500 FREE – 1. Anthony Lee (CRJ), 5:17.99, 2. David Butler (CF), 5:29.21, 3. Sammy Budkings (CRJ), 5:44.80.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Redfern, Myhr, Fry, Holden), 1:38.30, 2. Jefferson, 1:39.06, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:43.76.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Durbin (CF), 1:01.48, 2. Langner (CF), 1:03.85, 3. Lee (CRJ), 1:04.14.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Redfern (CF), 1:11.23, 2. Michael Guckenberger (CRJ), 1:14.72, 3. Tristan West (CRJ), 1:16.53.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Jefferson, 3:37.55, 2. Cedar Falls, 3:38.11, 3. Cedar Falls, 3:57.39.
Bowling
Prep girls
CEDAR FALLS 2,736. XAVIER 2,551
CEDAR FALLS (4-2) – Myah Brinker 181-226 – 407, Anna Frahm 147-225 – 372, Paige Frahm 187-196 – 383, Sofia Munoz 183-159 – 342, Hailey Taylor 194-141 – 335, Baker Rotation: 169-162-169-199-198 – 897.
XAVIER (2-4) – Kaitlyn Buenzow 146-172 – 319, Katie Jakel 138-162 – 300, Ellie Marovets 211-170 – 381, Olivia Nolte 169-167 – 336, Morgan Simoneau 175-171 – 346.
Baker Rotation: 196-179-140-183-172.
Prep boys
XAVIER 3,265. CEDAR FALLS 2998
CEDAR FALLS (5-1) – Stanley Adix 194-212 – 406, Matthew Edler 211-181 – 392, Nick Helmers 214-183 – 397, Ryan Venem 213-259 – 472, Baker Rotation: 157-198-181-222-177 – 935
XAVIER (5-1) – Justin Fulton 150-184 – 334, Jacob Tipton 176-180 – 356, Erik Triplett 247-207 – 454, Dale Weaver 193-279 – 472, Tyler Zogg 237-220 – 457.
Baker Rotation: 244-214-231-246-257 – 1,192.
Area summaries
Wrestling
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 54, AP-GC 30
106 – Cael Judisch (S-F) won by forfeit. 113 – Zach Klahsen (AP-GC) pinned Trace Meyer, 1:19. 120 – Danny Dillon (S-F) pinned Connor Kellum, 0:57. 126 – Brady Wilkinson (S-F) pinned Isaac Hoogestraat, 1:48. 132 – Nathan Egan (S-F) won by forfeit. 138 – Nathan Klahsen (AP-GC) pinned Kaden Meyer, 0:21. 145 – Owen Kime (S-F) pinned Logan Guldager, 1:24. 152 – Spencer Matt (S-F) pinned Camron Cox, 1:16. 160 – Colten Dralle (S-F) pinned Brier Uhlenhopp. 2:31. 170 – Treyce Ensign (S-F) pinned Nick Johnson, 2:56. 182 – Carson Troyna (AP-GC) pinned Colton Yungtum, 3:02. 195 – Treyten Steffen (S-F) pinned Jalen Meyer, 1:08. 220 – Trey Morris (AP-GC) won by forfeit. 285 – Kolby Muller (AP-GC) won by forfeit.
Girls’ basketball
CLARKSVILLE 55, DUNKERTON 12
CLARKSVILLE (8-1, 2-0) – Cailyn Hardy 2, Janet Borchardt 17, Emma Poppe 8, Chloe Ross 3, Katie Stirling 6, Cheyenne Behrends 10, Rachel Borchardt 2, Kori Wedeking 7.
DUNKERTON (5-5, 2-1) – Bethany Christians 1, Ashlynn Shimp 1, Maeson Wolff 4, Morgan Weepie 2, Lily Fettkether 2, Alicia Wilder 2.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, WEST FORK 31
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (7-1) – Ellie Foster 10, Camille Landphair 3, Ellary Knock 6, Taylor Kvale 2, Morgan Weber 19, Katie Knock 14, Sophia Hoffmann 1, Jill Eilderts 5.
WEST FORK (3-8) – Makenzie Fessler 4, Maddie Hubka 5, Rylie Akins 5, Madisyn Bonner 5, Jen Ingham 1, Haley Grady 2, Emma Martinek 1, Emily Caspers 8.
NOTE: Senior Ellie Foster scored 1000th point of her career.
Boys’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 68, WEST FORK 52
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (8-0) – AJ Wegener 7, Nathan Moore 2, Zak Wauters 5, Landen Sullivan 2, Parker Kiewiet 3, Drew Sonnenberg 5, Noah Epley 3, Dane Fuller 27, Derek Kinney 12, Matt Reinicke 2.
WEST FORK (9-1) – Ian Latham 7, Kayden Ames 17, Jakob Washington 13, Ren Heimer 2, Jason Meier 3, Brayden Vold 6, Joe Ingham 4
DUNKERTON 54. CLARKSVILLE 48
CLARKSVILLE (2-7, 0-3) – Deric Trees 9, Kaden Becker 2, Alek Kellogg 6, Ethan Schmidt 22, Jacob Stauffer 9.
DUNKERTON (6-4, 3-1) – Jake Kennedy 8, Brody Rygel 15, Jacob Brandt 3, Preston Gillespie 4, Casey Gardner 14, Braiden VanLengen 4, Riley Tisue 6.
