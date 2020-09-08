Metro roundup: Tiger swimmers fly past Linn-Mar, 122-61

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Grace Bobeldyk and Kendall Mallaro each won two individual events as Cedar Falls topped Linn-Mar, 122-61, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swim meet at Holmes Middle School.

Bobeldyk won the 200 free (2:03.17) and 500 free (5:28.78), while Mallaro claimed wins in the 200 individual medley (2:17.48) and 100 fly (1:00.49.)

Mallaro also swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, Bobeldyk was on the 400 free team,

Emma Clark also was victorious for the Tigers as she won the 100 free in 56.31. Katie Butler and Baylee Lehmann added wins in the 100 backstroke (1:04.99) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.20).

Volleyball

TIGERS REMAIN PERFECT: Third-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 8-0 with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

The Tigers are now off until next Tuesday when they host Cedar Rapids Washington.

DENVER EDGES COLUMBUS: The Sailors dropped a five-set thriller to the 10th-ranked (2A) Cyclones Tuesday, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10, in North Iowa Cedar League action.