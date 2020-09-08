Metro roundup: Tiger swimmers fly past Linn-Mar, 122-61

CEDAR FALLS – Grace Bobeldyk and Kendall Mallaro each won two individual events as Cedar Falls topped Linn-Mar, 122-61, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swim meet at Holmes Middle School.
Bobeldyk won the 200 free (2:03.17) and 500 free (5:28.78), while Mallaro claimed wins in the 200 individual medley (2:17.48) and 100 fly (1:00.49.)
Mallaro also swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, Bobeldyk was on the 400 free team,
Emma Clark also was victorious for the Tigers as she won the 100 free in 56.31. Katie Butler and Baylee Lehmann added wins in the 100 backstroke (1:04.99) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.20).
Volleyball
TIGERS REMAIN PERFECT: Third-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 8-0 with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
The Tigers are now off until next Tuesday when they host Cedar Rapids Washington.
DENVER EDGES COLUMBUS: The Sailors dropped a five-set thriller to the 10th-ranked (2A) Cyclones Tuesday, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10, in North Iowa Cedar League action.
Denver improved to 10-0, while Columbus fell to 7-5 and face No. 2 (1A) Wapsie Valley Thursday in Fairbank.
HEMPSTEAD DOWNS WEST: The Mustangs scored a four-set win over the Wahawks, 25-14, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15
Boys’ golf
POSTPONED: The 2020 boys’ metro golf meet was postponed until Sept. 24 after inclement weather created unplayable conditions Tuesday at the Irv Warren Golf Course.
Summaries
Girls’ swimming
Cedar Falls 122, Linn-Mar 61
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulson, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro, Emma Clark), 1:56.72, 2. Cedar Falls, 2:08.36, 3. Cedar Falls, 2:11.21.
200 FREE – 1. Grace Bobeldyk (CF), 2:03.17, 2. Annika Gruenwald (CF), 2:10.75, 3. Katie Butler (CF), 33.09.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Kendall Mallaro (CF), 2:17.48, 2. Ella Wagner (LM), 2:22.43, 3. Sutton Paulsen (CF), 2:25.26.
50 FREE – 1. Lily Haars (LM), 26.68, 2. Sophia Mason (CF), 27.12, 3. Sylene Brizard (LM), 28.51.
DIVING – 1. Corrin Williams (LM), 226.05, 2. Reese Miller (LM), 224.6, 3. Alli Gray (CF), 206.95.
100 FLY – 1. K. Mallaro (CF), 1:00.49, 2. CC Lau (CF), 1:04.09, 3. Brizard (LM), 1:08.93.
100 FREE – 1. Clark (CF), 56.31, 2. Haars (LM), 58.79, 3. Lehmann (CF), 1:00.62.
500 FREE – Bobeldyk (CF), 5:28.78, 2. Haars (LM), 5:41.06, 3. Gruenwald (CF), 5:45.96.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Linn-Mar (Wagner, Haars, Brizard, Haars), 1:46.47, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:46.65, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:53.97.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Butler (CF), 1:04.99, 2. Ava Mallaro (CF), 1:05.61, 3. Paulsen (CF), 1:05.62.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Lehmann (CF), 1:14.20, 2. Lu. Haars (LM), 1:17,93, 3. Payton Lehmann (CF), 1:19.23.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (K. Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Mason, Clark), 3:55.69, 2. Cedar Falls, 4:11.60, 3. Linn-Mar, 4:15.34
