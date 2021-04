Metro roundup: Sailors blank Wahawks in boys' tennis

Jack Nolting won a tight match over Cole Jennings at No. 5 singles, 10-7, in a strong showing by Waterloo Columbus in a 9-0 victory over Waterloo West Monday in a boys’ metro tennis meet at the Brynes Park Tennis Courts.

The Sailors dropped just four other games in singles, and just two in doubles in completing the sweep.

At No. 1, Jon Dobson won the final nine games in a 10-1 win over Will Klabunde.

Girls’ soccerWATERLOO WINS: Anna McNally had a hat trick and Claire Rankin scored her first varsity goal as Waterloo Soccer downed Decorah Monday, 4-2.

SAINTS SWEEP TIGERS: Brady Horstman out-lasted Neel Shan 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-4 to win at No. 1 singles as Cedar Rapids Xavier blanked Cedar Falls Monday, 9-0.

Girls’ TennisTIGERS TAKE TWO: Cedar Falls lost just seven games in 9-0 victories over Waterloo East and Waterloo West Monday at the UNI Tennis Courts.

In the third match, West beat East, 9-0.

Girls’ golfWEST THIRD: Maddie Dolan carded a 44 as the Wahawks took third in a quadangular Monday at Brown Deer Golf Course in Coralville.