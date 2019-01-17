CEDAR RAPIDS -- In a battle of undefeated divisional opponents, Cedar Rapids Prairie won the first four matches to jump out to a 21-0 lead en route to a 42-27 victory over Cedar Falls Thursday in Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling action.
The Hawks (11-2 overall, 6-0 Mississippi Division) and Tigers (11-7, 5-1) were tied for division lead entering the evening.
After Prairie got out to its big lead, back-to-back pins by Collin Bohnenkamp and Justin Campbell at 220 and 285, respectively, followed by a win by Connor McCartan at 106, edged Cedar Falls back into the match.
But the Hawks won the next five matches to seal the victory.
Christian Simpson at 145 and Austin Cross at 152 also recorded falls for the Tigers.
HEMPSTEAD TOPS WEST: The Wahawks won three of the first four matches, but the Mustangs won nine of the last 10 to pick up a 55-23 victory.
Teme Larson scored a pin a 106 over Joseph Horch in 1:25, and Kaden Karns followed with an 18-1 technical fall at 113 over Gable Brooks. Jackson Hicks made it 17-3 with a pin at 126, but Brenden Burton's pin at 195 over Owen Dunne in 3:15 was West's only other win.
EAST FALLS SHORT: Western Dubuque won the final seven matches to pull away for a 59-20 dual win over the Trojans.
East got a major decisions from Dallas Jordan at 106 and Chryshaun Taylor at 126, while Cadin Hermann won by injury forfeit at 120, and Eli Sallis pinned Tony Lyon in 3:46 at 145.
HACKETT PINS: Waterloo Columbus got a pair of pins from Sam Hackett, but it was not enough in loss to West Marshall (42-21) and Woodward-Granger (66-15) Thursday.
Hackett pinned Cael Pfantz of West Marshall in 5 minutes and 25 seconds, and he decked Matthew White of Woodward-Granger in 1:36.
Jordan Newton went 2-0 at 126 for the Sailors with a pin, while Josh Heine (132) and Caden Hartz (138) registered pins against West Marshall.
