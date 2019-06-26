{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS Cedar Falls managed just two hits over two games as fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy over powered it in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader Tuesday, 2-0, 11-0.

In the opener, freshman Cyrah Rasmussen kept the Tigers in the game allowing just five hits and single runs in the first and fifth innings. However, Cougar pitcher Kaylin Kinney allowed just one hit, while striking out six and walking one. In the night cap, Kennedy scored multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings as Jayme Schreck struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one hit in five innings.

Cedar Falls is next in action on Thursday when it host metro rival Waterloo West at Robinson-Dressor Sports Complex.

In other metro softball action, Cedar Rapids Jefferson took a pair from East, 11-4, 9-4, and West lost twice at home to Western Dubuque, 6-3, 12-0.

Linescores

CR KENNEDY 2-11, CEDAR FALLS 0-0

First game

Cedar Falls 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

CR Kennedy 100 010 x — 2 5 0

LP — Cyrah Rasmussen.

Second game

Cedar Falls 000 00 — 0 1 2

Kennedy 134 3x — 11 13 0

LP — Abby Runyan.

