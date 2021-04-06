Metro roundup: Columbus soccer edges Gladbrook-Reinbeck

REINBECK - Adrianna Gallen drew a foul inside the 18 to secure a penalty kick that Reagan Lindsay converted as Waterloo Columbus defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tuesday, 1-0.

In their first game in 673 days, the Sailors were tested by a Gladbrook-Reinbeck team that featured a quick transitioning offense.

Following a scoreless first half, Columbus' Lindsay came through with the game winner in the 60th minute. Sailors' goalkeeper Becca Defour made a full-extension, one-arm save to keep the Rebels off the board a few minutes after the match's lone goal.

Girls' soccer

At Waterloo, Linn-Mar tallied five goals in the first half and defeated Cedar Falls 6-0 at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Boys' soccer

At Cedar Rapids, Martin Le and Truman Unruh scored twice as Cedar Falls opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Carter Svoboda tallied two assists. Simon Plassman and Ryan Marten each finished with one assist for the Tigers.

At Waterloo, Iowa City High broke free from a 1-1 halftime tie to defeat Waterloo West, 4-2. Boe Reh scored both of the Wahawk goals.