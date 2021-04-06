 Skip to main content
Metro roundup: Columbus soccer edges Gladbrook-Reinbeck
METRO ROUNDUP

Metro roundup: Columbus soccer edges Gladbrook-Reinbeck

REINBECK - Adrianna Gallen drew a foul inside the 18 to secure a penalty kick that Reagan Lindsay converted as Waterloo Columbus defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tuesday, 1-0.

In their first game in 673 days, the Sailors were tested by a Gladbrook-Reinbeck team that featured a quick transitioning offense.

Following a scoreless first half, Columbus' Lindsay came through with the game winner in the 60th minute. Sailors' goalkeeper Becca Defour made a full-extension, one-arm save to keep the Rebels off the board a few minutes after the match's lone goal.

Girls' soccer

At Waterloo, Linn-Mar tallied five goals in the first half and defeated Cedar Falls 6-0 at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Boys' soccer

At Cedar Rapids, Martin Le and Truman Unruh scored twice as Cedar Falls opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. 

Carter Svoboda tallied two assists. Simon Plassman and Ryan Marten each finished with one assist for the Tigers.

At Waterloo, Iowa City High broke free from a 1-1 halftime tie to defeat Waterloo West, 4-2. Boe Reh scored both of the Wahawk goals.

At Iowa City, Iowa City Liberty defeated Waterloo East, 9-0, in each team's season opener.

At Waterloo, Waterloo Columbus scored twice in the first half and defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 3-1.

Boys' Tennis

At Waterloo, Waterloo Columbus opened the season with 9-0 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

The Sailors dropped just 14 games while winning all six singles matches and then only four games in the three doubles matches.

Columbus will travel to Union of La Porte City Thursday.

At Iowa City, perennial power Iowa City West opened with a 9-0 win over Cedar Falls.

Girls’ tennis

At Waverly, Class 1A’s No. 2-ranked Waterloo Columbus swept No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock in convincing fashion, 9-0.

Sasha Hyacinth outscored opponents 24-3 in the Sailors’ top singles and doubles positions. Chloe Butler won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Hyacinth for the doubles victory.

Track

WEST BOYS WIN TWO RELAYS: The Waterloo West team of Jeron Shaw, Jeremiah Feahn, Orlando Vivians Jr. and Tay Norman captured the 4x200 and 4x400 relays Tuesday at the Bobcat Relays in Epworth.

That quartet ran a 1:32.99 in the 4x200 and then closed the meet with a winning time of 3:30.73 in the 4x400.

The Wahawks tied for sixth with 62 points.

Shaw was second in the 100 with a time of 12.04.

Adam Teare took fifth in the discus and Caleb Moe was fourth in the 800 for West.

WSR GIRLS INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls' sprint medley relay team of Rosie Hawbaker, Carley Strelow, Grace Knutson and Lucy Dunning finished first in 2:01.04 Tuesday at the five-team WSR girls’ invitational.

The Tigers also saw Knutson win the 400 in 1:03.82.

Anna Becker and Ava Mallaro were third and fourth in the 3,000.

JESUP INVITATIONAL: Kamryn Regenold’s fifth place effort in the 100 highlighted the Waterloo Columbus girls’ track team’s performance at Jesup.

The Sailors also got a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 400 and 800 from Madison Hellman.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
Reagan Lindsay 2019

Lindsay

Results

Boys' tennis

COLUMBUS 9, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 0

Singles: Jon Dobson (Col) def. Brady Ramker, 6-0, 6-1, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Benny Ramker 6-0, 6-1, Alex Feldmann (Col) dec. Isaac Becker, 6-2, 6-0, Alex Buser (Col) def. Mason Ellerbroek, 6-0, 6-3, Simon Larsen (Col) def. Aidan Kelley, 6-0, 6-0, Jack Nolting (Col) def. Isaac Britt, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles: Dobson-Haag (Col) def. Br. Ramker-Kellen Pugh, 6-0, 6-0, Feldmann-Buser (Col) def. Becker-Ellerbroek, 6-1, 6-0, Larsen-Nolting (Col) def. Kelley-Britt, 6-2, 6-1.  

Girls' tennis

WATERLOO COLUMBUS 9, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 0

Singles: Sasha Hyacinth def. Brook Willis, 6-1, 6-0, Chloe Butler def. Lily Herrmeyer, 6-1, 6-0, Bre Phillips def. Grace Graede, 6-1, 6-0, Avery Hogan def. Ellie Neuendorf 6-0, 6-1, Alli Hagness def. Alexis Gielau 6-0, 6-0, Sophia Fain def. Maddie Leary 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Hyacinth/Butler def. Willis/Herrmeyer 6-1, 6-1, Phillips/Hogan def. Greade/Neuendorf 6-2, 6-2, Hagness/Fain def. Elizabeth Frericks/Jordin Hauber 6-2, 6-0.

Boys' track

Bobcat Invitational (Epworth)

Team standings: 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 144, 2. Western Dubuque 140.5, 3. Linn-Mar 115, 4. Dubuque Senior 111, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 90.5, 6. (Tie) Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson 62.

100 – 1. Aidan McDermott (CRX), 11.69, 2. Jeron Shaw (West), 12.04. 200 – 1. Matthew Kruse (DS), 23.07. 400 – Kruse (DS), 49.59. 800 – Sean Steffen (CRX), 2:10.20.  110 hurdles – Drew Bartels (CRK), 14.42. 1600 – 1. Hayden Kuhn (LM), 4:37.58. 3,200 – 1, Miles Wilson (CRK), 400 hurdles – Abass Kemokai (LM), 56.96. Discus – 1. McKade Jelinek (LM), 162-02. High jump – 1. TJ Jackson (LM), 6-5. Long jump – 1. Bartels (CRK), 23-0. Shot put – Dakota Hoffman (WD), 50-2, 4x100 – 1 Western Dubuque, 44.54. 4x200 – 1. Waterloo West (Shaw, Jeremiah Feahn, Orlando Vivians Jr., Tay Norman), 1:32.99, 4x400 – 1. Waterloo West (Shaw Vivians Jr., Feahn, Norman), 3:30.73. 4x800 – 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8:43.42. Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. CR Kennedy, 59.25, Sprint medley relay – 1. CR Kennedy, 1:40.45, Distance medley relay – 1. Dubuque Senior, 3:56.88.

Girls' track

WSR Invitational

Team standings: 1. Fort Dodge 86, 2. New Hampton 82 and Waverly-Shell Rock 82, 4. Mason City 73, 5. Cedar Falls 60.

100 – 1. Jada Williams (MC), 13.25, 3. Carley Strelow (CF), 14.35. 200 – 1. Aleah Pommer (FD), 28.03. 400 – 1. Grace Knutson (CF), 1:03.82, 800 – 1. Ramey Dahlquist (WSR), 2:46.42, 100 hurdles – 1. Rosa Monarch (MC), 17.43, 1,500 – Emily Jackson (NH), 5:20.17, 3,000 – 1. Emma Hoins (WSR), 10:39.76, 3. Anna Becker (CF), 12:18.53 4. Ava Mallaro (CF), 12:52.96. 400 Hurdles – 1. Kiara Djoumessi (WSR), 1:21.53, Discus – 1. Gracie Miller (FD), 100-7, High jump – 1. Reagan Dahlquist (WSR), 5-4. Long jump – 1. Pommer (FD), 15-5 ¾, Shot put – 1. Delaney DeBower (WSR), 33-0. 4x100 – Mason City, 51.57, 4x200 – Fort Dodge, 1:52.48, 4x400 – 1. New Hampton, 4:26.40, 4x800 – 1. New Hampton, 10:43.10, Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Mason City, 1:12.96, Sprint medley relay – 1. Cedar Falls (Rosie Hawbaker, Strelow, Knutson, Lucy Dunning), 2:01.04. Distance medley relay – 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:37.13.

Jesup Invitational

Team standings: 1. Jesup 150.50, 2. Devner 93, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 89, 4. Union 78.5, 5. Jesup 66.5, 6. Dyersville Beckman 58, 7. Independence 44.5, 8. Columbus 4.

100 – 1. Eden Barrett (DNH), 12.90, 2. Anna Curtis (Denver), 13.63, 5. Kamryn Regenold (Col), 14.14.200 – 1. Shelby Ohrt (DNH), 27.56, 2. Curtis (Denver), 27.87. 400 – 1. Alyssa Larson (Indee), 59.34, 2. Alexis Jensen (DNH), 1:03.01. 6. Madison Hellman (Col), 1:10.72. 800 – 1. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 2:26.57, 2. Clare Wright (Jesup), 2:34.93, 6. Madison Hellman (Columbus), 2:52.07. 100 hurdles – 1. Kiersten Schmitt (DB), 17.11, 2. Ella Costello (DNH), 17.78. 1,500 – 1. Amber Homan (Denver), 5:19.18, 2. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 5:20.45. 3,000 – 1. Ellie Rathe (Union), 11:25.08, 2. Roselle Wardell (DNH), 12:41.10. 400 hurdles – 1. Taylor Kvale (DNH), 1:06.66, 2. Addie Koelker (DB), 1:16.06.  Discus – 1 Abby Sohn (DNH), 99-7, 2. Brylee Bruce (VS), 99-06. High jump – 1. Schmitt (DB), 5-1, 2. Mallory Becker (Jesup), 5-0. Long jump – 1. Jadyn Petersen (DNH), 15-4 ½, 2 Zoie Callan (DNH), 14-4 ¾. Shot put – 1. Abby Bartz (VS), 37-6 ½, 2. Grace Helle (DB), 33-2. 4x100 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Jensen, E. Bennett), J. Bennett), Ohrt), 50.10, 4x200 – 1. Denver (Katie Mortenson. Curtis, Tiffani Wright, Ireland Pollock), 1:54.13, 4x400 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (J. Bennett, J. Petersen, Kvale, Jensen), 4:13.80, 4x800 – 1. Denver (Amber Homan, Laci Even, Ristau, Aubrey Decker), 10:34.61, Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Dyersville Beckman, 1:14.20, Sprint medley relay – 1. Independence (Alllison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, Alyssa Larson), 1:55.70, Distance medley relay – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Claire McCumber, Ohrt, Payton Petersen, Jadyn Petersen), 4:39.44.

Tags

