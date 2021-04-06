Metro roundup: Columbus soccer edges Gladbrook-Reinbeck

REINBECK - Adrianna Gallen drew a foul inside the 18 to secure a penalty kick that Reagan Lindsay converted as Waterloo Columbus defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tuesday, 1-0.
In their first game in 673 days, the Sailors were tested by a Gladbrook-Reinbeck team that featured a quick transitioning offense.
Following a scoreless first half, Columbus' Lindsay came through with the game winner in the 60th minute. Sailors' goalkeeper Becca Defour made a full-extension, one-arm save to keep the Rebels off the board a few minutes after the match's lone goal.
Girls' soccer
At Waterloo, Linn-Mar tallied five goals in the first half and defeated Cedar Falls 6-0 at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Boys' soccer
At Cedar Rapids, Martin Le and Truman Unruh scored twice as Cedar Falls opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Carter Svoboda tallied two assists. Simon Plassman and Ryan Marten each finished with one assist for the Tigers.
At Waterloo, Iowa City High broke free from a 1-1 halftime tie to defeat Waterloo West, 4-2. Boe Reh scored both of the Wahawk goals.
At Iowa City, Iowa City Liberty defeated Waterloo East, 9-0, in each team's season opener.
At Waterloo, Waterloo Columbus scored twice in the first half and defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 3-1.
Boys' Tennis
At Waterloo, Waterloo Columbus opened the season with 9-0 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
The Sailors dropped just 14 games while winning all six singles matches and then only four games in the three doubles matches.
Columbus will travel to Union of La Porte City Thursday.
At Iowa City, perennial power Iowa City West opened with a 9-0 win over Cedar Falls.
Girls’ tennis
At Waverly, Class 1A’s No. 2-ranked Waterloo Columbus swept No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock in convincing fashion, 9-0.
Sasha Hyacinth outscored opponents 24-3 in the Sailors’ top singles and doubles positions. Chloe Butler won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Hyacinth for the doubles victory.
Track
WEST BOYS WIN TWO RELAYS: The Waterloo West team of Jeron Shaw, Jeremiah Feahn, Orlando Vivians Jr. and Tay Norman captured the 4x200 and 4x400 relays Tuesday at the Bobcat Relays in Epworth.
That quartet ran a 1:32.99 in the 4x200 and then closed the meet with a winning time of 3:30.73 in the 4x400.
The Wahawks tied for sixth with 62 points.
Shaw was second in the 100 with a time of 12.04.
Adam Teare took fifth in the discus and Caleb Moe was fourth in the 800 for West.
WSR GIRLS INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls' sprint medley relay team of Rosie Hawbaker, Carley Strelow, Grace Knutson and Lucy Dunning finished first in 2:01.04 Tuesday at the five-team WSR girls’ invitational.
The Tigers also saw Knutson win the 400 in 1:03.82.
Anna Becker and Ava Mallaro were third and fourth in the 3,000.
JESUP INVITATIONAL: Kamryn Regenold’s fifth place effort in the 100 highlighted the Waterloo Columbus girls’ track team’s performance at Jesup.
The Sailors also got a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 400 and 800 from Madison Hellman.