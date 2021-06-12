Metro roundup: Columbus scores 13-6 win over Iowa Falls-Alden

IOWA FALLS – Waterloo Columbus used an eight-run second inning to propel itself past Iowa Falls-Alden in a non-conference baseball tilt Friday, 13-6.

The Sailors saw Alex Feldmann, Caden Hartz, Patrick Steele, Dallas Westhoff, Connor Knudtson and Jake Bradley all drove in runs.

Carter Gallagher, Knudtson, Feldmann and Alex Purdy all collected multiple hits for Columbus.

Knudtson earned the win on the mound working 5 2/3 innings and striking out six.

CEDAR FALLS SPLITS: The Tigers took game one against Iowa City Liberty, 8-7, in eight innings, winning on a Zach Neese walk-off double.

Also in the opener, Ben Phillips went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs, and Connor Woods scored three times.

Cedar Falls dropped the second game 7-4. Phillips went 2-for-4 and Logan Strassburg was 2-for-3 with a double.

XAVIER TAKES TWO FROM WEST: The Saints got a pair of strong pitching performances to pull out a pair of close wins over the Wahawks, 4-1, 7-3, Friday.

West managed just four hits off Saints starter Alex Neal, who struck out 12, in the opener. Two of the four hits were doubles by Sam Moore and Carter Schulte.