CEDAR FALLS — Brandon Conrad led the charge as Cedar Falls dominated the Rich Engel Classic boys’ cross country meet Thursday at Birdsall Park.
The Tigers finished with 60 points for a comfortable victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 118.
Conrad covered the course in 16:22 and edged Urbandale’s Payton Marrs (16:24) for the individual title. Michael Goodenbour finished 11th for the Tigers, Eli Smith, 12th Hollis Wilson 17th and Jens Jorgensen 19th.
Dubuque Senior had the top three of the top four individual finishers in the girls’ race and won with 43 points. Urbandale was second at 121 while Cedar Falls finished fifth (171).
Mackenzie Michael finished seventh in 20:08 while Senior’s Claire Edmondson was the winner in 18:54.
Volleyball
DON BOSCO 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Don Bosco rode a balanced attack to an Iowa Star volleyball sweep of Waterloo Christian Thursday, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11.
Ashley Grapp had six kills and Tatum Bedard five for the Dons (9-4). Kennedi Purdy finished with 21 assists, Tricia Even had six digs and Brooke Steimel had five digs. Steimel also had six of Don Bosco’s 20 service aces while Even and Purdy each had five.
Rich Engel Classic
BOYS
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 60, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 118, 3. Dubuque Senior 148, 4. Decorah 161, 5. Urbandale 161, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 165, 7. Dubuque Hempstead JV 170, 8. Western Dubuque 209, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 214, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 222, 11. Mason City 261, 12. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 330, 13. Cedar Rapids Xavier 348, 14. Ankeny 354, 15. Charles City 360, 16. Dike-New Hartford 370, 17. Hudson 510, 18. Aplington-Parkersburg 567.
Individual leaders — 1. Brandon Conrad (CF) 16:22, 2. Payton Marrs (Urb) 16:24, 3. Jacob Green (CRK) 16:31, 4. Paul Schneiderman (CRW) 16:49, 5. Gus Hayes (Decorah) 17:02, 6. Sam Kepford (Wav.-SR) 17:08, 7. Brady Hogan (Decorah) 17:15, 8. Max Locher (CRW) 17:17, 9. Isaiah Schaetzel (DS) 17:19, 10. Michael Rowe (MC) 17:26.
Cedar Falls — 1. Conrad 16:22, 11. Michael Goodenbour 17:28, 12. Eli Smith 17:33, 17. Hollis Wilson 17:44, 19. Jens Jorgensen 17:47, 24. Brayden Burnett 17:58, 25. Alex Horstman 17:58.
GIRLS
Team standings — 1. Dubuque Senior 43, 2. Urbandale 121, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 126, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 135, 5. Cedar Falls 171, 6. Decorah 185, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 212, 8. Ankeny 234, 9. Charles City 250, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 259, 11. Dike-New Hartford 294, 12. Mason City 302, 13. Hudson 316, 14. Waverly-Shell Rock 341, 15. Western Dubuque 367, 16. Cedar Rapids Xavier 399, 17. Aplington-Parkersburg 479, 18. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 521, 19. Waterloo 526.
Individual leaders — 1. Claire Edmondson (DS) 18:54, 2. Gabby Moran (DW) 19:41, 3. Lily Schmidt (DS) 19:55, 4. Isaballe Gorton (DS) 19:57, 5. Kiki Connell (CC) 20:01, 6. Macy Gaskill (Urb) 20:08, 7. Mackenzie Michael (CF) 20:08, 8. Hannah Brown (DH) 20:08, 9. Taylor Kvale (D-NH) 20:24,10. Reagan Gorman (CRW) 20:33.
Cedar Falls — 7. Michael 20:08, 27. Jules Fromm 21:26, 40. Jessica VanDorn 21:57, 45. Paige Wageman 22:09, 52. Jayna Freeman 22:27, 60. Amara Lytle 22:37, 74. Natalie DeGrabriele 23:11.
Waterloo — 78. Victoria Knight 23:17, 104. Madison Tieskotter 24:29, 110. Meredith Eighmey 24:46, 116. Regan Davis 25:14, 118. Emma Hickman 25:25, 125. Jordyn Smith 26:16, 126. Doris Dilparic 26:24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.