Metro roundup: Cedar Falls soccer teams secure sweeps
PREP SOCCER

  • Updated
MASON CITY — Cedar Falls improved its boys’ soccer record to 9-1 Monday night by scoring three goals in the second half to secure a 4-1 road win over Mason City.

The Tigers put 18 shots on net.

Girls’ soccer

Cedar Falls secured a third consecutive victory with a 3-0 Monday night shutout over Mason City at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Arianna Qualls, Leah Takes and Ella Ubben scored goals for the Tigers. Sydney Herzmann finished with an assist. Goalkeeper Alena Litzel made four saves during the shutout and Cedar Falls improved to 7-2 on the season.

