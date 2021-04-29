Metro roundup: Cedar Falls boys' soccer holds off Linn-Mar

MARION – Class 3A’s No. 9 ranked Cedar Falls secured a 3-2 Mississippi Valley Conference road boys’ soccer win at Linn-Mar Thursday night.

The Tigers (11-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead 10 minutes into the second half and held on after a late goal by the Lions (3-7).

Cedar Falls received goals from Truman Unruh, Rentse DeJong and Matthew Iehl. Carter Svoboda finished with two assists. Jacob Schmidt tallied four saves for the Tigers.

At Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Cruz Brannan had three assists and a goal as the J-Hawks kept their record above .500 with a 9-0 win over Waterloo East.

Girls’ tennisCedar Falls competed through excessive winds and secured a 9-0 victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Tigers excelled in doubles.

Madison Sagers and Malina Amjadi were off the court first with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu followed with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. In the No. 3 doubles match, Cedar Falls’ Ella Seger and Dee Dee Benton won an 8-6 first set tiebreaker and posted a 7-6, 6-2 win.

