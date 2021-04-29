Metro roundup: Cedar Falls boys' soccer holds off Linn-Mar

MARION – Class 3A’s No. 9 ranked Cedar Falls secured a 3-2 Mississippi Valley Conference road boys’ soccer win at Linn-Mar Thursday night.
The Tigers (11-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead 10 minutes into the second half and held on after a late goal by the Lions (3-7).
Cedar Falls received goals from Truman Unruh, Rentse DeJong and Matthew Iehl. Carter Svoboda finished with two assists. Jacob Schmidt tallied four saves for the Tigers.
At Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Cruz Brannan had three assists and a goal as the J-Hawks kept their record above .500 with a 9-0 win over Waterloo East.
Girls’ tennisCedar Falls competed through excessive winds and secured a 9-0 victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Tigers excelled in doubles.
Madison Sagers and Malina Amjadi were off the court first with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu followed with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. In the No. 3 doubles match, Cedar Falls’ Ella Seger and Dee Dee Benton won an 8-6 first set tiebreaker and posted a 7-6, 6-2 win.
Boys’ tennisParam Sampat and Sai Pranav Kota bounced back from a loss in the second set with a 10-6 match tiebreak victory at No. 2 doubles to help Cedar Falls secure a 9-0 sweep against Cedar Rapids Prairie at the University of Northern Iowa.
Vikashprithvi Ayyappan was dominant for Cedar Falls with a 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles victory before teaming up with Anurag Anugu for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Girls’ golfAt Thunder Hills, Western Dubuque edged Cedar Falls by five strokes for a quadrangular team title.
Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle carded a 39 and finished tied for medalist honors with Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis. Marley Richter added a score of 42 for the Tigers.
Western Dubuque finished with a 167 team total and Cedar Falls tallied a 172. Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa City West each scored 183.
At Dubuque Golf and Country Club, Waterloo West placed third out of four schools with a team total of 193.
Linn-Mar’s 182 won the meet, followed by a 190 from Dubuque Senior. Iowa City High was fourth with a score of 200.
Chase Doland paced the Wahawks with a score of 43.