Metro round-up: Tjoa cards 36, Tigers close with a win
Metro round-up: Tjoa cards 36, Tigers close with a win

Cedar Falls Logo.png

CEDAR FALLS – Max Tjoa earned medalist honors with a 36 as the Cedar Falls boys’ closed its 2020 regular-season with a win at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

The Tigers scored a 153, eight shots better than Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Waterloo West was third with a 192 and East was fourth with a 200.

Fletcher Gerrans led the Wahawks with a 45,  while East got a 46 from Bryce Borseth.

Girls'  volleyball

REGENTS WIN: Reagan Wheeler hammered home 15 kills as Waterloo Christian topped Cedar Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15, Thursday.

Amber Smith added eight kills, while Lauren Bergstrom dished out 21 assists. Sidra Wheeler led the team with 23 digs. 

Girls' swimming

TIGERS’ WIN: The Cedar Falls girls’ swim team showed off its depth Thursday in a 127-58 win over Waterloo Swim.

The Tigers finished 1-2-3 in six different events getting individual wins from Sutton Paulsen in the 200 free, Emma Clark in the 200 individual medley and 50 free, CC Lau in the 100 fly, Kendall Mallaro in the 500 free and Katie Butler in the 100 backstroke.

Waterloo Swim swept the diving competition with Lauren Kimball, Avery Hogan and Kaitlyn Cronan going 1-2-3. 

Carley Caughron claimed victories in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.

Results

Boys’ golf

At Pheasant Ridge

Team Standings – 1. Cedar Falls 153, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 161, 3. Waterloo West 192, 4. Waterloo East 200.

Medalist – Max Tjoa (CF), 36

Cedar Falls – Tjoa 36, Luke Meyer 39, Owen Sawyer 38, Gus Ferguson 40.

West – Fletcher Gerrans 45, Kyle Earnest 49, Chase Hollis 46, Nolan McCann 52, Brayden Ubben 52.

East – Bryce Borseth 46, Eric Yu 47, Preston Peters 53, Ethan Yu 54.

Girls’ swimming

Cedar Falls 127, Waterloo Swim 58

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Katie Butler, Grace Bobeldyk, Kendall Mallaro, Marley Hagarty), 2:00.12, 2. Waterloo Swim, 2:05.91, 3. Cedar Falls, 2:07.22

200 FREE – 1. Sutton Paulsen (CF), 2:10.73, 2. Baylee Lehmann (CF), 2:11.73, 3. Mandi Warren (CF), 2:23.74.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Emma Clark (CF), 2:22.68, 2. Ava Mallaro (CF), 2:27.87, 3. Butler (CF), 2:29.83.

50 FREE – 1. E.  Clark (CF), 26.20, 2. Hagarty (CF) , 27.16, 3.  Anna McNally (Waterloo), 27.76.

DIVING – 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 277.95, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo), 251.30, 3. Kaitlyn Cronan (Waterloo), 181.35.

100 FLY – 1. CC Lau (CF), 1:02.90, 2. Paulsen (CF), 1:07.36, 3. P. Lehmann (CF), 1:10.67.

100 FREE – 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 53.14, 2. Bobeldyk (CF), 56.53, 3. B. Lehmaann (CF), 1:00

500 FREE – 1. K. Mallaro (CF), 5:30.780, 2. Sophia Mason (CF), 5:58.05, 3. Lauren North (CF), 6:01.19.

 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Clark, Hagarty, Mason, K. Mallaro), 1:45.43, 2. Waterloo, 1:4938, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:5.65.

100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Butler (CF), 1:04.56, 2. A. Mallaro (CF), 1:05.89, 3. Kasse Bruch (CF), 1:09.92.

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 1:10.90, 2. Bobeldyk (CF), 1:17.88, 3. P. Lehmann (CF), 1:18.86.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (K.  Mallaro, Hagarty, Clark, Bobeldyk), 3:48.99, 2. Cedar Falls, 4:08.45, 3. Cedar Falls, 4:11.72.

