Metro round-up: Tjoa cards 36, Tigers close with a win

CEDAR FALLS – Max Tjoa earned medalist honors with a 36 as the Cedar Falls boys’ closed its 2020 regular-season with a win at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

The Tigers scored a 153, eight shots better than Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Waterloo West was third with a 192 and East was fourth with a 200.

Fletcher Gerrans led the Wahawks with a 45, while East got a 46 from Bryce Borseth.

Girls' volleyball

REGENTS WIN: Reagan Wheeler hammered home 15 kills as Waterloo Christian topped Cedar Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15, Thursday.

Amber Smith added eight kills, while Lauren Bergstrom dished out 21 assists. Sidra Wheeler led the team with 23 digs.

Girls' swimming

TIGERS’ WIN: The Cedar Falls girls’ swim team showed off its depth Thursday in a 127-58 win over Waterloo Swim.

The Tigers finished 1-2-3 in six different events getting individual wins from Sutton Paulsen in the 200 free, Emma Clark in the 200 individual medley and 50 free, CC Lau in the 100 fly, Kendall Mallaro in the 500 free and Katie Butler in the 100 backstroke.