WATERLOO — Cedar Falls won just four events, but the Tigers depth carried them as they captured the Wahawk Relays Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Cedar Falls got wins from Myah Brinker in the discus, and Mackenzie Michael in the 1,500 (4:59,49), while its 4x800 relay team of Maddy Lenaerts, Jayna Freeman, Auriona Kimbrough and Michael won in 10 minutes 1.2 seconds, and the 4x400 team of Sarah Albaugh, Jada Golden-Smith, Emma Clark and Lindsey Sires crossed in first place in 4:15.23.
The Tigers won based on 12 second or third-place finishes.
The metro also saw Waterloo East’s Kerris Roberts captured the 100 in 12.05, and West’s Keeajah Scott win the 200 in 27.67.
Waverly-Shell Rock got a victory from Reagan Dahlquist in the high jump (5-2), as well as wins by its shuttle hurdle relay team and Britney Young in the 100 hurdles (16.30).
Boys’ tennis
COLUMBUS 5, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 4: The Sailors won four of six singles matches to carry themselves to a narrow win over the Falcons.
The meet winning victory came at No. 2 singles as Dylan Mack and Alex Buser topped Aaron Price and Carter Cuvelier, 10-7.
Girls’ Tennis
COLUMBUS 9, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 0: Grace Sullivan edged Jenna Bruns, 6-1, 3-6, 10-2 at No. 1 singles to spark the Sailors to a sweep of the Falcons.
Margaret Harn, Chloe Butler and Breann Phillips posted 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles.
WATERLOO WEST 9, WATERLOO EAST 0: Meredith Eighmey opened the meet with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alonni Baskerville as the Wahawks top their cross-town rivals.
West lost just nine games in singles as Sarah Rizvic also posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cecilla Duran.
CEDAR FALLS 8, IOWA CITY HIGH 1: The Tigers swept all six singles matches, including Mira Keeran posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abby McCormick at No. 2 to highlight the victory.
Elena Escalada and Vipsa Dodiya won a marathon 7-7 (11-9), 6-2 win over Sarah Dockery-Jackson and Sydney Fellows at No. 3 doubles.
Results
Girls’ tennis
COLUMBUS 9, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 0
SINGLES — Grace Sullivan (Col) def. Jenna Bruns 6-1, 3-6, 10-2, Margaret Harn (Col) def. Diana Mulder 6-0, 6-0, Bailey Sinnwell (Col) def. Emalee Price 6-1, 6-1, Chloe Butler (Col) def. Kaitlyn Cuvelier 6-0, 6-0, Breann Phillips (Col) def. Maddie Krausman 6-0, 6-0, Anna Bailey (Col) def. Bailee Alberts 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Phillips-Bella Fain (Col) def. Bruns-Price 6-2, 6-3, Harn-Elyse Trost (Col) def. Mulder-Krausman 6-0, 6-0, Butler-Sinwell (Col) def. Cuvelier-Alberts 6-2, 6-0.
WATERLOO WEST 9, WATERLOO EAST 0
SINGLES — Meredith Eighmey (West) def. Alonni Baskerville, 6-0, 6-0, Regan Davis (West) def. Erin McCoy, 6-2, 6-1, Ava Shepard (West) def. Kaytlen Johnson 6-1, 6-1, Alyson Hurley (West) def. Chloe O’Brien 6-1, 6-0, Sarah Rizvic (West) def. Cecilia Duran 6-0, 6-0, Kaitlyn Meyer (West) def. Abbie Williams 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Eighmey-Davis (West) def. McCoy-Kim Inarrito 6-1, 6-0, Shepard-Hurley (West) def. Baskerville-Johnson 6-2, 6-3, Rizvic—Meyer (West) def. O’Brien-Tasha McGee 6-0, 6-1.
CEDAR FALLS 8, IOWA CITY HIGH 1
SINGLES — Krisha Keeran (CF) def. Carol Carter 6-0, 6-1, Mira Keeran (CF) def. Abby McCormick 6-0, 6-0, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Kelsey Law 6-0, 6-3, Jamie Knox (CF) def. Irene Samuelson 6-2, 6-2, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Evelyn Wolfe 6-1, 6-2, Vipsa Dodiya (CF) def. Sarah Dockery-Jackson 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Keeran-Keeran (CF) def. Carter-Law 6-1, 6-1, McCormick-Samuelson (ICH) def. Amjadi-Knox 6-3, 2-6, 10-7, Escalada-Dodiya (CF) def. Dockery-Jackson/Fellows 7-6, (11-9), 6-2
Boys’ tennis
COLUMBUS 5, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 4
SINGLES — Cameron Luhring (AP) def. Daniel Buchanan 10-0, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Aaron Price 10-2, Dylan Mack (Col) def. Carter Cuvelier 10-8, Riley Oberhauser (AP) def. Alex Buser 10-2, Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Owen Thomas 10-6, Mason Monaghan (Col) def. Aaron Bartels 10-7.
DOUBLES — Luhring-Oberhauser (AP) def. Buchanan-Haag 10-4, Mack-Buser (Col) def. Price-Cuvelier 10-7, Thomas-Bartels (AP) def. Monaghan-Simon Larsen, 10-3.
Girls’ track
Wahawk Relays
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 142, 2. Decorah 110.5, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 88, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 84, 5. Dike-New Hartford 63, 6. Waterloo West 58, 7. Waterloo East 40, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37, 9. Denver 35, 10. New Hampton 34, 11. Davneport North 24.5, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 23.
High jump — 1. Reagan Dahlquist (WSR), 5-2, 2. Meghan Prohaska (CRJ), 5-2, 3. Hannah Stuelke (CRW), 4-8.
Long jump — 1. Rachel Rinken (New Hampton), 17-5, 2. Emerson Green (CF), 16-3 1/2, 3. Valieghja Wright (East), 16-0 1/2.
Discus — 1. Myah Binker (CF), 111-01, 2. Madison Fleckenstein (DHemp), 108-02, 3. Jordyn Hussain (Decorah), 107-10.
Shot put — 1. Zanila Terrell (DN), 37-6, 2. NaTracia Ceaser (West), 35-9, 3. Allison Flanscha (CF), 34-5.
Sprint Medley — 1. Decorah (Grace Syverson, Rose Gullckson, Brielle Buresh, Brooke Berns), 1:52.32, 2. Denver, 1:52.35, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1:57.26.
3,000 — 1. Hannah Brown (DHemp), 11:02.49, 2. Paige Wageman (CF), 11:13.18, 3. Shaelyn Hostager (DHemp), 11:21.01.
4x800 — 1. Cedar Falls (Maddy Lenaerts, Jayna Freeman, Auriona Kimbrough, Mackenzie Michael), 10:01.20, 2. Decorah, 10:35.35, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 11:36.35.
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Waverly-Shell Rock (Reagan Dahlquist, Abby Bechtel, Haley Eckerman, Britney Young), 1:09.06, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:10.52, 3. Decorah, 1:10.97.
100 — 1. Kerris Roberts (East), 12.05, 2. Leah Longnecker (CF), 12,78, 3. Hannah Stuelke (CRW), 12.85.
Distance medley relay — 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Herman, Freiburger, Ries, Leicht), 4:34.72, 2. Cedar Falls, 4:39.97, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:41,81.
400 — 1. Nagel (CRJ), 59.07, 2. Kimbrough (CF), 1:00.74, 3. Jadyn Bennett (DNH), 1:04.16.
4x200 — 1. Decorah (Gullekson, Buresh, Kuehner, Berns), 1:49.31, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:50.03, 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:50.28.
100 hurdles — 1. Young (WSR), 16.30, 2. Meghan Prohaska (CRJ), 16.58, 3. McFarland (CF), 16.61.
800 — 1. Allison Waterman (Denver), 2:24.58, 2. Brown (DHemp), 2:27.26, 3. Leicht (DHemp), 2:29.36.
200 — 1. Keeajah Scott (West), 27.67, 2. Eden Barrett (DNH), 27.91, 3. Rachel Rinken (New Hampton), 28.12.
400 hurdles — 1. Taylor Kvale (DNH), 1:07.43, 2. Ambria Pipho (Decorah), 1:12.05, 3. McFarland (CF), 1:12.30.
1,500 — 1. Michael (CF), 4:59.49, 2. Reagan Gorman (CRW), 5:12.88, 3. Emma Hoins (WSR), 5:20.76.
4x100 — 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Klein, Ryder, Hammerand, Hoskins), 51.23, 2. West, 51.54, 3. Denver, 52.70.
4x400 — 1. Cedar Falls (Sarah Albaugh, Jada Golden-Smith, Emma Clark, Lindsey Sires), 4:15.23, 2. Decorah, 4:16.54, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 4:20.31.
