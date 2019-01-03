CEDAR FALLS -- Dawson Bremner won four events as Cedar Falls topped Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' swim meet Thursday at Holmes Middle School, 107-60.
Bremner was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay victories, and he claimed individual wins in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
Benson Redfern won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while also participating on the winning 400 free team.
Dylan Moffatt was part of two victories -- 200 medley relay and he won the 100 backstroke.
The Tigers won nine of 11 events as David Butler added a win in the 200 free.
HEMPSTEAD 138, WATERLOO 36: Dubuque Hempstead won all 11 events as it out-distanced Waterloo Swim.
For Waterloo, Ben Dvorak finished second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Dvorak finished just .12 seconds behind Mathias Chamberlain in the breaststroke -- 1 minute 11.84 seconds to 1:11.96.
Amel Saric was third in the 50 freestyle.
JEFFERSON 42, WEST 35: In a dual that came down to the last match, the J-Hawks got a pin at 139 from Cameron Burnell to pull out the win.
West was paced by victories from Teme Larson (106), Kaden Karns (113), Amarreon Sykes (120), Cole Knight (132), Lamarion Jordan (152), Christian Chapman (170) and Brenden Burton (195).
Karns, Knight, Chapman and Burton recorded falls.
XAVIER 38, EAST 30: The Trojans got pins from Cadin Hermann (120), Aidan Ernst (138) and Matthew Cary (160) in a close loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.