Metro round-up: Tigers dominate triangular

CEDAR FALLS – Ethan Le shot a personal nine-hole 2-under 34 as Cedar Falls won a triangular Monday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

The Tigers had three players overall shoot par or better on the day as they carded a 143 team total to beat Linn-Mar and Dubuque Wahlert, easily.

Owen Sawyer and Jordan Nelson each had 36s for Cedar Falls. Max Tjoa scored a 37, and Luke Meyer’s two-over 38 is the lowest round Tiger head coach Kenton Engels has had an individual score and not count toward the team standings.

WEST THIRD: Jackson Schmidt shot a 38 to lead the Wahawks Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course.

West finished behind Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Washington, but distanced Dubuque Hempstead.

Cross Country

DOUBLE WIN: Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and Nolan Evans captured individual crowns Monday at the Denver Invitational.

Waterloo Columbus was paced by Jordan Tovar’s 14th in the boys’ race, and Alissa Sinnwell’s 24th in the girls’ race.

At Pheasant Ridge