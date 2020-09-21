Metro round-up: Tigers dominate triangular

CEDAR FALLS – Ethan Le shot a personal nine-hole 2-under 34 as Cedar Falls won a triangular Monday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
The Tigers had three players overall shoot par or better on the day as they carded a 143 team total to beat Linn-Mar and Dubuque Wahlert, easily.
Owen Sawyer and Jordan Nelson each had 36s for Cedar Falls. Max Tjoa scored a 37, and Luke Meyer’s two-over 38 is the lowest round Tiger head coach Kenton Engels has had an individual score and not count toward the team standings.
WEST THIRD: Jackson Schmidt shot a 38 to lead the Wahawks Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course.
West finished behind Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Washington, but distanced Dubuque Hempstead.
Cross Country
DOUBLE WIN: Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and Nolan Evans captured individual crowns Monday at the Denver Invitational.
Waterloo Columbus was paced by Jordan Tovar’s 14th in the boys’ race, and Alissa Sinnwell’s 24th in the girls’ race.
Results
At Pheasant Ridge
Team standings – 1. Cedar Falls 143, 2. Linn-Mar 159, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 166.
Medalist – Ethan Le (CF), 34.
Cedar Falls – Le 34, Owen Sawyer 36, Jordan Nelson 36, Max Tjoa 37.
At Irv Warren
Team standings – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 151, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 152, 3.Waterloo West 159, 4. Dubuque Senior173
Medalist – Kyle Neighbors (CRW),36.
West – Schmidt 38, Korbin Drape 40, Luke Fordyce 40, Brady O’Connor 41, Mitch Fordyce 41.
Cross Country
Denver Invitational
Boys
Team standings – 1. Denver 30, 2.Jesup 54, 3. Dike-New Hartford and Oelwein 90, 5. Columbus 104, 6. Union 162.
Top-five individuals – 1. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 17:49.46, 2. Kile Rottinghaus (Jesup), 18:11.89, 3. Josh Terrill (Denver), 18:15.67, 4. Alex Krabbenhoft (Denver), 18:18.59, 5. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 18:22.83.
Columbus — 14. Jordan Tovar, 19:18:32. 16. Leo Christensen, 19:44.46, 20. Sam Ludwig, 20:07.48, 25. Peter Minard, 20:48.87, 30. Theodore Ahern, 21:27.43.
Girls
Team standings – 1. Jesup 45, 2. Dike-New Hartford and Denver 46, 4. Union 111 and Oelwein 111.
Top-five individuals – 1. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 20:20.50, 2. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 21:03.20, 3. Taylor Kavle (DNH), 21:05.30, 4. Clare Wright (Jesup), 21:08.10, 5. Amber Homan (Denver), 21:30.80.
Columbus — 24. Alissa Sinnwell, 24:34.40.
