Metro round-up: Tiger girls show depth in swim win over Hempstead

DUBUQUE – Seven different swimmers won individual events and Cedar Falls won all three relays as the Tigers topped Dubuque Hempstead, 132-53, Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference swim meet.

After helping win the 200 medley relay, Sutton Paulsen got the Tiger win parade started with a victory in the 200 free (2:10.84).

Fallowing in order, Cedar Falls got wins from Baylee Lehmann in the 200 medley (2:27.01), Alli Gray in 1-meter diving (193.45), Kendall Mallaro in the 100 fly (1:00.44), Emma Clark in the 100 free (56.75), Annika Gruenwald in the 500 free (5:43.63) and Marlee Hagarty in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.91).

Girls’ volleyball

TIGERS SWEEP: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 5-0 Tuesday rolling to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Tigers won 25-12, 25-20, 25-21.

Cross country

SAILORS 10th: Jordan Tovar took 42nd to lead the Columbus Catholic runners at the Oelwein Invitational Tuesday.

Tover crossed the finish line in 17 minutes 32.1 seconds.

Decorah had both individual winners.