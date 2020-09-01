Metro round-up: Tiger girls show depth in swim win over Hempstead

DUBUQUE – Seven different swimmers won individual events and Cedar Falls won all three relays as the Tigers topped Dubuque Hempstead, 132-53, Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference swim meet.
After helping win the 200 medley relay, Sutton Paulsen got the Tiger win parade started with a victory in the 200 free (2:10.84).
Fallowing in order, Cedar Falls got wins from Baylee Lehmann in the 200 medley (2:27.01), Alli Gray in 1-meter diving (193.45), Kendall Mallaro in the 100 fly (1:00.44), Emma Clark in the 100 free (56.75), Annika Gruenwald in the 500 free (5:43.63) and Marlee Hagarty in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.91).
Girls’ volleyball
TIGERS SWEEP: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 5-0 Tuesday rolling to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Tigers won 25-12, 25-20, 25-21.
Cross country
SAILORS 10th: Jordan Tovar took 42nd to lead the Columbus Catholic runners at the Oelwein Invitational Tuesday.
Tover crossed the finish line in 17 minutes 32.1 seconds.
Decorah had both individual winners.
Rebecca Anderson won the girls’ race in 17:59, while Brady Hogan won the boys’ race in 15:13.5.
Summaries
Girls’ swimming
Cedar Falls 132, Hempstead 53
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro, Sophie Mason), 1:58.72, 2. Hempstead, 2:01.58, 3. Cedar Falls, 2:06.88.
200 FREE – 1. Paulsen (CF), 2:10.84, 2. Annika Gruenwald (CF), 2:11.51, 3. Mason (CF), 2:11.87.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. B. Lehmann (CF), 2:27.01, 2. Ava Mallaro (CF), 2:30.44, 3. Payton Lehmann (CF), 2:35.39.
50 FREE – 1. Samantha Fish (DH), 26.01, 2. Marley Hagarty (CF), 26.56, 3. Katie Butler (CF), 27.86.
DIVING – 1. Alli Gray (CF), 193.45, 2. Mia Balong (CF), 166.70, 3. Sydney Lyon (DH), 165.9.
100 FLY – 1. K. Mallaro (CF), 1:00.44, 2. Grace Bobeldyk (CF), 1:04.68, 3. CC Lau (CF), 1:05.99.
100 FREE – 1. Emma Clark (CF), 56.75, 2. Paulsen (CF), 1:00.07, 3. Zayda Smith (CF), 1:03.09.
500 FREE – 1. Gruenwald (CF), 5:43.63, 2. Lauren North (CF), 6:11.67, 3. Ava Sigwarth (DH), 6:24.72.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Hagarty, Bobeldyk, Mason, Clark), 1:47.39, 2. Hempstead, 1:53.98, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:54.65.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Fish (DH), 1:01.95, 2. Butler (CF), 1:05.32, 3. Clark (CF), 1:07.29.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Hagarty (CF), 1:17.91, 2. P. Lehmann (CF), 1:19.36, 3. Kate Duehr (DH), 1:19.75.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (K. Mallaro, Kasee Bruch, Bobeldyk, A. Mallaro), 3:58.06, 2. Hempstead, 4:09.74, 3. Cedar Falls, 4:12.63.
Cross Country
Girls
Team standings – 1. Decorah 87, 2. Jesup 94, 3. Denver 111, 4. Waukon 114, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 131, 6. Center Point-Urbana 167, 7. North Fayette-Valley 172, 8. North Linn 181, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 222, 10. West Delaware 227, 11. Union 246, 12. Oelwein 272, 13. Dyersville Beckman
Top-five individuals – 1. Rebecca Anderson (Decorah), 17:59.1, 2. Emma Hoins (WSR), 18:18.7, 3. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 18:54.4, 4. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 19:09.6, 5. Sydney Bochmann (WSR), 19:31.8.
Boys
Team standings – 1. Decorah 32, 2. West Delaware 72, 3. Denver 101, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 101, 5. North Fayette-Valley 114, 6. Jesup 152, 7. Waukon 207, 8. Center Point-Urbana 208, 9. Oelwein 246, 10. Columbus Catholic 286, 11. North Linn 290, 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg 330, 13. Edgewood-Colesburg 401, 14. Union 407, 15. Dyersville Beckman 439, 16. Wapsie Valley 455.
Top-five individuals – 1. Brady Hogan (Decorah), 15:13.5, 2. Luke Post (CPU), 15:13.9, 3. Blake Smith (WD), 16:05.3, 4. Andrew Cummer (WSR), 16:09.6, 5. Noah Lovelace (Decorah), 16:20.8.
Columbus Catholic – 42. Jordan Tover, 17:32.1, 49. Leo Christensen 17:51.2, 62. Sam Ludwig 18:30.8, 64. Theodore Ahern 18:32.6, 76. Peter Minard 19:21.4
