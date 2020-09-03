Metro round-up: Tiger boys, girls take second in Ames

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES – The split between the Cedar Falls boys top-four runners Thursday was 15 seconds as the Tigers had four runners finish in the top ten of the Ames Invitational as part of a second place team finish.

Junior Alex Horstman led the way with a fourth-place finish in 16 minutes, 8.3 seconds. Joel Burris was fifth, Michael Goodenbour eighth and TJ Tomlyanovich ninth.

Sioux City North won with 29 points, while Cedar Falls scored 47.

Waterloo XC was fifth with Andrew Congdon the team’s top finisher in 28th.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle was sixth in 20:34.8. The Tigers took second behind Waukee.

Victoria Knight led Waterloo XC by taking 25th.

Boys’ golf

TIGERS WIN: Three Cedar Falls players shot 39s as the Tigers won a quad over Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Senior.

Owen Sawyer, Luke Meyer and Ryan Marten each carded a 39 at St. Andrews Golf Course in Cedar Rapids. Max Tjoa and Jack Beecher turned in 40s.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING