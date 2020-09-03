Metro round-up: Tiger boys, girls take second in Ames

AMES – The split between the Cedar Falls boys top-four runners Thursday was 15 seconds as the Tigers had four runners finish in the top ten of the Ames Invitational as part of a second place team finish.
Junior Alex Horstman led the way with a fourth-place finish in 16 minutes, 8.3 seconds. Joel Burris was fifth, Michael Goodenbour eighth and TJ Tomlyanovich ninth.
Sioux City North won with 29 points, while Cedar Falls scored 47.
Waterloo XC was fifth with Andrew Congdon the team’s top finisher in 28th.
In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle was sixth in 20:34.8. The Tigers took second behind Waukee.
Victoria Knight led Waterloo XC by taking 25th.
Boys’ golf
TIGERS WIN: Three Cedar Falls players shot 39s as the Tigers won a quad over Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Senior.
Owen Sawyer, Luke Meyer and Ryan Marten each carded a 39 at St. Andrews Golf Course in Cedar Rapids. Max Tjoa and Jack Beecher turned in 40s.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
WATERLOO SWIM: Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan went 1-2 in the one-meter diving competition, and Carley Caughron posted her third state qualifying performance of the season to highlight Waterloo Swim’s 136-50 loss to Iowa City West Thursday at Central Middle School.
Kimball scored 268.15 points, and Hogan 261.20.
Caughron, who also finished second in the 200 free, swam a 53.50 to win the 100 free by nearly four seconds and in the process broke her own Waterloo Swim record in the event. She posted a 53.76 last season.
Summaries
Cross Country
Ames Invitational
Girls
Team standings – 1. Waukee 19, 2. Cedar Falls 53, 3. Sioux City North 91, 4. Ames 102, 5. Marshalltown 134, 6. Waterloo 175.
Top-five individuals – 1. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 19:38.6, 2. Madison Judas (Waukee), 19:55.3, 3. Elizabeth Jordan (SCN), 19:58.3, 4. Marguax Basart (Waukee), 20:00.1, 5. Abby Kinney (Waukee), 20:34.0
Cedar Falls – 6. Amara Lytle, 20:34.8, 9. Rachel Mandt, 20:56.0, 10. Anna Scannell, 20:56.0, 13. Jules Fromm, 21:38.8, 15. Anna Becker, 21:55.2
Waterloo – 25. Victoria Knight, 23:03.01, 33. Madison Tieskotter, 24:43.2, 38. Alivia See, 26:24.0, 39. Eleanor Flilippone, 26:41.1, 40. Laura Hepworth, 26:54.7.
Boys
Team standings – 1. Sioux City North 29, 2. Cedar Falls 47, 3. Ames 73, 4. Waukee 76, 5. Waterloo 157, 6. Marshalltown 175, 7. Des Moines Hoover 193.
Top-five individuals – 1. Aniey Akok (Ames), 15:40.9, 2. Gabe Nash (SCN), 15:53.0, 3. Will Lohr (SCN), 16:04.9, 4. Alex Horstman (Cedar Falls), 16:08.3, 5. Joel Burris (Cedar Falls), 16:16.8.
Cedar Falls – 4. Horstman, 16:08.3, 5. Burris, 16:16.8, 8. Michael Goodenbour, 16:22.3, 9. TJ Tomlyanovich, 16:23.8, 21. Joshua Bunjes, 17:18.8.
Waterloo – 27. Andrew Congdon, 18:00.8, 28. Preston Engstrom, 18:01.2, 32. Ian Lucas, 18:20.1, 34. Andrew Tracy, 18:29.5, 36. Kaelan Eilers, 19:04.3.
Girls’ swimming
Iowa City West 136, Waterloo Swim 50
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Iowa City West (Ella Hochstetler, Jenny Geng, Scarlet Martin, Aurora Roghair), 1:53.00, 2. Iowa City West, 2:02.79, 3. Waerloo Swim, 2:04.69.
200 FREE – 1. Olivai Taeger (ICW), 1:57.39, 2. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 1:58.81, 3. Lauren Trent (ICW), 2:01.24.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Martin (ICW), 2:07.05, 2. Roghair (ICW), 2:16.05, 3. Hailey Noel (ICW), 2:28.15.
50 FREE – 1. A. Roghair (ICW), 24.22, 2. Silvia Tinelli (ICW), 27.84, 3. Anna McNally (Waterloo), 28.09.
DIVING – 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 268.15, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo), 261.20, 3. Samantha Klien (ICW), 236.30.
100 FLY – 1. Martin (ICW), 54.99, 2. Makala Hajek (ICW), 1:03.58, 3. Jenny Geng (ICW), 1:03.76.
100 FREE – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 53.50, 2. Hochstetler (ICW), 57.28, 3. Mesarah Hnesh (ICW), 59.07.
500 FREE – 1. A. Roghair (ICW), 4:57.03, 2. J. Roghair (ICW), 5:09.90, 3. Kolby Reese (ICW), 5:24.9.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Iowa City West (Martin, Taeger, Geng, J. Roghair), 1:40.88, 2. Waterloo, 1:47.81, 3. Iowa City West, 1:49.21.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Hochstetler (ICW), 1:01.64, 2. Vivian Gibson (ICW), 1:04.82, 3. Lauren Trent (ICW), 1:06.08.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Taeger (ICW), 1:14.27, 2. Geng (ICW), 1:14.51, 3. Nola Femino (ICW), 1:19.01.
400 FREE RELAY — 1. Iowa City West (J. Roghair, A. Roghiar, Hochstetler, Taeger), 3:39.92, 2. Iowa City West, 3:52.53, 3. Iowa City West, 4:08.82.
