Metro round-up: Meyer cards 67, Cedar Falls wins boys' metro meet

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls shot an incredible six-under as a team as the Tigers captured the 2020 Metro boys’ golf meet Thursday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Leading the way was Luke Meyer who carded a five-under 67. That is the lowest 18-hole round recorded by a Tiger this season and ranks among the top-seven 18-hole scores in the state this fall.

Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer each shot 1-under 71s as Cedar Falls totaled a 282, 47 strokes better than Waterloo West.

The Wahawks were paced by Korbin Drape’s 78.

East’s top golfer was Eric Yu, who scored a 100.

Cross Country

TIGER BOYS WIN: Alex Horstman finished in 15 minutes and 58.8 seconds to finish third to lead Cedar Falls to win at the Jim Boughton Invitational in Dubuque Thursday.

The Tigers had five runners finish in the top ten as El Smith (4th), Brayden Burnett (7th), Michael Goodenbour (8th)and Joel Burris (9th) all ran fast time.

The top-five finishers for Cedar Falls were separated by 16 seconds.