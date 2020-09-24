 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro round-up: Meyer cards 67, Cedar Falls wins boys' metro meet
0 comments
breaking top story
METRO ROUND-UP

Metro round-up: Meyer cards 67, Cedar Falls wins boys' metro meet

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Metro golf

The 2020 all-metro boys' golf team: Front row from left to right, Owen Sawyer, Max Tjoa and Luke Meyer.Back row,left to  right, Jackson Schmidt, Korbin Drape  and Jack Beecher

 Photo Submitted

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls shot an incredible six-under as a team as the Tigers captured the 2020 Metro boys’ golf meet Thursday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Leading the way was Luke Meyer who carded a five-under 67. That is the lowest 18-hole round recorded by a Tiger this season and ranks among the top-seven 18-hole scores in the state this fall. 

Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer each shot 1-under 71s as Cedar Falls totaled a 282,  47 strokes better than Waterloo West.

The Wahawks were paced by Korbin Drape’s 78.

East’s  top golfer was Eric Yu, who scored a 100. 

Cross  Country

TIGER BOYS WIN: Alex Horstman finished in 15 minutes and 58.8 seconds to finish third to lead Cedar Falls to win at  the Jim Boughton Invitational in Dubuque  Thursday.

The Tigers had five runners finish in the top ten as El Smith (4th), Brayden Burnett (7th), Michael Goodenbour (8th)and Joel Burris (9th)  all ran fast time.

The top-five finishers for Cedar Falls were separated by 16 seconds.  

Waterloo XC was led by Andrew Congdon’s 24th-place finish in 17:35.0.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls finished fourth. Anna Scannell led the Tigers with a 12th place.  She crossed the finish line in 20:19,3.

Volleyball

REGENTS WIN: Reagan Wheeler knocked down 11 kills and Ally White had seven as Waterloo Christian defeated Green Mountain-Garwin Thursday in Iowa Star volleyball action, 25-18, 25-9, 25-21.

Lauren Bergstrom had 22 assists and Sydney Aronson had 17 digs. 

Results

Boys’ golf

Metro Meet

Team Standings – 1. Cedar Falls 282, 2. Waterloo West 329, 3. Waterloo East 416.

All-Metro – 1.  Luke Meyer (CF), 67, 2. Max  Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 71, 3. Owen Sawyer (CF), 71, 4. Jack Beecher (CF), 73, 5.  Korbin Drape (West), 78, Jackson Schmidt (West), 79.

Cross Country

Jim Boughton Invitational

Boys

Team standings –1.  Cedar Falls 31, 2.Dubuque Hempstead 41, 3.  Pleasant Valley 67, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 146, 5. Western Dubuque 161, 6. Dubuque Senior 162, 7. Waterloo XC 179, 8. Clinton 192.

Medalist – 1. Ryan Winger (DH), 15:30.1

Cedar Falls – 3. Alex Horstman, 15:58.8, 4. Eli Smith, 16:07.2, 7.Brayden Burnett 16:13.6, 8. Michael Goodenbour 16:14.1, 9. Joel Burris 16:14.3

Waterloo XC --  24.Andrew Congdon, 17:35.0, 36. Ian Lucas 18:19.3, 37.Andrew Tracy, 18:23.1, 39. Preston Engstrom 18:30.2, 43.  Kaelan Eilers 18:38.9.

Girls

Team standings – 1. Dubuque Wahlert 51, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 69, 3.Dubuque Senior 94, 4. CedarFalls 95, 5.Pleasant Valley 101, 6. Western Dubuque 105, 7. Clinton 179.

Medalist – 1. Keelee Leitzen (DH), 19:04.6

Cedar Falls – 12. Anna Scannell, 20:19.3, 12. Amara Lytle, 20:20.3, 14. Rachel Mandt, 20:21.5, Jules Fromm, 21:20.0, 29. Sara Goodenbour, 21:28.5.

Waterloo XC -- 48. Victoria Knight, 22:48.6.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News