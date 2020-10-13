Metro round-up: CF gets wins from Frericks, Lehmann

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls got victories from Grace Frericks and Baylee Lehmann in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swim dual loss to Iowa City West Tuesday at the Holmes Middle School.

Frericks swam a 58.29 second 100 backstroke to edge IC West’s Ella Hochstetler for the Tigers first event win of the evening.

Lehmann then won one of the best races of the night in the 100 breaststroke as she edged Jenny Geng, 1:13.41 to 1:13.46 for the win.

Frericks was also second in the 50 free, while Kendall Mallaro was third in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 fly. Emma Clark was second in the 100 free.

CEDAR FALLS GOES 2-1: The third-ranked Tigers topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy (25-11, 25-11) and Cedar Rapids Washington (25-6, 25-17), while falling to Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 25-20, 25-19, Thursday in a MVC quad at Cedar Falls.

The Tigers are now 25-4 and will host sixth-ranked Iowa City Liberty in its regular-season finale Thursday at 6 p.m.

WEST SWEPT: The Wahawks dropped all three matches it played at a MVC quad at Western Dubuque.