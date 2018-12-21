IOWA CITY — Cedar Falls improved to 7-5 overall as the Tigers downed Iowa City High, 45-27, in Mississippi Valley Conference action Thursday.
Reese Dietz at 113 and Dylan Whitt at 126 registered the only pins for Cedar Falls. Dietz decked Gavin Lindaman in 2 minutes and 53 seconds, while Whitt rolled Michael Santoro in 2:53.
Dakota Southworth (195), Christian Simpson (145) and Jack Steffener (182) also won for the Tigers. Cedar Falls received four forfeits.
WEST 45, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 24: The Golden Eagles took an early 18-0 lead after four matches, but the Wahawks stormed back to claim victory.
Christian Chapman started the rally with a 5-3 sudden victory at 182 over Riley Dolter.
West got pins from Adam Teare (220), Amarreon Sykes (120) and Jackson Westemeier (126).
COLUMBUS DROPS DUALS: Alex Buser registered a 4 minute and 41 second pin over Ivan Wilson of Hudson to highlight the Sailors’ night Thursday.
Boys’ swimming
IOWA CITY HIGH 95, WATERLOO SWIM 74: Travis Herink, Cade Shepard and Ben Dvorak each scored individual wins and helped Waterloo Swim win the 200 medley relay in a close dual loss to the Little Hawks.
Dvorak finished first in the 100 fly, winning in 1 minute 4.76 seconds, while Shepard won the 100 breaststroke by more than six seconds with a winning time of 1:08.57.
Herink was victorious in the 200 free in 2:09.25.
Shepard, Dvorak, Andrew Newlon and Andrew Christensen combiend to win the 200 medley in a 1:56.11.
Bowling
CEDAR FALLS SWEEPS WASHINGTON: Paige Frahm posted a 353 series to help the Cedar Falls girls’ edge Washington, 2,388 to 2,209.
Lexie Williams added a 343.
The Tiger boys were also victorious getting a 447 series from Anthony Holman, including a 245 game. Ryan Venem fired a 234.
Cedar Falls beat Washington by nearly 500 pins, 487.
WEST RATTLES CITY HIGH: Kayley Fangman and Melanie Nelson rolled series of 415 and 413, respectively, as the Wahawks downed the Little Hawks.
Fangman had a high game of 209, while Nelson took top honors with a 243.
Hunter Holman paced the West boys with games of 228 and 223 as the Wahawks were 221 pins better than City High.
Summaries
Wrestling
HUDSON 57, JESUP 10
106 – No match, 113 – Brady Wilson (Jes) pinned Jack Christianson, 1, 45, 120 – No match, 126 – Karter Krapfl (Hud) dec. Carter Littlefield 9-2, 132 – Tate Entriken (Hud) won by forfeit, 138 – Jerret Delagardell (Jes) dec. Trey Jochumsen 13-0, 145 – Jacob Yoder (Hud) won by forfeit, 152 – Izik Ridriguez (Hud) pinned Kris Vandenburg, 0:48, 160 – Aiden Zook (Hud) pinned Keaton Roscovius, 0:37, 170 – Ethan Fulcher (Hud) won by forfeit, 182 – Ivan Wilson (Hud) won by forfeit, 195 – Conner Staker (Hud) won by forfeit, 220 – Blake Johnson (Hud) won by forfeit, 285 – Caleb Koelling (Hud) won by forfeit.
JESUP 36, COLUMBUS 18
113 – Wilson (Jes) won by forfeit, 120 – No Match, 126 – Littlefield (Jes) pinned Sam Hackett, 1:41. 132 – Josh Heine (Col) won by forfeit, 138 – Delagardelle (Jes) pinned Ethan Holton, 3:52, 145 – Caden Hartz (Col) won by forfeit, 152 – Vandenburg (Jes) won by forfeit, 160 – Roscovius (Jes) pinned Ray Seidel, 2:22, 170 – Karter Studebaker (Jes) won by forfeit, 182 – Alex Buser (Col) won by forfeit, 195 – No match, 220 – No match, 285 – No match, 106 – No match.
HUDSON 63, COLUMBUS 12
120 – Hackett (Col) won by forfeit, 126 – Krapfl (Hud) won by forfeit, 132 – Entriken (Hud) pinned Heine, 1:28, 138 – Jochumsen (Hud) dec. Hartz 7-3, 145 – Yoder (Hud) won by forfeit, 152 – Rodriguez (Hud) won by forfeit, 160 – Zook (Hud) pinned Seidel, 2:46, 170 – Fulcher (Hud) won by forfeit, 182 – Buser (Col) pinned Wilson, 4:41, 195 – Staker (Hud) won by forfeit, 220 – Johnson (Hud) won by forfeit, 285 – Koelling (Hud) won by forfeit, 106 – No Match, 113 – Christianson (Hud) won by forfeit.
WEST 45, WAHLERT 24
145 – Gabe Dominguez (Wahl) dec. Marteus Denton 8-4, 152 – Gabe Anstoetter (Wahl) dec. Lamarion Jordan 11-8, 160 – Connor Dehn (Wahl) pinned Ian Troester, 1:08, 170 – Bryce Anstoetter (Wahl) pinned Jackson Reed, 1:52, 182 – Christian Chapman (West) dec. Riley Dolter SV-1 5-3, 195 – Brenden Burton (West) dec. Joe Bahl 5-4, 220 – Adam Teare (West) pinned Henry Tomecek, 0:52, 285 – Mitchell Miller (Wahl) pinned Armin Hadziric, 0:33, 106 – Teme Larson (West) won forfeit, 113 – Kaden Kerns (West) won by forfeit, 120 – Amarreon Sykes (West) pinned Dylan Digman, 3:13, 126 – Jackson Westemeier (West) pinned Colton Kisting, 1:39, 132 – Cole Knight (West) won by forfeit, 138 – Eddie Lanier (West) dec. Jimmy McDermott SV-1 12-10.
CEDAR FALLS 45, IOWA CITY HIGH 27
195 – Dakota Southworth (CF) dec. Jason Memus 9-2. 220 – Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) won by forfeit, 285 – Justin Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 106 – Ethan Wood-Finley (City) pinned Connor McCartan, 0:40, 113 – Reese Dietz (CF) pinned Gavin Lindaman, 2:53, 120 – Garrett Bormann (City) pinned Logan Vallejo, 0:57, 126 – Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Michael Santoro, 2:53, 132 – Jackson Barth (CF) won by forfeit, 138 – Jack Plagge (CF) won by forfeit, 145 – Christian Simpson (CF) dec. Ryan Ceynar 6-4, 152 – Kyle Hefley (City) technical fall over Austin Cross 18-2, 6:00, 160 – Brandon Lalla (City) pinned Lincoln Willett, 3:57, 170 – Joe Ring (City) dec, Trevor Fisher 14-4, 182 – Jack Steffener (CF) dec. Mohammad Abdallah 11-4.
Boys’ swimming
CITY HIGH 95, WATERLOO SWIM 74
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Waterloo Swim (Andrew Newlon, Cade Shepard, Ben Dvorak, Andrew Christensen), 1:56.11, 2. Iowa City High, 2:01.16, 3. Iowa City High, 2:16.51.
200 FREE — 1. Travis Herink (WS), 2:08.25, 2. Quinn Kopelman (ICH), 2:08.45, 3. Nick Ritland (WS), 2:30.11.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Isaac Weigel (ICH), 2:03.93, 2. Shepard (WS), 2:10.50, 3. AJ Coons (ICH), 2:45.37.
50 FREE — 1. Patrick Bui (ICH), 25.26, 2. Amel Saric (WS), 25.41, 3. Joe Kueter (ICH), 25.63.
100 FLY — 1. Dvorak (WS), 1:04.76, 2. Chase Loftus (ICH), 1:08.52, 3 Alex Johnston (WS), 1:17.80.
100 FREE — 1. Brennan Hill (ICH), 55.67, 2. Travis Herink (WS), 58.34, 3. Saric (WS), 59.68.
500 FREE — 1. Kopelman (ICH), 5:55.53, 2. Bigad Gaber (ICH), 6:44.10, 3. Zach Heyerhoff (WS), 7:02.26.
200 FREE RELAY — 1. Iowa City High (Weigel, Bui, Hill, Loftus), 1:37.98, 2. Waterloo Swim, 1:42.21, 3. Waterloo Swim, 1:47.69.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Weigel (ICH), 58.39. 2. Bui (ICH), 1:08.35, 3. Kueter (ICH), 1:10.89.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Shepard (WS), 1:08.57, 2. Loftus (ICH), 1:14.71, 3. Christensen (WS), 1:22.34.
400 FREE RELAY — 1. Iowa City High (Kueter, Hill, Loftus, Weigel), 3:37.50, 2. Iowa City High, 4:01.87. 3. Waterloo Swim, 4:07.52.
Bowling
Girls
CEDAR FALLS 2,388. C.R. WASINGTON 2,209
CEDAR FALLS (2-3) – Jewell Alley 152-145 – 297, Paige Frahm 182-171 – 353, Aleena Ghuman 134-171 – 305, Sofia Munoz 145-168 – 313, Lexie Williams 183-160 – 343.
Baker Rotation: 138-158-146-144-191 – 777,
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (1-4) – Jessica Cline 146 -175 – 321, Kenzie Dills 161-201 – 362, Sydney Hawkins 133-103 – 236, Jackie Juett 142-180 – 322, Alivia Pernicka 182-131 – 313.
Baker Rotation: 138-157-113-116-131 – 655.
WEST 2,498. IC HIGH 2,090.
WEST (1-5) – Rachel Bass 134-156 – 290, Laura Collins 127-171 – 298, Kayley Fangman 209-206 – 415, Melanie Nelson 243-170 – 413, Makayle Nicol 134-126 – 260.
Baker Rotation: 163-159-185-178-137 — 822.
CITY HIGH (1-5) — Tracey Cirillo 134-182 – 316, Jillian Hubble 126-136 – 262, Dayzy Pearl 156-123 – 279, Carlie Prymek 142-146 – 288, Kendra Russell 108-140 – 248.
Boys
CEDAR FALLS 2,964. C.R. WASH 2,477
CEDAR FALLS (4-1) – Stanley Adix 206-185 – 391, Nick Helmers 219-177 – 396, Anthony Holman 245-202 – 447, Matt Venem 194-195 – 389, Ryan Venem 169-234-403.
Baker Rotation: 209-168-188-184-189 – 938.
WASHINGTON (0-5) – Casey Christensen 162-171-333, Khory Nobles 171-167 – 338, Lee Prostine 140-114 – 254, Connor Rissi 201-147 – 348, Cameron Trimble 210-169 – 379.
Baker Rotation: 148-201-160-161-155 – 825.
WEST 2,812, I.C. HIGH 2,591.
WEST (5-2) – Tristan Corcoran 181-203 – 384, Hunter Holman 228-223 – 451, JP Richmond 176-186 – 362, Andrew Turner 170-169 – 339,
Baker Rotation: 215-6-136-202-203-193 – 950.
CITY HIGH (2-4) – Nile Franz 170-211 – 381, Dylan Irvin 138-184 – 322, Alex Jarvis 145-160 – 305, Daekaree McLean 174-187 – 361, Christian Schwarting 147-172 – 319.
Baker Rotation: 141-179-191-180-212 – 903.
