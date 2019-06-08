{{featured_button_text}}

CONRAD — Cedar Falls completed a 3-0 weekend at the BCLUW Invitiational with a 14-12 win over the host Comets, and a 11-0 win over South Hardin Saturday.

In its first game, the Tigers scored seven times in the top of the seventh to rally past BCLUW.

Kya Kaeppel had three hits, three runs batted in, three runs scored and she hit a triple, while Myha Brinker, Lex Hesse and Abby Runyan each had two hits.

In the second game, Maddie McFarland, Cara Florsblom, Delphina Hellenthal and Ronni Steffener all scored twice for the Tigers (6-8).

Linescores

Cedar Falls 14, BCLUW 12

Cedar Falls 212 200 7 — 14

BCLUW 320 014 0 — 12

Abby Runyan, Cyrah Rasmussen (7) and Lex Hesse. Bailey Ashton, Kiersten Kruse (5) and Lili Wilson. WP — Rasmussen. LP— Kruse. 2B — CF: Cara Forsblom. 3B — CF: Kaeppel.

Cedar Falls 11, South Hardin 0

South Hardin 000 00 — 0

Cedar Falls 012 53 — 11

Shelby May and Faith Owens. Rasmussen and Hesse. WP — Rasmussen. LP — . 2B — CF: Rasmussen, Brinker.

