CONRAD — Cedar Falls completed a 3-0 weekend at the BCLUW Invitiational with a 14-12 win over the host Comets, and a 11-0 win over South Hardin Saturday.
In its first game, the Tigers scored seven times in the top of the seventh to rally past BCLUW.
Kya Kaeppel had three hits, three runs batted in, three runs scored and she hit a triple, while Myha Brinker, Lex Hesse and Abby Runyan each had two hits.
In the second game, Maddie McFarland, Cara Florsblom, Delphina Hellenthal and Ronni Steffener all scored twice for the Tigers (6-8).
Linescores
Cedar Falls 14, BCLUW 12
Cedar Falls 212 200 7 — 14
You have free articles remaining.
BCLUW 320 014 0 — 12
Abby Runyan, Cyrah Rasmussen (7) and Lex Hesse. Bailey Ashton, Kiersten Kruse (5) and Lili Wilson. WP — Rasmussen. LP— Kruse. 2B — CF: Cara Forsblom. 3B — CF: Kaeppel.
Cedar Falls 11, South Hardin 0
South Hardin 000 00 — 0
Cedar Falls 012 53 — 11
Shelby May and Faith Owens. Rasmussen and Hesse. WP — Rasmussen. LP — . 2B — CF: Rasmussen, Brinker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.