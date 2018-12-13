Try 1 month for 99¢

DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 53-21 win over Dubuque Senior Thursday.

The Tigers got five pins and a technical fall in the victory.

Collin Bohnenkamp started the evening off right for Cedar Falls as he scored a 20-5 technical fall over Declan Sisler in four minutes.

Jack Plagge (138), Christian Simpson (145), Lincoln Willett (160), Jack Steffener (170) and Dakota Southworth (195) all recorded falls.

COLUMBUS GOES 0-2: Waterloo Columbus dropped a pair of North Iowa Cedar League duals to Union of La Porte City (69-6) and Wapsie Valley of Fairbank (36-24).

