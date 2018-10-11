MARION — Cedar Falls junior Ashton Syharath took third to highlight a strong performance by metro girls’ divers Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Conference supermeet at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center.
Syharath posted a score of 414.30 to finish behind Ayla Taylor of Cedar Rapids Washington (462.5) and Anna Penning of Cedar Rapids Jefferson (434.7).
A pair of Waterloo Swim teammates also finished in the top ten. Senior Taylor Hogan was fifth with a score of 391.75, while Lauren Kimball was seventh with 365.0.
VOLLEYBALL: In Kalona, Waterloo Christian dropped a three-set decision to Iowa Mennonite, 25-15, 25-12, 25-8.
Sidra Wheeler led the Regents offensively, while Autumn Borkiwitz and Amber Smith were the team’s top defenders.
CROSS COUNTRY: The combined Waterloo prep cross country teams ran at the Mississippi Divisional race at Jones Park in Cedar Rapids Thursday.
The girls’ team finished seventh, led by Madison Tieskotter in 52nd place (23 minutes, 42.3 seconds). The boys’ took eighth with Andrew Congdon taking 50th in 18:36.11.
The Valley Divisional schedule to be run in Dubuque was postponed until today. Cedar Falls will compete in those races.
Results
MVC Divisional (Mississippi Division)
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Iowa City West 59, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 65, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 72, 4. Linn-Mar 93, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 95, 6. Iowa City Liberty 109, 7. Waterloo 230, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 233.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ashlyn Keeney (Liberty), 17:54.14, 2. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar), 18:28.30, 3. Deniz Ince (Iowa City West), 19:12.15, 4. Gabby Moran (Wahlert), 19:26.82, 5. McKenzie Logan (Liberty), 19:39.68.
WATERLOO — 52. — Madison Tieskotter, 23:42.3, 53. Victoria Knight, 23:54.8, 54. Emma Hickman, 24:11.56, 55. Regan Davis, 24:17.54, 56. Meredith Eighmey, 24:21.2.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Dubuque Hempstead 30, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76, 3. Linn-Mar 81, 4. Iowa City West 83, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 120, 6. Iowa City Liberty 167, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 175, 8. Waterloo 236.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kolby Greiner (IC West), 15:54.95, 2. Jacob Green (Kennedy), 15:58.04, 3. Ben Hermisten (Hempstead), 16:16.2, 4. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), 16:31.11, 5. David Holesinger (Hempstead), 16:33.50.
WATERLOO — 50. Andrew Congdon, 18:36.60, 52. Logan Nelson, 18:40.54, 57. Bryce Buhlman, 18:54.99, 63. Cole Knight, 19:04.83, 64. Andrew Newton, 19:08.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.