Metro girls' basketball preview: Cedar Falls, West among the best in Class 5A

Excited. Vigilant in detail. Flexible.
Metro girls’ basketball coaches have more than X’s and O’s running through their minds as the 2020-21 season gets set to start in the coming week.
The coaches are excited because it is time for their athletes to shine.
But will they get to play?
Waterloo West has opened as the preseason No. 1 team in Class 5A with four returning starters from a state semifinal team. Cedar Falls, also a state qualifier, is ranked No. 6 and returns several key pieces.
Waterloo Columbus is banking on a young team from 2019-20 to blossom, while Waterloo East and Waterloo Christian all are looking for big improvements.
This is where the vigilance and flexibility for each team comes into play.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant, teams with big goals and ambitions each will need to stick to their protocols because the season could be taken away at any moment.
West has already lost its season opener at Iowa City Liberty Tuesday after Liberty choose to go to virtual classes.
“We are just trying to move forward the best as we can during these challenging times,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “We are doing the best job we can but have already learned that we have to be really flexible.
“We have changed a lot of things on how we do things and have looked at simplifying things from the coaching realm as well.”
Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen was on the sidelines for the Tigers’ first week and a half of practice after being forced to go into quarantine.
He is back now, but credits his staff for taking on the bulk of duties early.
“We have a new camera system this year so we’ve been able to tape practices and watch them and I have felt like I have been able to be there a little bit, and being able to give feedback from watching those films,” Groen said.
On the court, West and Cedar Falls will be two of the very best in the state.
The Wahawks return all-state sophomores Halli Poock and Sahara Williams, three-year starter in junior post Brooklyn Smith and multi-year starter in senior Gabby Moore.
Poock averaged 18.8 points a game as a freshman and has already received several Division I offers. Those same offers are rolling in for the 5-foot-11 Williams who averaged 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
For the second time in metro history, the Cedar Falls and Waterloo West girls' basketball teams will meet in girls' state tournament.
“I think all of our players returning from last year have improved their games and I feel good about that,” Pappas said. “The offseason was very limited for us because of COVID so they really took it upon themselves to work hard and I think the all have done that.”
West will also get a boost from the return of 6-foot-1 sophomore Sierra Moore, who played two games scoring 20 points, before suffering a knee injury last year.
“She has size and gives us a little more depth and a little more flexibility because she has the ability to play a couple different positions.”
Ajla Dzelic, Jaide Domatob, Sierra Burt and Bri McPoland all got valuable minutes last year as well, while freshman Charlotte Gettman could work her way into the rotation.
Cedar Falls lost two huge pieces in Emerson Green and Lexie Godfrey. Groen still has plenty of talent, starting with Northern Iowa signee Anaya Barney.
Barney scored 414 points, had 81 assists, 56 blocked shots and 169 rebounds as a junior.
“She has been great. Not only what she does on the court, but she is a great verbal leader and does a great job of encouraging kids and getting things done in all facets as a leader,” Groen said.
Halli Poock's free throws with one second remaining completed the Wahawks' dramatic 46-45 state-qualifying win.
Barney’s younger sister Jasmine played some of her best ball down the stretch last year during her freshman season, and there is a junior class full of talented players – Sarah Albaugh, Sydney Remmert, Ellie Gerdes, Anna Sandvold and Morgan Linck to name a few.
“With that junior class a high percentage of those girls played as sophomores and that year under their belts and having that experience will really help this season,” Groen said. “And having Albaugh back — she started as a freshman before suffering a knee injury in the jamboree last year and missing all of the season — is a big plus.”
Albaugh averaged nearly eight points a game as a freshman and knocked down 39 3-pointers.
“She is going to great boost us,” Groen said. “The unique thing about this team is we have a lot of girls that can shoot the basketball, shoot from 3-point range.
“We have to be able to attack the rim, too, and we have made that a point of emphasis.”
Groen also says 5-foot-10 freshman Grace Knutson will also have an impact right away for the Tigers.
The Wahawks (20-4) trailed 38-23 with 4 minutes and 23 seconds left in the third, but won it on Sahara Williams steal and layup with 14 seconds left.
At Columbus, Cory O’Brien’s squad is coming off a 9-15 season and returns more than 90% of its scoring, including all-conference performers Reagan Lindsay and Ali Vesley.
Vesley scored 327 points and grabbed 204 boards for the Sailors last season, while Lindsay had 106 assists and 92 steals.
Several other players saw significant minutes as well in Eva Christensen, Maddy Knipp and Chloe Butler.
“I have 10 kids that I feel pretty confident in,” O’Brien said. “Our rotation will be a little tighter than that, seven or eight, but we have 10 capable bodies.
“We expect to compete for a conference title in the NICL East. We have expect to have a pretty strong ball club.”
The Sailors also will get a boost from freshman Morgan Bradley who was a started on the softball team as an eighth-grader this past summer and started on the volleyball team as a freshman.
“She is a heck of an athlete who will contribute right away,” O’Brien said.
Waterloo Christian returns five players who saw significant action on a 4-18 team. Faith Trelka averaged 12.6 points a game last year, and Sidra Wheeler chipped in 5.1.
