Metro girls' basketball preview: Cedar Falls, West among the best in Class 5A

“We have changed a lot of things on how we do things and have looked at simplifying things from the coaching realm as well.”

Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen was on the sidelines for the Tigers’ first week and a half of practice after being forced to go into quarantine.

He is back now, but credits his staff for taking on the bulk of duties early.

“We have a new camera system this year so we’ve been able to tape practices and watch them and I have felt like I have been able to be there a little bit, and being able to give feedback from watching those films,” Groen said.

On the court, West and Cedar Falls will be two of the very best in the state.

The Wahawks return all-state sophomores Halli Poock and Sahara Williams, three-year starter in junior post Brooklyn Smith and multi-year starter in senior Gabby Moore.

Poock averaged 18.8 points a game as a freshman and has already received several Division I offers. Those same offers are rolling in for the 5-foot-11 Williams who averaged 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

+3 State tournament rematch for Tigers, Wahawks For the second time in metro history, the Cedar Falls and Waterloo West girls' basketball teams will meet in girls' state tournament.