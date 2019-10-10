No. 1 Waukon (6-0, 2-0)
at No. 5 Columbus (6-0, 2-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Current Waukon quarterback Creed Welch passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns during a 38-12 win over Columbus.
- Last week: Waukon dominated Oelwein, 55-14. Columbus made adjustments after a slow start and controlled Anamosa, 42-0.
- What to watch: This showdown for the district lead is as big of a game Waterloo Columbus has hosted since a meeting with Dyersville Beckman in the second round of the 2010 playoffs. Waukon is ranked No. 1 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s RPI and Columbus sits No. 2. The Sailors are pursuing their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season. … This year’s Columbus team appears equipped to handle the moment. The Sailors have played ahead of the sticks on offense, averaging 8.7 yards per play. Quarterback Carter Gallagher has passed for 788 yards with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while Ray Seidel leads Columbus’ rushers with 930 yards on 91 carries. Columbus has only lost one fumble this season. … Waukon has become a power during coach Chad Beerman's tenure and is attempting to reach the Dome for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Indians followed up their 2017 state championship run with a semifinal appearance last year. Columbus coach Brad Schmit says it will be important to stop the run and pressure the quarterback as Waukon ranks third in Class 2A with 2,508 yards of total offense. Quarterback Creed Welch joins Dawson Baures and Ethan O’Neil as rushers with over 30 carries. The mobile Welch has passed for 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns versus two interceptions.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Waukon, "They do a lot of great things in the pass game. They’re going to throw it about 70% pass to 30 run, which is a little different than they have been in the past. They do have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. They’ve got a lot of experience in big games."
"It is a very large game, but we’ve got to block out all the exterior things going on. … It is a tall task facing these guys, because not only do they have great players, they’re coached up extremely well. We’re looking forward to the challenge."
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Waterloo West (3-3) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (6-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls cruised to a 55-0 win at Memorial Stadium last year.
- Last week: West lost to Dubuque Senior, 28-14. Cedar Falls rolled to a 28-0 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
- Game notes: No. 2 Cedar Falls will look to continue to roll toward its second consecutive perfect regular season against its metro rival. The Tigers have been stingy in the past two games against West, as the Wahawks have not scored in 10 consecutive quarters against the Tigers. The last time West scored against Cedar Falls was in the second quarter of a 21-14 win over the Tigers in 2016. Cedar Falls has outscored West 93-0 in the last two contests. ... Balance has been the name of the game for Cedar Falls this season as Luke Loecher has passed for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns, while the Tigers have rushed for 1,051 as a team with Ryan Ostrich leading the way (529 yards on 88 carries). ... West is looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back close contests with Jefferson and Senior. Running back Isaac Tolbert went over 1,000 yards last week and has 1,012 and six touchdowns on the season for the Wahawks. Quarterback Carter Maske has thrown for 668 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception.
Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On his team, "We were banged up last week, but we had a bunch of young players step up, fill roles, and I thought there were some good things that happened. I've seen a lot of places where we have grown through six games this season."
On West, "It all starts with Tolbert (Isaac) and when gets cooking they are really, really tough. They had a lot of kids miss the last couple of weeks and I expect them to be back. West is a much-improved team and with a metro game, you throw out the records. It will be a real good battle."
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore: On getting healthy, "We were without five starters last week and we should have most everybody back. A lot of kids got experience the last two weeks and that is good."
On what his team needs to do," We got to execute. We got to get better at that. Cedar Falls will execute what they do and will have a good game plan and will stick to it. We have dug ourselves a big hole with our two first district games and we're excited to go prove ourselves."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-4, 1-1) at
Waterloo East (2-4, 1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: WSR won 38-14 in Waverly last season.
- Last week: The Go-Hawks topped West Delaware, 15-8 . East lost to No. 7 Independence, 35-14.
- Game notes: East believes this is a game that can propel it back in the Class 3A, District 3 race, and a potential playoff spot. The Trojans will try to get their ground game going again. Kjuan Owens had 70 yards in the first quarter last week against Independence but was shut down the rest of the way. He has 606 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging 8.0 yards per carry. With 203 passing yards last week, East senior quarterback Dylan Reyes has now passed for more than 4,000 yards in his career and now stands at 4,172. He needs one more touchdown pass to reach 30 for his career. The Trojans had a few players banged up last Friday and head coach Xavier Leonard says he expects everybody to be able to play. ... The Go-Hawks snapped a four-game win streak with its win over West Delaware last Friday. Freshman running back McCrae Hagarty gave WSR a boost offensively last week rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown.
- Quoting East coach Xavier Leonard: "We definitely control our own destiny and it starts with going out Friday and facing a very good Waverly-Shell Rock team that has historically been good. We know it is going to be a dogfight. But we want to get it done, especially at home, we want to get one in front of the home crowd."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
