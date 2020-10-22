Metro football playoff capsules

Osage (3-4) at No. 10 Columbus (6-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week: Osage beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 33-7, in first round of playoffs. Columbus had a bye.
Last meeting: Columbus won 34-7 in week three of this season.
Game notes: In their first meeting of the season, Columbus intercepted four Green Devil passes, while getting 100 yard rushing games from Josh Heine (16 for 121) and Alex Feldmann (7-109). Feldmann also returned a punt 44 yards for a touchdown and had two of the Sailors four interceptions. Columbus has won five in a row since losing to Vinton-Shellsburg in week two. Osage has won two straight and is 3-2 in its last five games with both loses by one score – Jesup (27-26) and Denver (26-21). Colin Muller has thrown for 1,352 yards and 13 scores for the Green Devils.
Quoting Columbus
coach Brad Schmit:
On Osage, “You certainly have a level of familiarity, obviously. They have seen us a lot throughout the year, especially, when you have as many common opponents through your film study. We have a pretty good idea of what they are going to do and they have a pretty good idea of what we are going to do.
On keys to success, “We just have come and play the way we have been playing. Get 11 hats to the ball on defense. Making sure we disrupt the timing of their pass routes and put pressure on their quarterback. We got to be physical on the offensive side of the ball. If we can be strong at point of attack, we like our chances.”
Fort Dodge (3-4) at Waterloo West (3-4)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week: Each team had a bye.
Last meeting: Fort Dodge won 47-7 in 2015.
Game notes: The two old Big Eight Conference rivals renew their rivalry Friday in a second-round playoff game. Both teams struggled down the stretch and each lost their final three regular-season games. Of note, the Dodgers lost to No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (49-14), No. 9 Sioux City East (20-6) and No. 8 Urbandale (42-28) during their losing streak. West coach Lonnie Moore says the Dodgers like to get up and down the field and there are three players to watch – running back Dayson Clayton (120 carries for 901 yards and nine scores), possession receiver Javion Jondle (26-322-5) and big-play receiver Tyler Schreier (44-640-8). After playing the last couple of weeks with a banged up front line, Moore says that unit will be back to full strength for the Wahawks on Friday who will need big games from quarterback Carter Schulte and receiver Tay Norman. Current Fort Dodge assistant Tyler Winter, a Fort Dodge native, was a West assistant for three seasons from 2015 to 2017.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On Fort Dodge, “We’re excited for this opportunity, excited to host a playoff game and have a chance to earn a playoff win. Fort Dodge is a very good team. They are aggressive. We’ve seen a lot of trick plays on film. They will do a lot of different things defensively.”
On West, ”No. 1 is we are healthy, especially on the offensive line. We got to play assignment football, and everybody has to do their job.”
CR Washington (3-4) at Cedar Falls (4-2)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last week: Each team had a bye.
Last meeting: The Tigers downed the Warriors, 41-16 on Oct. 1.
Game notes: In the first meeting this season it was all Cedar Falls. The Tigers took advantage of three Warrior turnovers and led 41-0 at halftime. CF quarterback Hunter Jacobson had a big game throwing for 80 yards and rushing for 71, all in the first half to lead the Tigers. Cedar Falls has now won three straight against Washington who has lost four consecutive games after starting the season 3-0. Cedar Falls is in the playoffs for the 31st time and the Tigers have won their last three playoff openers with their last loss in an opening round game coming to Washington in 2015, 28-21. .. Cedar Falls running back Ryan Ostrich has already rushed for more than 1,100 yards in just six games and needs just 57 to reach the 1,200 for the second consecutive season.
Quoting Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert:
On Washington, “In that first game we were able to start fast, score early and then create some turnovers and take advantage of them. We want to use the same formula this week. But coach Blue does a good job there and he will cook up some new things for us to deal with.”
On the playoffs, “Our kids are excited to be home inside the UNI-Dome playing a playoff game.”
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
