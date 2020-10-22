Metro football playoff capsules

CR Washington (3-4) at Cedar Falls (4-2)

Game notes: In the first meeting this season it was all Cedar Falls. The Tigers took advantage of three Warrior turnovers and led 41-0 at halftime. CF quarterback Hunter Jacobson had a big game throwing for 80 yards and rushing for 71, all in the first half to lead the Tigers. Cedar Falls has now won three straight against Washington who has lost four consecutive games after starting the season 3-0. Cedar Falls is in the playoffs for the 31st time and the Tigers have won their last three playoff openers with their last loss in an opening round game coming to Washington in 2015, 28-21. .. Cedar Falls running back Ryan Ostrich has already rushed for more than 1,100 yards in just six games and needs just 57 to reach the 1,200 for the second consecutive season.