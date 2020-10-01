Metro football capsules

Cedar Falls (2-2) at CR Washington (3-2)
When
- : Tonight, 7 p.m.
Where
- : Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
Last week
- : Cedar Falls was off. Washington lost to Davenport Assumption, 35-0.
Last meeting
- : Cedar Falls won 35-6 in 2017.
Game notes
- : Both teams enter the game on two-game losing streaks after being ranked early in the season. Cedar Falls did not play last week after its game with Iowa City High was cancelled. With two games left in the regular season, Tiger running back Ryan Ostrich is just 219 yards short of 1,000 for the season. The Warriors are led by senior quarterback Henry Clymer who has passed for 618 yards and five scores and he has rushed for 161 yards. Running back Jabari Dobbs has carried the ball 98 times for 327 yards and four scores. Washington, which will switch between the spread and I-formation, has scored just six points in its last three games.
Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert
- :
On Washington, “They are a solid ball club that got off to a good start only to hit a couple of bumps the last two weeks against good teams.”
On his team, “Its really been looking at the details. We have had our moments on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, so the focus has been on us ... what can we coach better.”
Waterloo West (3-2) at CR Kennedy (1-2)When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
Last week
- : West lost to Dubuque Senior, 45-7. Kennedy lost to Dubuque Hempstead, 38-30.
Last meeting
- : In 2015, Kennedy won 39-13.
Game notes
- : It is been either hot or cold for West. In their three wins, the Wahawks have averaged 39 points and allowed 11.6. In its two losses, West has been outscored 84-7. Carter Schulte needs to shake off a four interception game last week against Senior to help West move the chains on offense. Defensively, the Wahawks have to pay attention to Cougar quarterback Max White. White has thrown for just 240 yards, but he has rushed for 598 yards and seven scores. Kennedy played for the first time last week since Sept. 4 after having to pause two weeks for COVID-19.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore
- :
On Kennedy, “They are very aggressive on defense, bring pressure from everywhere and try to confuse the O-line. We have to be solid up front. Max White is a very good athlete. He gives them another running back there on offense.”
On his team, “We were upset about last Friday. We felt we didn’t play our best game and made too many mistakes.”
Charles City (0-3) at Waterloo East (0-5)When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week
- : Charles City lost to Decorah, 49-0. East lost to Western Dubuque, 42-6.
Last meeting
- : East won 41-13 last year.
Game notes
- : One team will earn its first win Friday. Charles City comes in struggling on offense having been shut out each of the past two weeks and the Comets have scored just eight points in three games. Charles City had to pause in weeks two and three because of COVID-19. Senior Trever Heitz has rushed for 216 yards and a score to lead the Comets. East has yet to put a full game together. The Trojans have moved the ball on offense relying on big back, Kjuan Owens who has rushed for better than 400 yards. Wide receiver Ramir Scott is averaging better than 27 yards per catch. The Trojans defense needs to step up as they have yet to allow less than 32 points in a game.
Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville
On Charles City, “They have a lot of senior athletes that we saw last year that are good athletes. They are also seeking their first win just like us.”
On his team, “It is going to take a lot of energy. We came out with a lot of energy in the second half last week against Western Dubuque and we have to carry that over. We need to minimize our mistakes and execute good football.”
Jesup (2-3) at Columbus (4-1)When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last week: Jesup scored a thrilling 27-26 win over Osage. Columbus beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 28-0.
Last meeting
- : Columbus won 21-0 in 2009.
Game notes
- : Columbus has started to put it all together as the Sailors will be looking for their fourth consecutive win Friday. Columbus has allowed just one defensive touchdown in five games, and its offense has shown it is multi. The Sailors have five different backs with more than 150 rushing yards, four with more than 200, including quarterback Carter Gallagher. … Jesup quarterback Jase Pilcher has passed for 656 yards and five scores, and Jerret Delagardelle has rushed for 319 yards. Columbus has beaten two teams Jesup has lost against – Central Springs and Hudson.
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit
- :
On Jesup, “They are coming off a big win and I’m sure they feeling pretty good about themselves and chomping at the bit to come here and play hard. We have scrimmaged them previously so they no a little about us and we know a little about them. Their quarterback is pretty mobile and made a couple big plays last week.”
— Capsules compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
