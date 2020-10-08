Metro football capsules

Columbus (5-1) at Denver (4-2)
When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : Denver
Last week:
- Columbus beat Jesup, 56-14. Denver beat Osage, 26-21.
Last meeting
- : Denver won 48-0 in 2011.
Game notes
- : Both the Sailors and Cyclones come into the game riding four-game winning streaks. The winner will claim the Class 1A, District 4 crown as both are 4-0 in district play. Columbus has ridden a stout defense that has allowed just three defensive touchdowns all season. Offensively, the Sailors have multiple play makers from quarterback Carter Gallagher to wide receiver Caden Hartz, who is averaging 22 yards per catch. Columbus has four players who have 30 or more rushing attempts. Denver counters with a solid 1-2 punch of quarterback Isaac Besh and utility man Caylor Hoffer. Hoffer has eight offensive touchdowns for the Cyclones, including six receiving. The two teams are opportunistic on defense. Columbus has 13 interceptions. Denver has recovered eight fumbles.
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit
- :
On Denver, “They are playing for a lot just like we are. They play the same system that they have for many years under coach Barrett (Rhett) and they have a bunch of tough kids and good athletes.”
On playoffs, “I believe with a win we secure a bye as district champs, but recently the state said they are crowning no district champs so I don’t know. The message has been to go out and play our brand of football, take care of our business and we will go from there.”
Waterloo East (1-5) at No. 8 West Delaware (5-1)
When
- : Friday. 7 p.m.
Where
- : Manchester
Last week
- : East beat Charles City, 64-42. West Delaware beat Western Dubuque, 49-14.
Last meeting
- : West Delaware won 36-35 last year.
Game notes
- : The Trojans come into its final regular-season game riding a wave of confidence after a thrilling win over Charles City last Friday. The eighth-ranked Hawks come in on a three-game win streak and their only loss came to Decorah in week three. While Kjuan Owens has been a primary focus for the Trojans on offense, look for East to try to get its passing game cooking again with big-play receivers Ramir Scott and Martez Wiggley. West Delaware’s offense runs through quarterback Jared Voss. Voss has thrown for 649 yards and he leads the team with 784 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Hawks had pitched back-to-back shutouts before surrendering a pair of touchdowns to defending state champion Western Dubuque last week.
Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville
On his team, “Confidence is high right now and the kids are excited coming off a big win. It doesn’t get any easier with West Delaware. They have dominated everybody except for that one game.”
On offense clicking, “We knew all season long that we had very talented athletes that are explosive and capable of big plays. It clicked last week and hopefully we can continue to roll.”
Linn-Mar (1-3) at Cedar Falls (3-2)
When
- : Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where
- : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last week
- : Linn-Mar won a shootout over Iowa City High, 50-36, while Cedar Falls beat CR Washington, 41-16.
Last meeting
- : Linn-Mar won 31-24 in 2015.
Game notes
- : Both teams have lost games due to COVID-19 precautions, but returned to the field last week with solid wins. Linn-Mar’s go-to guy offensively is Bricen White. White has rushed for 326 yards and leads the team with 11 receptions for 125 yards. Lion quarterback McKade Jelinek can hurt defenses with his arm and his feet. Tiger senior running back Ryan Ostrich needs 112 yards to surpass 1,000 for the second consecutive season. Linn-Mar most likely needs a win to avoid having to play in the first-round of the playoffs. Without the Des Moines public schools, there are only 36 Class 4A schools that will play in the playoffs, meaning just eight teams will play next Friday on the opening night of the playoffs with the other 28 schools receiving a first-round bye.
Quoting Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert
- :
On Linn-Mar, “What I have noticed is on both sides of the ball they are very aggressive. Their quarterback looked good last week. Their defense forced a bunch of turnovers last week against City High to let them get a big win.”
On playoffs, “I have no idea how it will work. Really, we’ve told the guys to focus on us this week and go get a victory on Friday and they will put us where they put us.”
No. 7 Dub. Hempstead (5-1) at Waterloo West (3-3)
When
- : Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where
- : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week
- : Hempstead beat Jefferson, 54-16. West lost to Kennedy, 48-21.
Last meeting:
- Hempstead won 38-34 last year.
Game notes
- : Both these teams will probably receive first-round byes in next week’s opening round of the new, one-year only, adjusted playoff field for COVID-19. But neither team wants to head into the postseason on a losing note. Hempstead has won four straight since losing to defending 3A state champion Western Dubuque in week two. Mustang quarterback Aiden Dunne causes all kinds of problems defensively. He has passed for 966 yards and seven scores, and leads Hempstead with 406 rushing yards and eight scores. West quarterback Carter Schulte leads all Class 4A signal callers with 1297 passing yards and receiver Tay Norman leads Class 4A with 532 receiving yards. The Wahawks biggest issue has been self-inflicted mistakes and most notably in back-to-back losses to Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Quoting West Coach Lonnie Moore
- :
On Hempstead, “They are a very good team, very athletic. Their quarterback is very similar to the quarterback from Kennedy, but a better passer.”
On his team, “We played well for three quarters against Kennedy. We shot ourselves in the foot early against Senior. We have to be more fundamentally sound to beat those type of teams.”
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
