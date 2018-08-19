Cedar Falls
HEAD COACHES: Boys, Scott Gall. Girls, Amanda Johnson
RETURNING BOYS’ LETTERWINNERS (9): Jens Jorgensen, Brandon Conrad, Zach Biles, Hollis Wilson, Blake Arends, Eli Smith, Cooper Olsen, Michael Goodenbour, Joel Burris.
RETURNING GIRLS’ LETTERWINNERS (5): Mackenzie Michael, jr., Alyssa Neese, jr., Jayna Freeman, jr., Jessica Van Dorn, sr., Julies Fromm, soph.
2018 schedule
Aug. 25 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie Inv., 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30 — at Ames Inv., 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 — at Marshalltown Inv., 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Cedar Falls Rich Engel Classic, Birdsall Park, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Jim Bouton Inv., Dubuque Senior, 4 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Metro Meet, Bontrager Park, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4—at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Noelridge Park, Cedar Rapids, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Dubuque Soccer Complex, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at District meet, TBA, 4 p.m.
East/West
HEAD COACHES: Boys, Joe Malsam. Girls, Loren Thalacker.
RETURNING BOYS’ LETTERWINNERS (2): Isaac Davis, sr., Nicholas Knight, jr.
RETURNING GIRLS’ LETTERWINNERS (7): Regan Davis, sr., Meredith Eighmey, sr. Ireland Frisch, sr., Camryn Meyer, sr., Makayla Hanson, jr., Jordyn Smith, jr., Victoria Knight, soph.
2018 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Marshalltown Inv., 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Ames Inv., 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 — at Cedar Rapids Invite, Noelridge Park, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Cedar Falls Rich Engel Classic, Birdsall Park, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Jim Bouton Inv., Dubuque Dubuque Senior 4 p.m. Sept 27 — Metro Meet, Bontrager Park, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Noelridge Park, Cedar Rapids, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3:30 p.m. Oct 18 — at District meet, TBA, 4 p.m.
Columbus
HEAD COACH: Ron Roberson
RETURNING BOYS’ LETTERWINNERS (1): Joe Sink
RETURNING GIRLS’ LETTERWINNERS (1): Taylor Heuthorst
2018 schedule
Aug. 28 — at Oelwein Inv. Hickory Grove Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 — at Waverly-Shell Rock Inv., 4:50 p.m. Sept 8 — at Benton Community Inv., 9 a.m. Sept. 11 — at Starmont Inv., TBD Sept 18 — at Vinton-Shellsburg Inv., 5 p.m. Sept. 22 — at Independence Inv. 8:45 a.m. Sept. 27 — at Metro Meet, Bontrager Park, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at Dike-New Hartford Inv., Fox Ridge Golf Course, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 9 — at Union Community Inv., 4 p.m. Oct. 11 — at NICL meet, Fox Ridge Golf Course, 3 p.m. Oct. 18 — at District meet, TBA, 4 p.m.
Valley Lutheran/Wat. Christian
HEAD COACHES: Boys, Lucas Tanney. Girls, Martha Reinking
RETURNING BOYS’ LETTERWINNERS (1): Owen Dawson.
RETURNING GIRLS’ LETTERWINNERS: N/A
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 — at Milwaukee Lutheran, 9 a.m. Sept. 6 — at Dunkerton Inv., Wapsie Ridge Golf Course, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18 — at Nashua-Plainfield Inv., Nashua Town and Country Club 4:15 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Grundy Center Inv., Town and Country Golf Course 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 — at Wartburg Inv., 9 a.m.
Oct. 4 — at New Hampton Inv., New Hampton Golf and Country Club, 4:30 p.m. Oct 11 — at Iowa Star meet, Wartburg Max Cross Country Course, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at District meet, TBA, 4 p.m.
