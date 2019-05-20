CEDAR FALLS -- It was the opening day of baseball for the four metro high school teams, and the fans were treated to some very entertaining games.
Waterloo Columbus began the night with a 23-6 victory over Waterloo East, before Cedar Falls Tigers edged Waterloo West, 5-3, to close closed out the night at Robinson-Dressor Sports Complex.
In the night cap, the Tigers switched things up right away, as they started long time catcher Casey Sole on the mound. It was strange territory for Sole as he has not thrown competitively since grade school.
Sole helped the Tigers to a 4-0 edge after two innings, including a two-run double in the second, while striking out four from the mound.
Things would get interesting from there as the Wahawks cut into the lead during the third frame and trailed by one. Mitch Fordyce and Sam Moore stroked back-to-back singles giving life back to the Wahawks.
"This was our first time out with a lot of nerves going on, but we played hard," said first-year West skipper Chad Crosby. "We know we have some things to tighten up, but when you can battle this hard and outhit a good team like Cedar Falls, things are going to just get better. We will make the improvements as we go and it will be fun to play them again."
The Tigers attached an insurance run to the books in their half of the third, but the hits became very hard to find from that point on.
"Every year, every game it is like this with these two teams," said Tigers coach Nick Klein. "It was a fun game to watch but there were a lot of tough decisions to make throughout, and we made it through. The game slowed due to weather, their pitching and we struggled to hit the ball in the cold. It is a hard thing to do. It came down to defense and Ben did a good job closing it out."
Ben Bowman came into a tough situation in the top of the seventh with the Tigers clinging to a 5-3 lead, and the heart of the order due up.
The first two Wahawks hitters reached base putting Bowman in a very precarious way.
"I was getting nervous after those two guys reached base," said Bowman. "But the coaches had faith in me and my teammates believed in me. That's all that mattered. We actually work on situations like this in practice and no game is over until the final out, and the guys behind me made it happen."
Bowman and got out of the jam by striking out the next batter, then he got a long fly out to center and a short pop out to the first base side to end the game.
"I was so relieved when we got the second out, but even more relieved on the final out," added Bowman.
In the opener, it was a slugfest early between the Trojans and Sailors.
The game began with cold temperatures quickly setting in, but the bats were hot, as both teams combined for 10 hits and 15 runs, with the Sailors holding a 9-6 lead after three innings.
From that point on, however, the Sailors relief squad shut down the Trojans bats, while the offense continued to pound the ball.
"You just never know what to expect in the first game, especially with terrible weather," Sailors coach Mark Gallagher said. "It was good though, to go against different colored jerseys and get some quality play in. I thought we mulled through a couple of innings, and we had trouble at times getting the barrel on the ball. It worked out okay but we need to learn how to get ahead on the count. That could lead to danger when you play high school ball."
The Sailors stayed out of danger from the fourth inning on as they did not allow a single run and received big bats from everyone in the lineup.
Ben Sinnott helped lead the way with a pair of doubles and four RBI's. Tristan Wright produced a single and a double driving in three runs and Carter Gallagher collected three hits while driving in one run.
The Trojans were productive early with the bats with Tyrell Newman causing the most damage with a three-run home run that gave the Trojans a 6-4 lead after two innings. Dylan Andreassen chipped in a pair of singles.
