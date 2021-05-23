Metro baseball teams ready for grind of a full season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Offensively, Columbus looks stacked and Mark Gallagher feels the same way.

“I think we will score runs. I think we did last year and I think we will be even a little better at that this season,” Mark Gallagher said.

Leading the way for the Sailors will be all-state shortstop Carter Gallagher. The junior hit .566 last year with 11 doubles and he scored 20 runs.

Alex Feldman (.421), Caden Hartz (.426), Connor Knutson (.404) also hit above average and Joe Dunlay (.375) and Josh Merrifield (.360) weren’t far behind.

Merrifield will anchor the pitching staff after posting a 3-2 mark with 37 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched.

“We got to pitch to contact. We got to get better on defense,” Mark Gallagher said. “Last year it seemed we’d play five solid innings and two would get away from us.”

Waterloo West Wahawks

First-year head coach Nate Lamphier has plenty of experience and talent. Now, the Oelwein native wants to mold it into the team he wants.

West will be a senior-laden team with 14 of them on the Wahawks’ roster.