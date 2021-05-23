 Skip to main content
Metro baseball teams ready for grind of a full season
top story
2021 METRO BASEBALL PREVIEW

Metro baseball teams ready for grind of a full season

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls vs Johnston 4A state baseball

Cedar Falls' Zach Neese pitches during Cedar Falls' Class 4A state tournament game last summer at Principal Park in Des Moines. 

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

Cedar Falls did not play a lot of baseball in the summer of 2020.

But when the Tigers did play, they were pretty good.

Cedar Falls didn’t start playing in the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season until June 16. The Tigers played for nine days before being forced to shut down because of a positive COVID test.

COVID issues would keep Cedar Falls off the diamond in game action from June 25 until it played in a sub-state game against Western Dubuque on July 20.

The Tigers won that game and then beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-4) in a sub-state final to reach the program’s first state tournament since 1989. Cedar Falls then more than held its own before dropping a 11-7 decision to Johnston in a first-round Class 4A game at Principal Park in Des Moines.

In all, Cedar Falls played nine games, including the state tournament contest.

“That was a lot of fun playing in a first-round state tournament game,” Tiger head coach Brett Williams said. “It was a young team. We continued to improve despite everything that happened to us.

“After that it was now what are you going to do to come back and be better, because I’d love to go back down there and play two more rounds, play on Saturday night.”

Williams says his team did put in the work in the offseason. Naturally, several sophomores who were asked to play big roles have gotten physically bigger and more mature. Other veteran players put in extra work in to improve.

Williams feels the Tigers have all the right ingredients to have another solid summer.

“Three quarters of our roster played in games where it was win or go home,” Williams said. “There is always room for improvement, but when you have a veteran team you feel pretty good about every aspect of the game.”

The Tigers return their top-two pitchers – Zach Neese and Gage Flanscha in addition to junior Max Steinlage who logged valuable minutes in the postseason.

Isaac Bauer, Brody Bartlett, Jaden Kramer and Caleb Raisty all played valuable innings in 2020, too.

The Tigers will have to find some lost offensive production when first basemen Drew Hoth departs the team in mid-June. Hoth signed to play football for Northern Illinois and leaves for campus at that time.

Columbus Sailors

A solid Sailor team returns several big pieces as Columbus looks to build on a 10-6 mark from the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Sailors have eight players back who played a lot of innings last summer and that should help them get started faster.

“We have a pretty good junior and senior class,” Columbus head coach Mark Gallagher said. “We have a bear of a schedule, but we set it up that way knowing the experience we had back.”

Offensively, Columbus looks stacked and Mark Gallagher feels the same way.

“I think we will score runs. I think we did last year and I think we will be even a little better at that this season,” Mark Gallagher said.

Leading the way for the Sailors will be all-state shortstop Carter Gallagher. The junior hit .566 last year with 11 doubles and he scored 20 runs.

Alex Feldman (.421), Caden Hartz (.426), Connor Knutson (.404) also hit above average and Joe Dunlay (.375) and Josh Merrifield (.360) weren’t far behind.

Merrifield will anchor the pitching staff after posting a 3-2 mark with 37 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched.

“We got to pitch to contact. We got to get better on defense,” Mark Gallagher said. “Last year it seemed we’d play five solid innings and two would get away from us.”

Waterloo West Wahawks

First-year head coach Nate Lamphier has plenty of experience and talent. Now, the Oelwein native wants to mold it into the team he wants.

West will be a senior-laden team with 14 of them on the Wahawks’ roster.

“I think what they can expect is we are going to be disciplined and we are going to be fundamentally sound,” Lamphier said. “Around here talent is not going to be problem, it is going to be those other ‘X’ factor parts we need to be good at and better at than our opponent. Once we do that we feel pretty confident where we will be.”

West’s top returners are Mitch Fordyce who hit .410 with six doubles in the abbreviated season last summer. Sam Moore hit .395 and scored 12 times.

The Wahawks have three pitchers that can hit the mid-to-upper 80s in Carter Schulte, Moore and Luke Fordyce.

“Pleasantly happy with our depth. Everyone is healthy and that is always a big plus,” Landphier said. “I think we can go 8, 10 deep and we are confident in all 10.”

Waterloo East Trojans

Second-year coach Eric Jesse is beginning to see hard work beginning to pay off for the Trojans.

With a little more than 30 guys out, Jesse has seen more buy in on a daily basis for a program that can only climb upwards after going 1-16 last summer.

“We had a good offseason,” Kids were coming in on their own and throwing and getting in extra swings,” Jesse said. “We had five or six guys playing on different fall teams and we have multiple, multiple sport athletes. We’ve already had some of the best I’ve had and I feel like we made a lot of progress.

“We were in a lot of games last year, but we are still learning how to win as a team.”

Jesse will have a young, but talented team. Caleb Spooner is a veteran and sophomore Justin Thomas has already served as the Trojans’ No. 1 pitcher the past two summers.

East also has five or six other young players who contributed significantly last season.

“Last year was my first year and I feel more prepared,” Jesse said. “I feel I understand our team and our needs a little better.”

2021 metro baseball schedule

Cedar Falls Tigers

May 24: At Metro tournament, vs. East, 5:30 p.m. May 26: Metro tournament, May 28: At Xavier (Mount Mercy), 5 p.m.

June 1: At West (SO-V), 5 p.m., June 2: West (SO-V), 5 p.m., June 3: At Charles City, 5 p.m., June 4: At Iowa City High (DH), 5 p.m., June 7: At Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m., June 11: Iowa City Liberty (DH), 5 p.m., June 14: CR Washington (DH), 5 p.m.

June 16: Western Dubuque (DH), 5 p.m., June 18: At Dubuque Wahlert (DH), 4 p.m., June 21: Iowa City West (DH), 5 p.m., June 22: Independence, 7 p.m., June 25: At East, 5 p.m., June 28: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m., June 30: At Linn-Mar (DH), 5 p.m.

July 2: Dubuque Senior (DH), 5 p.m., July 5: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (DH), 5 p.m., July 7: At Waverly-Shell Rock (Hertel Field), 7 p.m., July 9: At Dubuque Hempstead (DH), 3:30 p.m., July 12: Decorah, 7 p.m.

Waterloo East Trojans

May 24: Metro Tournament, 3:30 p.m., May 26: Metro Tournament, 3:30 p.m., May 28: Iowa City High (DH), 3:30 p.m., May 29: At New Hampton Tournament, 9 a.m., June 1: At Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m., June 3: Marshalltown (DH), 3:30 p.m.

June 4: At Cedar Rapids Xavier (DH), 5 p.m., June 7: Waterloo West, 5:30 p.m., June 8: At Waterloo West, 7 p.m., June 9: Decorah, 3:30 p.m., June 10: Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m., June 11: Iowa City West (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 12: At WSR Tournament, 10 a.m., June 14: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (DH), 3:30 p.m.

June 16: Dubuque Hempstead (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 18: At Dubuque Senior (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 21: At Dubuque Wahlert (DH), 4 p.m., June 24: At Cedar Falls, 5 p.m., June 25: Cedar Falls, 5 p.m., June 28: Western Dubuque (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 30: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m., July 2: At Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m., July 5: at Iowa City Liberty (DH), 5 p.m., July 9: Linn-Mar (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Waterloo West Wahawks

May 24: At Metro Tournament, East, 3:30 p.m., May 26: At Metro Tournament, East, 3:30 p.m., May 28: Iowa City Liberty (DH), 5 p.m., June 1: Cedar Falls 7 p.m., June 2: At Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

June 4: At Iowa City West (DH), 5 p.m., June 7: At Waterloo East, 5:30 p.m., June 8: Waterloo East, 5:30 p.m., June 11: Cedar Rapids Xavier (DH), 5 p.m., June 14: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m., June 16: Dubuque Senior (DH), 5 p.m.

June 17: At Columbus, 3:30 p.m., June 18: At Dubuque Hempstead (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 21: At Western Dubuque, Farley (DH), 5 p.m., June 25: Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m., June 28: Dubuque Wahlert (DH), 5 p.m., June 30: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy (DH), 5 p.m.

July 1: At Fort Dodge, 5 p.m., July 2: Linn-Mar (DH), 5 p.m., July 5: At Iowa City High (DH), 5 p.m., July 8: At Waverly-Shell Rock (DH), 5 p.m., July 9: Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m., July 13: At Decorah (DH), 5 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus Sailors

May 24: At Metro Tournament, East, 3:30 p.m., May 26: At Metro Tournament, East, 3:30 p.m., May 27: Sumner-Fredericksburg (DH), 3:30 p.m., May 29: WDM Dowling, St. Ansgar, Western Dubuque, Riverfront Stadium, 10 a.m.

June 1: At Denver (DH), 5 p.m., June 3: West Marshall (JV-V), 3:30 p.m., June 4: Union (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 10: At East (JV-V), 3:30 p.m., June 11: At Iowa Falls-Alden (JV-V), 5:30 p.m., June 14: Wapsie Valley (DH), 3:30 p.m., June 16: At New Hampton (JV-V), 5 p.m.

June 17: West (JV-V), 3:30 p.m., June 18: Aplington-Parkersburg (JV-V), 3:30 p.m., June 22: Mason City Newman (JV-V), 3:30 p.m., June 23: At Hudson (DH), 5 p.m., June 25: Crestwood. Easton Valley, Muscatine, Riverfront, 1 p.m., June 28: At Jesup (DH), 5 p.m., June 30: At Decorah (JV-V), 5 p.m., July 2: Dike-New Hartford (DH), 3:30 p.m., July 5: At Don Bosco (DH), 5 p.m., July 6: At Marion (JV-V), 5:30 p.m., July 7: Grundy Center, Riverfront, (DH), 5:30 p.m.

