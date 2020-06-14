Metro Baseball Preview: Young metro teams look to grow

Brett Williams knows the Cedar Falls baseball program inside and out.
Williams first arrived as a player and after college he crept his way back to the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. He played for Dave Welter and Jeremiah Longnecker during his prep days, and for last few seasons, he has served as an assistant under Jack Sole and Nick Klein
Tuesday, Williams will man the third base box as the Tigers will open their 2020 season against rival Waterloo West in Williams’ debut as head coach.
“I’ve been around the program for a long, long time,” Williams said, who has served as sophomore coach most recently. “Most of these guys I’ve had for one or two years so that has made the transition better and easier.”
Williams inherits a team that lost that lost seven key positional starters last year, but returns its top-two pitchers – Zach Neese and Max Steinlage – who were a sophomore and a freshman last season. Neese went 3-6 with a 3.73 earned run average, while the left-handed Steinlage threw 28 1/3 innings and posted a 3.46 ERA.
“Those are two guys that as a sophomore and a freshman gave our guys a good chance to win ball games and really that is what you are asking,” Williams said. “Zach has filled out and understands the game and what he has to do. This is his third year as a varsity pitcher and we will expect a lot from him as a leader.
“Max is sitting between 80-82 miles per hour. As he gets more into midseason form and I think he could throw a lot harder. But that experience he got last year and it is just taking the next step.”
Offensively, Gage Flanscha returns after hitting .333 last summer and driving in 16 runs. Drew Hoth hit .267 as a sophomore and led the squad with 28 runs batted in.
“Right now, for us, it is been selling that culture piece and getting us excited and understanding we play in one of the toughest conferences in the state,” Williams said. “We have some talented kids. Having all those seniors last year there wasn’t a lot of room for the younger guys, but they are definitely talented.”
Waterloo Columbus
The Sailors went 25-15-1 last year and there is a ton of talent returning, just not a lot of pitching experience.
Head coach Mark Gallagher lost 34 starts to graduation last year.
“I don’t know what to expect,” Gallagher said. “We will miss our senior pitchers. We had some talented kids in the lower levels that will be need to step up and take their place.”
Josh Merrifield, John Rausch and Connor Knutson figure to be at the top of Columbus’ rotation with Joe Dunlay and Carter Gallagher on the back end. Alex Feldman will be counted on to eat some innings, too.
Offensively, Gallagher is back after hitting .373, scoring 29 times and collecting 26 RBIs. Ray Seidel, Dunlay, Merrifield and Rausch also got plenty of game experience.
The Sailors, however, will be without the services of Ben Sinnott, the Kansas State football recruit is recovering from a nagging injury and will miss the season after hitting .425 with 17 doubles and 37 RBIs as a junior.
“I think offensively we have the ability to improve,” Gallagher said. “The guys put in a lot of work this winter before we lost the spring. But before that the ball was definitely flying off the bat.”
Waterloo East
First-year head coach Eric Jesse hopes to take a young group and improve on the Trojans’ one-win 2019 season.
Four seniors – Xander Bauler, Jaxson Cooper, Mitchell Sage and Dakota Albright – led off-season workouts. Caleb Spooner, Jaxson Bentley, Aidan Ernst, Ian Lucas and Justin Thomas all gained valuable experience last year as underclassmen.
“Our goal from day one was to work hard, improve every single day and we’ve done that,” Jesse said “I told the guys if you put in the work there is nothing to fear.
“We have five seniors that have been good leaders and are hungry to go out with a bang and I think they are going to push a littler harder because for sure.”
Cooper and Thomas led East with 10 RBIs apiece, while Thomas was the Trojans’ top pitcher as an eighth-grader, going 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA. Opponents batted only .248 against him.
“You come out to the field and look at him (Thomas) and you wouldn’t think he is a freshman,” Jesse said. “He’s a competitor and leader out there already.”
Waterloo West
Chad Crosby returns for his second season in charge of the Wahawks and perhaps returns the most experience, in particular on the mound.
West returns 213 2/3 innings pitched, led by hard-throwing right-hander Carter Schulte, who allowed opponents to hit just .183 against him during a 4-4 season.
Luke Fordyce, Mondre Lagow and Max Paxton also threw extensive innings.
Offensively, Mitch Fordyce led the Wahawks with a .394 average that saw him drive in a team-best 22 runs while collecting 11 doubles. Schulte led the Wahawks with 20 runs scored and he walked 23 times.
Colby Adams, Nate Elliott and Sam Moore all played significantly, too. Moore batted .309 and scored 18 times.
West returns eight players altogether that played in more than 30 games last summer and have a huge 19-player junior class.
“What we have seen so far is they all act like seniors,” Crosby said. “The kids that have been on the varsity for three years now are extremely confident in what they are doing.
“They know how to prepare and know what to expect. We have great core of kids returning. The game has slowed down for them and when that happens that is when you become special. We’re excited to get started.”
