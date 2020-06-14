Metro Baseball Preview: Young metro teams look to grow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brett Williams knows the Cedar Falls baseball program inside and out.

Williams first arrived as a player and after college he crept his way back to the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. He played for Dave Welter and Jeremiah Longnecker during his prep days, and for last few seasons, he has served as an assistant under Jack Sole and Nick Klein

Tuesday, Williams will man the third base box as the Tigers will open their 2020 season against rival Waterloo West in Williams’ debut as head coach.

“I’ve been around the program for a long, long time,” Williams said, who has served as sophomore coach most recently. “Most of these guys I’ve had for one or two years so that has made the transition better and easier.”

Williams inherits a team that lost that lost seven key positional starters last year, but returns its top-two pitchers – Zach Neese and Max Steinlage – who were a sophomore and a freshman last season. Neese went 3-6 with a 3.73 earned run average, while the left-handed Steinlage threw 28 1/3 innings and posted a 3.46 ERA.