Metro baseball and softball teams ready to play

“I feel very fortunate the kids are going to get to do something, need to do something. But we recognize the importance of doing it right. If we don’t do this right, we could jeopardize what happens in the fall.”

Becker and Pappas said their schools plan on participating at all levels and are in the process of formulating junior varsity and freshman schedules for softball and baseball.

Waterloo Columbus head softball coach Chris Olmstead said the schedule for the Sailors should be finalized in the next two days and will be somewhere in the 20-game range. Like the MVC, the 16-team North Iowa Cedar League will have each team play each of its division rivals.

Olmstead said all eyes are on the state of Iowa and what will transpire with this summer season.

“In the grand scheme of things I’ve told our girls we’ve been given an option to play and that is unlike a lot of your classmates,” Olmstead said, “So I told them we got to do this right and have a thankful heart for the opportunity.”