Metro baseball and softball teams ready to play

The ping of bats and popping of gloves will begin Monday when metro baseball and softball teams begin to practice for the 2020 season.
Wednesday, the Mississippi Valley Conference released a condensed schedule for all 16 of its member schools that will feature each team playing its seven divisional rivals and three cross-over dates from their opposite division.
Each team has scheduled 20 conference games, 14 of which count toward divisional standings so a divisional champion can be crowned. Traditional rivalries were factored in when determining the cross-over games.
Schedules for sophomore and varsity baseball as well as varsity softball were released by the conference. Schedules for lower-level baseball and softball, not governed by the MVC, will be released by individual schools.
Playing dates are June 16, 18, 23, 25 and 29, and July 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10.
“I’m very thankful to be part of the Mississippi Valley Conference where we have a lot of quality people to work with,” Cedar Falls director of athletics Troy Becker said. “We don’t always agree, but we are willing to work together to come up with a compromise that benefits all of us in the end.
“Paul James from Cedar Rapids Washington is our scheduler, and he’s put together a great schedule. I feel pretty good about it,” Becker said.
Cedar Falls resides in the Mississippi Division that includes Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waterloo East, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Western Dubuque of Epworth.
Waterloo West is in the Valley Division along with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City West, Dubuque Wahlert, Linn-Mar and Iowa City Liberty.
“We’re happy to be moving forward,” Waterloo West director of athletics Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We’re still working through things. At first we had some that did not want to play at all. We had some who only wanted to play varsity. We had some who wanted no fans. In the end we came together and got it done. We all wanted to do this right.”
Becker estimated athletic directors from all 16 conference members met for more than five hours over the past two days with more meetings set on additional issues -- primarily how many fans will be allowed to watch.
“Honestly, we are leaning toward limiting fans,” Becker said. “It might just be family members with each player getting a certain number of family members inside. If we open up the floodgates it would be hard to maintain social distancing. There is some creative thinking going on with that aspect. Our fans, regardless whom they are, home and away, have to be smart on how they conduct themselves and social distance.
“I feel very fortunate the kids are going to get to do something, need to do something. But we recognize the importance of doing it right. If we don’t do this right, we could jeopardize what happens in the fall.”
Becker and Pappas said their schools plan on participating at all levels and are in the process of formulating junior varsity and freshman schedules for softball and baseball.
Waterloo Columbus head softball coach Chris Olmstead said the schedule for the Sailors should be finalized in the next two days and will be somewhere in the 20-game range. Like the MVC, the 16-team North Iowa Cedar League will have each team play each of its division rivals.
Olmstead said all eyes are on the state of Iowa and what will transpire with this summer season.
“In the grand scheme of things I’ve told our girls we’ve been given an option to play and that is unlike a lot of your classmates,” Olmstead said, “So I told them we got to do this right and have a thankful heart for the opportunity.”
Tuesday the Iowa Girls Athlete Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association put out guidance on practice and game protocols. Dugouts are off limits for practice, with athletes required to place athletic bags six feet apart along the outfield fence. It is recommended each athlete use their own batting helmet and bat as much as possible.
“We got to make sure we shine and do it the right way,” Olmstead said. “All eyes are on us ... to a certain degree from a national standpoint, too. It’s on us to do it in a responsible way. I’m a firm believer it can be done.”
