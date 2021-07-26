 Skip to main content
Metro athletes make all-MVC baseball and softball teams
PREP ATHLETICS

Metro athletes make all-MVC baseball and softball teams

052521-jrn-metro 6

Cedar Falls first baseman Ben Phillips holds his glove up after scooping a bouncing throw earlier this season. 

 JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer

Several metro baseball and softball players were honored by the Mississippi Valley Conference last week.

In baseball, Cedar Falls’ junior Ben Phillips and senior outfielder Connor Woods each were named to the first team in the Mississippi Division.

Phillips, a first baseman/pitcher, hit .403 with a .522 on base percentage while scoring a team-best 46 runs and driving in 26 runs.

Woods batted .377 with a .507 OBP and he drove in a team-high 33 runs while also walking 28 times.

Senior Zach Neese and junior Caleb Raisty were named to the second team.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Mitch Fordyce and Colby Adams were first team picks.

Fordyce, the Wahawks’ shortstop, hit .453 with a .526 OBP. He drove in 37 runs while hitting seven home runs, 10 doubles and four triples. He also scored a team-best 39 times.

Adams batted .400 from his lead-off spot and he scored 33 times while adding 16 stolen bases.

West senior second baseman Sam Moore was named to the second team.

In softball, Cedar Falls had four players honored in the Mississippi Division.

Senior Roni Steffener was named to the first team after hitting .421. She drove in a 38 runs while socking five home runs, 13 doubles and three triples.

Junior Myah Brinker, junior Maddy McFarland and senior Lex Hesse were named to the second team.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo East seniors Sydney Magnuson and Jayden Bentley as well as Waterloo West senior Bri McPoland were named to the first team.

Magnuson hit .336 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. She also won five games in the pitching circle. Bentley hit .425 while scoring 30 runs, tops for East.

McPoland batted .436 with a .569 OBP. She scored 34 runs, tops on the team, and had 11 doubles.

All-MVC

Baseball

Mississippi Division

First team

PITCHERS: Cade Obermueller (Iowa City High), jr., Aaron Savary (Dubuque Wahlert), jr.

CATCHERS: Brandon Vicko (CR Prairie), jr., TJ Kimm (Iowa City Liberty), sr.

INFIELDERS: Ben Phillips (Cedar Falls), jr., Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque), sr., Gable Mitchell (IC High), jr., Carter Seaton (IC High), jr., Jake Brosius (Wahlert), sr.

OUTFIELDERS: Bronx Lewis (CR Prairie), sr., Connor Woods (Cedar Falls), sr., Zach Wray (Linn-Mar), sr.

UTILITY: John Klosterman (IC High), jr., Jack Funke (IC Liberty), jr.

Second team

CEDAR FALLS: Zach Neese, sr. Caleb Raisty, jr.

Honorable mention

CEDAR FALLS: Brayden Smith, sr., Gage Flanscha, sr.

Valley Division

First team

PITCHERS: Marcus Morgan (IC West), sr., Braden Hoyer (CR Kennedy), sr.

CATCHER: Ray Schlosser (Dubuque Senior), jr.

INFIELDERS: Gavin Guns (Senior), sr., Trey Schaber (Hempstead), sr., Kellen Strohmeyer (Hempstead), jr., Jack Lux (CR Xavier), sr., Mitch Fordyce (Waterloo West), sr.

OUTFIELDERS: Logan Runde (Hempstead), sr., Dylan Davis (CR Kennedy), jr., Colby Adams (Waterloo West), sr.

UTILITY: Alex Neal (CR Xavier), jr., Zach Sabers (Hempstead), sr., Cole Smith (Senior), sr.

Second team

WATERLOO WEST:  Sam Moore, sr.

Honorable mention

WATERLOO WEST: Luke Fordyce, sr., Carter Schulte, sr.

WATERLOO EAST: Ian Lucas, jr., Caleb Spooner, jr.

Softball

Mississippi Division

First team

PITCHERS: Ella Cook (IC High), sr., Sydney Kennedy (Western Dubuque), sr.

CATCHER: Carey Koenig (IC High), sr.

INFIELDERS: Ayana Lindsey (IC High), sr., Roni Steffener (Cedar Falls), sr., Abigail Kluesner (Western Dubuque), sr., Caelynn Obleton (Linn-Mar), jr., Alexis Barden (CR Prairie), jr.

OUTFIELDERS: Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque), sr., Lianna Hull (IC High), eighth, Amaya Snyder (CR Prairie), sr.

UTILITY: Maddi Harris (Western Dubuque), jr., Kenendy Daugherty (IC Liberty), so.

Second team

CEDAR FALLS: Myah Brinker, jr., Maddy McFarland, jr., Lex Hesse, sr.

Honorable mention

CEDAR FALLS: Abby Runyan, sr., Avery Canfield, sr.

Valley Division

First team

PITCHERS: Jayme Scheck (CR Kennedy), sr., Kennedy Oleson (CR Xavier), sr.

CATCHER: Grace Zaugg (CR Xavier), sr.

INFIELDERS: Lydia Ettema (Hempstead), so., Duanna Coyle (CR Xavier), so., Liv Williams (IC West), sr., Taylor Robinson (CR Jefferson), so.

OUTFIELDERS: Mya Dodge (CR Kennedy), sr., Kelsey Palmer (CR Jefferson), jr., Jayden Bentley (Waterloo East), sr.

UTILITY: Aliyah Walker (CR Jefferson), sr., Briona Charipar (CR Xavier), sr.

Second team

WATERLOO EAST: Sydney Magnuson, sr.

WATERLOO WEST: Brianna McPoland, sr.

Honorable mention

WATERLOO EAST: Addy Grimmett, sr., Jocelyn Foss, jr.

WATERLOO WEST: Haley Christoffer, sr., Bailey Schoepske, fr.

