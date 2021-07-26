Metro athletes make all-MVC baseball and softball teams

Several metro baseball and softball players were honored by the Mississippi Valley Conference last week.

In baseball, Cedar Falls’ junior Ben Phillips and senior outfielder Connor Woods each were named to the first team in the Mississippi Division.

Phillips, a first baseman/pitcher, hit .403 with a .522 on base percentage while scoring a team-best 46 runs and driving in 26 runs.

Woods batted .377 with a .507 OBP and he drove in a team-high 33 runs while also walking 28 times.

Senior Zach Neese and junior Caleb Raisty were named to the second team.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Mitch Fordyce and Colby Adams were first team picks.

Fordyce, the Wahawks’ shortstop, hit .453 with a .526 OBP. He drove in 37 runs while hitting seven home runs, 10 doubles and four triples. He also scored a team-best 39 times.

Adams batted .400 from his lead-off spot and he scored 33 times while adding 16 stolen bases.

West senior second baseman Sam Moore was named to the second team.

In softball, Cedar Falls had four players honored in the Mississippi Division.