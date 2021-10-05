Max Tjoa's 67 helps Cedar Falls reach 4A state golf meet

PEOSTA – Max Tjoa tamed the layout at Thunder Hills Country Club Monday to help lead Cedar Falls to a Class 4A district crown.

Tjoa fired a five-under 67 as the Tigers placed four golfers in the top five to easily advanced back to the state tournament which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.

Tjoa’s round earned him medalist honors as he finished five strokes in front of teammate Jordan Nelson, who shot an even par 72. Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen was third with a 73, with Tigers’ Jack Beecher and Owen Sawyer finishing fourth and fifth with rounds of 74.

The Tigers, third at the state meet a year ago, won the district title by 21 strokes over Cedar Rapids Kennedy with a score of 287.

Waterloo West was led by Landon Sturch and Nolan McCann, each shot 83. Eric Yu led Waterloo East with an 87.

Results

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 287, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 308, 3. (tie) Cedar Rapids Washington, Marshalltown, Dubuque Wahlert 311, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 312, 7. Western Dubuque 315, 8. Iowa City West 316, 9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 324, 10. Dubuque Hempstead 332, 11. Waterloo West 336, 12. Dubuque Senior 337, 13. Iowa City High 377, 14. Waterloo East 378

Cedar Falls: Tjoa 67, Sawyer 74, Beecher 74, Nelson 72, Sam Jermier 83, Anthony Galvin 77.

Waterloo West: Fletcher Gerrans 86, Landon Sturch 83, Korbin Drape 84, Nolan McCann 83, Brody Schmidt 94, Garrett Stangl 98.

Waterloo East: Bryce Borseth 93, Eric Yu 87, Ethan Yu 98, Brayden Peters 100, Keegan Aitchison 101, Jonah Helmrichs 105.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0