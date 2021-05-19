 Skip to main content
Madison Sagers, Tigers punch tickets to state
REGIONAL TENNIS

Madison Sagers, Tigers punch tickets to state

GTennis Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City West 6

Cedar Falls' Madison Sagers swings through a shot from the baseline against Iowa City West's Caroline Chandler on earlier this season in Cedar Falls. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

MARSHALLTOWN – The Cedar Falls girls’ tennis team continued their dominate ways Wednesday at a Class 2A regional.

Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu win titles for Cedar Falls

Keeran scored huge wins over top-ranked players Abbie Peterson of Ankeny Centennial, 4-0, 4-0, and Allison Szalay of West Des Moines Dowling, 4-3, 4-1, en route to her title. Mallavarapu swept three of her opponents and lost just six game six games total on the day.

The Tigers saw Madison Sagers win the singles title, while Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu beat teammates Malina Amjadi and Elena Escalada, 6-1, 6-1, to win the doubles championship.

Sagers won by defeating Cedar Rapids Prairie No. 1 player, Ayva Bohr, 6-0, 6-2, in the finals. To get to the finals, Sagers took out Marshalltown’s number one player, Cassendra LeCompte 6-0, 6-0.

Bohr beat Cedar Falls freshman Sriya Kalala in the semifinal, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10. Kalala ended up finishing fourth.

Sagers and both doubles teams now advance to the 2A state tournament set to be held June 2-3 at the University of Iowa Tennis Courts in Iowa City. Keeran took third in the 2019 state doubles tournament with sister Krisha, while Amjadi finished eighth in the 2019 singles championships.

The Tigers will be back in action Saturday at UNI’s Tennis Courts looking to earn a state team tennis berth as they host Marshalltown at 9 a.m.. Linn-Mar of Marion plays Dubuque Hempstead in the regional semifinal with the winners facing off at 1 p.m.

