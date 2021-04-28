Lytle takes individual lead at Girls' Metro Meet

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls’ senior Amara Lytle took lead after the opening rounds of the girls’ metro golf tournament Wednesday at the South Hills Golf Course.

Lytle carded a 7-over, 79, to lead Waterloo Columbus’s Molly Fereday by five strokes.

Lytle went out in 39 and closed with a 40 on the backside. Fereday matched Lytle on the front side, but scored 45 over the final nine holes.

Cedar Falls’ Marley Richter sits in third with 88, and Waterloo West’s Chase Doland is fourth after a 92.

The Tigers, playing in their second 18-hole tournament in 24 hours, are in first as a team with a score of 361. West is second with a 416 and Columbus third with a 425.

The tournament continues next Wednesday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course with just a nine-hole round.

Results

Team standings: 1 Cedar Falls 361, 2. West 416, 3. Columbus 425, 4. East (No score)

Medalist: Amara Lytle (CF), 79.

Cedar Falls: Lytle 79, Marley Richter 88, Taylor Urbanek 94, Haley Jacobs 100.