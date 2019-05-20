MARSHALLTOWN -- Amara Lytle won a one-hole playoff to capture a Class 4A regional title Monday at the American Legion Golf Course.
Lytle topped Ankeny's Jaci Webb in the playoff after both players carded 78s in regulation.
Lytle's victory led Cedar Falls back to the state tournament for the 11th consecutive season as the Tigers captured the team title, too, with a 16-stroke win over runner-up Linn-Mar.
Megan Sawyer took sixth, additionally, for Cedar Falls.
The 4A state tournament with be May 28-29 at Coldwater Links in Ames.
In Parkersburg at Legends Trail, New Hampton and Dike-New Hartford earned 2A state tournament spots by finished first and second, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Led by Allison Nuss (73) and Morgan Nuss (79), the Chickasaws, last year's 2A state runner-up, carded a 339.
Dike-New Hartford was led by defending 2A state medalist morgan Weber, who shot 82.
Waterloo Columbus's Molly Fereday qualified by shooting an 84 and finishing fourth. Sumner-Fredericksburg's Sydney Rhea took fifth and also qualified.
The 2A state tournament will be held at the Ames Golf and Country Club.
In Class 1A, Grundy Center took home a regional team title at Diamond Trail Golf in Lynville, while Hudson's Abby Guadian was medalist, carding an 86. At Strawberry Point, East Buchanan was the regional champion. And, at Britt, North Butler's Meg Thompson shot an 84 to finish fourth and earn an individual state bid.
The 1A state tournament will be held at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.