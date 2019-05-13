DUBUQUE -- Amara Lytle carded a 77 Monday at the Thunder Hills Golf Course in Dubuque to help Cedar Falls close out its Mississippi Valley Conference divisional victory.
The Tigers produced a 54-hole total of 1,028, 38 strokes better than Dubuque Senior.
The total combined the MVC Supermeet on April 29, and the second round on May 6.
Lytle's round Monday finished one shot behind Abby Marting of Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ellie Braksiek.
For the tournament, Cedar Falls senior Megan Sawyer took fourth overall with a three-round total of 244, while Lytle was fifth with a 245. Marting was overall medalist with a score of 229.
WEST 7TH: Kate Bazan's 118 paced Waterloo West Monday during the final round of the Valley Divisional at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
The Wahawks took seventh as a team. Dubuque Wahlert won with a 54-hole total of 1,028. The Golden Eagles' Anna Jensen won with a three-round score of 237, including an 83 Monday.
SAILORS ADVANCE: Molly Fereday and Margret Harn of Columbus advanced to a Class 2A regional final with their performances at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center.
Fereday and Harn each carded 91s to finish third and will play for a chance to compete at the state tournament next Monday at Legends Trail in Parkersburg.
You have free articles remaining.
Defending state champion Morgan Weber was medalist, shooting a 72, helping her Dike-New Hartford team advance.
Columbus finished one stroke behind South Hamilton for second place.
Girls' tennis
COLUMBUS SWEEP: The Sailors won all six singles and all three doubles titles Monday at the Columbus Invitational/North Iowa Cedar League conference tournament in Waterloo.
Columbus finished with 54 points, 23 better than runner-up Grundy Center.
Boys' soccer
COLUMBUS WINS 15TH: Ray Seidel scored with 8 1/2 minutes left in regulation as the Sailors improved to 15-2 with a 1-0 win over Postville Monday.
Aidan Schmitz recorded Columbus' 11th shutout of the season and sixth consecutive.
The Sailors are next in action Monday at home in a Class 1A substate opener against Denver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.