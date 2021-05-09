Local prep rugby programs love the fast and furious game

Now Waterloo turns its focus to the state tournament, beginning this Friday in Bondurant.

The team’s roster is comprised of 13 players from Columbus and two from West. All 15 athletes have a football background, helping with the transition to rugby with the sports sharing many similarities.

“Our team has played really well – they won their first eight games,” Boleyn said. “They trust each other and have great team chemistry. They hang out a lot together off the field and are good friends.”

That bond has served the team well in a unique sport. Rugby 7s consists of two seven-minute halves with a 7-on-7 format. Each team has seven players on the field at a time.

“It’s a really fast-paced game,” Boleyn said. “And it’s really inclusive. Everyone has a chance to get the ball and everyone has a chance to score. Play doesn’t stop – it just keeps going. There is a lot of running and a lot of scoring.”

Boleyn, a 22-year-old student at Northern Iowa, is a young head coach. But the Columbus High grad has an extensive background in rugby. He plays for the University of Northern Iowa team and has aspirations of competing after college.

He’s also enjoyed his role as a coach.