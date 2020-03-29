Loads of talent on 2020 all-metro girls team

WATERLOO -- Three-time first team all-state guard Emerson Green highlights a talented 2020 all-Metro girls’ basketball team.
Just the eighth player in Cedar Falls history to score more than 1,000 career points, the Northern Iowa commit led the Tigers back to the 5A state tournament by averaging 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists. This also is Green’s third time on the all-metro first team after earning honorable mention honors as a freshman in 2017. She finished just shy of 1,300 career points.
Green was joined by teammate Anaya Barney, also a Northern Iowa commit, on the first team. Barney was also a first-team pick last season and made the second team in 2018 as a freshman. This year for the Tigers, Barney averaged 17.3 points while recording 169 rebounds, 91 assists, 54 steals and 56 blocks.
Barney was also named to the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association second team all state.
State semifinalist Waterloo West had three players round out the first team with freshman Halli Poock, senior Lauren Conrey and freshman Sahara Williams.
For Conrey, the Grand View University commit, this is her third time earn all-metro recognition. Conrey was second team as a sophomore and repeats as a first team pick after averaging 9 points and had her third consecutive season with 100 or more assists (123) as she finishes third all-time in West history in career assists.
Poock led West with an 18.9 point per game average while also having 95 assists and 90 steals. Williams averaged 10,5 points and led the Wahawks with 170 rebounds. Poock was a second team IPSWA all-state selection, and Williams made the third team.
The second team is highlighted by a pair of repeat picks – Columbus Catholic’s Ali Vesely and West’s Gabby Moore.
Vesely averaged 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a game for the Sailors. Moore averaged 9.6 points and had 104 rebounds and 77 assists for the Wahawks.
West sophomore Brooklynn Smith also made the second team.
Rounding out the second team are Cedar Falls freshman Jasmine Barney., who averaged 7.6 points and had 108 rebounds for the Tigers, and Waterloo Christian’s Faith Trelka. Trelka, a junior, averaged 12.6 points and had 128 rebounds and 51 steals for the Regents.
