Loads of talent on 2020 all-metro girls team

WATERLOO -- Three-time first team all-state guard Emerson Green highlights a talented 2020 all-Metro girls’ basketball team.

Just the eighth player in Cedar Falls history to score more than 1,000 career points, the Northern Iowa commit led the Tigers back to the 5A state tournament by averaging 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists. This also is Green’s third time on the all-metro first team after earning honorable mention honors as a freshman in 2017. She finished just shy of 1,300 career points.

Green was joined by teammate Anaya Barney, also a Northern Iowa commit, on the first team. Barney was also a first-team pick last season and made the second team in 2018 as a freshman. This year for the Tigers, Barney averaged 17.3 points while recording 169 rebounds, 91 assists, 54 steals and 56 blocks.

Barney was also named to the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association second team all state.

State semifinalist Waterloo West had three players round out the first team with freshman Halli Poock, senior Lauren Conrey and freshman Sahara Williams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}