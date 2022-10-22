 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Lehmann champ in 100 free, Cedar Falls second at MVC swim championships

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls took second at the Mississippi Valley Conference swim championships Saturday at Cedar Rapids Washington.

The Tigers took second behind Iowa City West. The Trojans won with 409 points, while Cedar Falls finished with 390.

Taytem Lehmann claimed an individual crown by winning the 100 free in 55.25. Lehmann was also third in the 200 free.

Cedar Falls got several other outstanding performances

The 200 medley relay team of Sutton Paulson, Baylee Lehmann, Kokone Kumazaki and Sophia Mason was second in 1:53.83.

Mason was third in the 50 free (25.45).

Sutton Paulson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.62).

Baylee Lehmann and Paige Wilson went 2-3 in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.20 and 1:10.48, respectively.

In the diving competition on Thursday, Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan was second with a score of 455.40. Natalie Freeman of CR Jefferson was first in 483.15.

Results

200-yard medley relay: 1. Linn-Mar (Mehal Raghwani, Hayley Kimmel, Maura Carstensen, Lucy Haars) 1:51.73, 2. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulson, Baylee Lehmann, Kokone Kumazaki, Sophia Mason) 1:53.83, 3. Iowa City West (Carlee Wilkins, Ave Bilskemper, Karen Liu, Bella Friessen) 1:54.27.

200 freestyle: 1. Jade Roghair (ICW) 1:56.09, 2. Kolby Reese (ICW) 1:57.49, 3. Taytem Lehmann (CF), 2:01.47.

200 individual medley: 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 2:06.83 (new MVC record), 2. Lilly Adams (CRK) 2:14.18, 3. Makala Hajek (ICW) 2:14.63

50 freestyle: 1. Grace Hoefer (ICH) 24.37, 2. Maria Trotta (CRK) 25.41, 3. Sophia Mason (CF) 25.45

100 butterfly: 1. Grace Hoeper (ICH) 57.81, 2. Mehal Raghwani (LM) 1:02.04, 3. Maddy Grueter (ICW) 1:02.68

100 freestyle: 1. Taytem Lehmann (CF) 55.25, 2. Lucy Haars (LM) 56.17, 3. Maria Trotta (CRK) 56.83.

500 freestyle: 1. Jade Roghair (ICW) 5:09.83, 2. Kolby Reese (ICW) 5:14.26, 3. Mikala Schmidt (LM) 5:24.06.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Iowa City West (Ave Bilskemper, Bella Friessen, Kolby Reese, Jade Roghair) 1:41.29, 2. CR Kennedy (Maria Trotta, Lilly Anctil, Lilly Adams, Ellie Hance) 1:42.76, 3. Cedar Falls (Emma Mason, Paige Wilson, Molly Mason, Taytem Lehmann) 1:44.70.

100 backstroke: 1. Avery Schmidt (DW) 1:00.00, 2. Sutton Paulson (CF) 1:01.62, 3. Lilly Adams (CRK) 1:01.72.

100 breaststroke: 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 1:04.39 (new conference record), 2.  Baylee Lehmann (CF) 1:10.20, 3. Paige Wilson (CF) 1:10.48.

400 freestyle relay: 1.  IC West (Kolby Reese, Karen Liu, Makala Hajek, Jade Roghair) 3:40.58, 2. Linn-Mar (Lucy Haars, Mikala Schmidt, Mehal Raghwani, Hayley Kimmel) 3:42.59 3. Cedar Falls (Sophia Mason, Emma Mason, Sutton Paulsen, Taytem Lehmann) 3:49.16.

Diving (Held Thursday night): 1. Natalie Freeman (CRJ) 483.15, 2. Avery Hogan (WW) 455.40, 3. Isabel Hawker (CRW) 406.00.

