Lehmann champ in 100 free, Cedar Falls second at MVC swim championships

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls took second at the Mississippi Valley Conference swim championships Saturday at Cedar Rapids Washington.

The Tigers took second behind Iowa City West. The Trojans won with 409 points, while Cedar Falls finished with 390.

Taytem Lehmann claimed an individual crown by winning the 100 free in 55.25. Lehmann was also third in the 200 free.

Cedar Falls got several other outstanding performances

The 200 medley relay team of Sutton Paulson, Baylee Lehmann, Kokone Kumazaki and Sophia Mason was second in 1:53.83.

Mason was third in the 50 free (25.45).

Sutton Paulson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.62).

Baylee Lehmann and Paige Wilson went 2-3 in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.20 and 1:10.48, respectively.

In the diving competition on Thursday, Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan was second with a score of 455.40. Natalie Freeman of CR Jefferson was first in 483.15.