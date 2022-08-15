Led by Sawyer, Beecher, Tigers win Linn-Mar meet

MARION — The Cedar Falls boys' golf team earned first place at the Linn-Mar Boys Golf Meet on Monday.

With three golfers finishing in the top 10, the Tigers won by 13 strokes.

Owen Sawyer turned in the top score for the Tigers as the senior carded an 18-hole score of 69 strokes, three under par.

Jack Beecher finished second on Cedar Falls and fourth overall with a score of 72, an even par.

Junior Evan Schofield shot one stroke over par with a score of 73 to place third on the Tigers and seventh overall.

Max Tjoa rounded out the Tigers' score of 289 with a score of 75.

Anthony Galvin and Graham Bremner also completed full rounds for the Tigers.

How they finished: 1. Cedar Falls 289, 2. Waukee Northwest 302, 3. North Scott 304, 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 305, 5. Waukee 308, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 313, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 313, 8. Dowling Catholic 315, 9. Linn-Mar 321, 10. Iowa City High 327, 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 329, 12. Western Dubuque 330.

Cedar Falls: Sawyer 69, Beecher 72, Evan Schofield 73, Max Tjoa 75, Graham Bremner 84, Anthony Galvin 85.