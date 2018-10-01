Golf
- Five Cedar Falls golfer earned all Mississippi Valley Conference recognition which was announced Monday.
In the Mississippi Division, Tiger head coach Kenton Engels and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year.
Senior Ben Bermel and Junior Jack Moody were named to the first team, while Joe Dean, Luke Meyer and Kevin Yang all made the second team.
In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Max Paxton, Kobe Smith, Tyler Jolly and Brady Buckley all earned honorable mention status.
Soccer
- Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.
The suit says the woman asked police last month to reopen the criminal case; Las Vegas police confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that they have reopened a sexual assault case from 2009 brought by the woman named in the lawsuit. The AP does not identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted.
Ronaldo’s attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way.”
In a smiling Instagram video posted hours after the suit was filed, Ronaldo appears to deny the allegations.
“Fake. Fake news,” said the five-time world player of the year, who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer. “You want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous, to say my name. But it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.”
Basketball
- Kyrie Irving offered a simple message to science teachers Monday.
“I’m sorry,” the Boston Celtics star said.
And with that, Irving made clear that he regrets publicly saying that the Earth is flat.
Speaking Monday at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Boston, the flat-Earth topic that Irving inserted himself into last year was discussed — and the All-Star guard said he didn’t realize the effect that his claim would have once it went public.
“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, ‘You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said, as the room attending his session laughed. “I apologize. I apologize.”
Irving said he’s since learned certain thoughts are best kept in “intimate conversations.”
This whole saga started in February 2017, when Irving questioned whether the Earth is flat on a podcast that came out shortly before All-Star weekend that year in New Orleans. It became a major story and even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — who, like Irving, went to Duke — was asked to offer his opinion.
“Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said then. “He may have taken some different courses.”
