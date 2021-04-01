Leading off: Jeremiah Longnecker named Cedar Falls boys' golf coach

Golf
- Jeremiah Longnecker, a long-time teacher and coach, has been named the head boys’ golf coach for Cedar Falls High School.
Longnecker has previously coached basketball, tennis, baseball and football at the high school level in Cedar Falls. He is a longtime avid golfer.
“I’m excited that we were able to find a proven leader and advocate for our golfers,” Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker said. “Coach Longnecker has always been able to relate to students and find ways to help them grow as individuals and athletes.”
Longnecker will lead a program that previous coach Kenton Engels helped guide to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state meet last fall. Ryan Schultz and Mike Sawyer will join Longnecker as assistant coaches.
“I couldn’t be more excited to coach a team that is primed for tremendous success,” Longnecker said. “Coach Engels left the program in terrific shape and I hope we are able to capitalize on what has been built by Kenton, along with the previous coaches.”
Track and field
- University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris has announced cross country and track and field head coach Dave Paulsen will receive a five-year contract extension through the 2027 spring season.
“Dave has established a record of excellence within the Panther cross country and track and field programs in competition as well as in the classroom,” Harris said. “He also continues to bring in student-athletes who elevate the overall competitiveness of the programs and have gone on to represent UNI on the national stage.”
Basketball
- Texas snatched Chris Beard away from Big 12 rival Texas Tech to revive a men’s basketball program starved for postseason success.
By bolting to Austin, its seems Beard left from rough feelings out on the high plains of the Lone Star State.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Beard said Thursday in a statement released by Texas. “It’s a difficult and emotional day in a lot of ways as I leave Texas Tech, a place where I’m very appreciative of not only my five years as a head coach but also my 10 years as an assistant. I owe so much to Texas Tech University.”
Texas didn’t announce the hire until after Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt discussed it in a mid-afternoon conference that dripped with frustration after news of the move began to leak.