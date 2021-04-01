Leading off: Jeremiah Longnecker named Cedar Falls boys' golf coach

“Dave has established a record of excellence within the Panther cross country and track and field programs in competition as well as in the classroom,” Harris said. “He also continues to bring in student-athletes who elevate the overall competitiveness of the programs and have gone on to represent UNI on the national stage.”

Basketball

Texas snatched Chris Beard away from Big 12 rival Texas Tech to revive a men’s basketball program starved for postseason success.

By bolting to Austin, its seems Beard left from rough feelings out on the high plains of the Lone Star State.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Beard said Thursday in a statement released by Texas. “It’s a difficult and emotional day in a lot of ways as I leave Texas Tech, a place where I’m very appreciative of not only my five years as a head coach but also my 10 years as an assistant. I owe so much to Texas Tech University.”

Texas didn’t announce the hire until after Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt discussed it in a mid-afternoon conference that dripped with frustration after news of the move began to leak.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.