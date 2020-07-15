Leading off: Cedar Falls Booster Club golf outing set; Sturgis Falls races go virtual

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Prep athletics

Running

College

The Tommies, who had secured a spot in the Summit League for all but three of their 22 varsity teams pending NCAA approval, announced they'll join the Pioneer League for football and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women's hockey. The men's hockey program is still in the process of finding a conference.