Leading off: Cedar Falls Booster Club golf outing set; Sturgis Falls races go virtual

Prep athletics
- The Cedar Falls Booster Club will host its annual fundraiser on Thursday, July 30th, at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. To allow for better social distancing, this year will include morning and afternoon time slots for groups. For more information visit the Cedar Falls High School Athletics website.
Running
- The Sturgis Falls Half marathon and 5K runs have been changed to virtual runs because of COVID-19 restrictions. For more details on the virtual guidelines go to www.sturgisfallsruns.com
College
- The NCAA gave the University of St. Thomas permission Wednesday to jump directly from Division III to Division I, the final clearance for a bold move born out of the Minnesota private school's ejection from its conference for being too dominant.
The Tommies, who had secured a spot in the Summit League for all but three of their 22 varsity teams pending NCAA approval, announced they'll join the Pioneer League for football and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women's hockey. The men's hockey program is still in the process of finding a conference.
“We are looking more like our national Catholic peers in being a comprehensive university that competes at a level that broadens our platform,” St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan said. “So I think it’s really quite consistent with the trajectory of the university."
