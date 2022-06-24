Kemp, DuFour captain 2022 all-Metro girls' soccer team

The 17-member 2022 Courier All-Metro girls’ soccer team is highlighted by co-captains Ella Kemp of Cedar Falls and Becca DuFour of Columbus Catholic.

Kemp was central to helping the Tigers record 10 shutouts this spring as Cedar Falls set a school mark for fewest goals allowed. Kemp was named to the first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference (Mississippi Division) and was a second-team all-state pick.

DuFour made 209 saves for the Sailors and earned first-team all-state honors while playing 1,335 minutes between the pipes.

Cedar Falls and Columbus each had six members named to the team, and Waterloo’s combined team had five.

Joining Kemp on the team from Cedar Falls are midfielder Ella Ubben, goalkeeper Alena Litzel, defenseman Jillian Kellum, forward Grace Fober and midfielder Sydney Herzmann. Ubben led the Tigers with 15 goals, while Fober had nine goals and eight assists.

Litzel (1st), Kellum (2nd) and Herzmann (2nd) were also all-conference selections for the Tigers.

Forward Nikayla Youngblut, midfielder Makena Youngblut, midfielder Adrianna Gallen, defensemen Olivia Surma and Isabella Schoo round out Columbus’ contingent. Nikayla Youngblut led the Sailors in scoring with 32 points, while Gallen led the team with 18 goals.

Nikayla Youngblut (1st), Gallen (2nd) and DuFour (1st) were all-district picks for Columbus.

Waterloo’s selections were led by all-conference defenseman Erica Congdon, a sophomore. Joining her on the team were junior Claire Rankin, senior Isabelle Stoffer, senior Twa Tan Da Ae and freshman Sophie Vandersee.

